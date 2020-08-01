Marcus Smart fined $15,000

Marcus Smart heads to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown.
Marcus Smart heads to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown. –Ashley Landis/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
August 1, 2020

Guard Marcus Smart has been fined $15,000 for his comments about the officiating following Friday evening’s Celtics-Bucks game, the Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

During his postgame media availability, Smart criticized referees for overturning a call that kept reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the game for the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

“Giannis had six fouls and they didn’t want to get him out,” Smart said. “Let’s call a spade a spade. That’s what it is.”

With the score tied at 107 and about 90 seconds remaining, Smart slid in and appeared to take a charge against a driving Antetokounmpo. The referees initially whistled Antetokounmpo for an offensive foul, which would have been his sixth personal of the game. Upon review, however, they reversed the decision and called a blocking foul on Smart because his feet were outside of the restricted area.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo remained in the game, went to the free-throw line, and converted the three-point play.

“Quite frankly, I think we all knew what that was about,” Smart said.

According to the game’s Last Two-Minute Report, the officials made the correct decision to overturn the initial call.

“Smart was not established in a legal guarding position at the time of Antetokounmpo’s gather on the driving shot attempt,” read the league’s explanation.

Animated GIF

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba takes a knee during the national anthem flanked by Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse, right, and Chicago Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban before an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff game.
NHL
Matt Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement August 1, 2020 | 6:35 PM
C.J. Mosley has reportedly chosen to opt out for the NFL season because of family health concerns.
NFL
Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly opts out of NFL season August 1, 2020 | 6:34 PM
MLB
Rob Manfred confident MLB can get through playoffs despite virus August 1, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Everyone on the Eagles, including head coach Jeff Hafley, tested negative for COVID-19.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College football currently has zero student-athletes and staff with COVID-19 August 1, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez fires a pitch.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez shut down for the season August 1, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Kevin Garnett celebrates after winning the 2008 NBA championship with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins recall having different reactions to Kevin the Garnett trade August 1, 2020 | 4:36 PM
Brad Stevens Jaylen Brown
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics-Bucks restart opener August 1, 2020 | 10:57 AM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Celtics take a knee during national anthem August 1, 2020 | 10:36 AM
John Raoux
Patriots
Receiver Marqise Lee becomes seventh Patriot to opt out of 2020 season August 1, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck (right) stands with his wife, Emilia Fazzalari, and good friend, Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.
Celtics
Wyc Grousbeck and Bucks' Wes Edens don’t let competition hurt friendship August 1, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Douglas P. DeFelice
New England Revolution
What the rest of 2020 could look like for the Revolution August 1, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Red Sox
'It was a little bit different': Yankees top Red Sox, 5-1, in first game in New York July 31, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo passes around Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Bucks in season restart 119-112 July 31, 2020 | 9:53 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about six Patriots opting out July 31, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Craig Lassig
Media
ESPN tabs Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick for MNF booth July 31, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Disney World has been turned into a made-for-television stage that will host the NBA Finals and conference finals.
Media
What Celtics coverage will look like during the NBA's restart July 31, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Antonio Brown indicated that he'd like to return to the Patriots.
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown suspended 8 games by NFL July 31, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom on how the Red Sox plan to make themselves contenders July 31, 2020 | 1:24 PM
MLB
Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives July 31, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Bruins
What Tuukka Rask had to say about wearing a Boston Police hat in an interview July 31, 2020 | 10:23 AM
J.D. Davis, New York Mets, Citi Field, Empty Seats
Boston Red Sox
If there's ever a good year to not contend for a title, the 2020 Red Sox lucked into one July 31, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Michael Conroy
Patriots
Patriots re-sign quarterback Brian Lewerke July 31, 2020 | 6:55 AM
Christian Vazquez, right, and Xander Bogaerts celebrate as they approach home plate after Bogaerts hit a two-run homer run during the fourth inning of the baseball game against the New York Mets at Citi Field, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Red Sox
Christian Vázquez homers twice to lead Pérez and Red Sox past Mets 4-2 July 31, 2020 | 1:12 AM
NBA
Players, coaches kneel before NBA's re-opening night July 31, 2020 | 1:01 AM
MLB
MLB will reportedly play 7-inning games in doubleheaders July 30, 2020 | 11:23 PM
NFL
NFL medical boss not surprised by positive cases, opt outs July 30, 2020 | 3:20 PM
** FILE ** Boston Red Sox outfielder Johnny Damon runs during a spring training workout, in this Feb. 22, 2005 file photo, in Ft. Myers, Fla. The New York Yankees grabbed center fielder Johnny Damon away from the rival Boston Red Sox, reaching a preliminary agreement Tuesday night Dec. 20, 2005 on a $52 million, four-year contract. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Library Tag 12252005 Op-Ed
debate
Who was the better Red Sox center fielder, Johnny Damon or Jacoby Ellsbury? July 30, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Brynn Anderson
Patriots
Chad Finn: Any aspirations the Chiefs have to surpass the Patriots are laughable July 30, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Pat Connaughton
Celtics
Eric Bledsoe, Pat Connaughton out for Friday's Celtics-Bucks game July 30, 2020 | 12:57 PM
FILE - In this Thursday, July 16, 2020, file photo, a worker sprays the dugout rail to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, before the Miami Marlins' baseball practice at Marlins Park in Miami. The Marlins, one of the most under-the-radar teams in sports, have making news lately, all of it bad. Overtaken by a coronavirus outbreak, the team must scramble for roster replacements as they try salvage a season barely underway. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
MLB
17th Marlins player tests positive for coronavirus July 30, 2020 | 12:17 PM