Jayson Tatum has 34 as Celtics beat Trail Blazers 128-124

Tatum rebounded from a terrible performance in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday when he scored just five points on 2-of-18 shooting.

Jayson Tatum shoots against Portland's Mario Hezonja.
Jayson Tatum shoots against Portland's Mario Hezonja. –Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
AP
August 2, 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics built a big early lead before holding on for a 128-124 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

“That was a playoff-level energy that we had to play with at the end of the game,” Boston coach Brad Stevens said. “This is a great experience.”

Tatum, who added a career-high eight assists, rebounded from a terrible performance in a loss to Milwaukee on Friday when he scored just five points on 2-of-18 shooting.

“It’s just about making the right reads,” Tatum said. “Seeing the double-teams. Making the right play. Jaylen was open and those were the right reads.”

Advertisement

Damian Lillard had 30 points and 16 assists for Portland. Jusuf Nurkic added 30 points in his second official game back after breaking his leg in March 2019.

Boston led by as many as 24 in the second quarter. But Portland opened the fourth quarter with a 15-4 run, with three 3-pointers from Lillard and two from CJ McCollum, to put them on top 101-98.

“If anything, we’ll take away we played extremely well in the second half against a really good team,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We don’t have any time to have a hangover after a loss.”

Gary Trent Jr. hit a 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes to go before the Celtics used a 7-0 run to take a 125-119 lead with about 30 seconds left.

Carmelo Anthony got the Blazers within three with a 3-pointer and Gordon Hayward was called for a backcourt violation to give Portland the ball back. Lillard lost the ball and the Celtics were called for a foul to give Portland another possession with 6.8 seconds to go.

A layup by Nurkic cut the lead to one with 3.4 seconds left and Hayward added two free throws to push the lead to 127-124. Nurkic’s long inbounds pass bounced out of bounds to secure Boston’s victory.

Advertisement

The Celtics had a 10-point lead with less than a minute left in the third when Lillard was fouled as he banked in an off-balance 3-pointer and he made the free throw to get Portland within 92-86.

Kemba Walker finished the quarter with a basket for Boston to make it 94-86 entering the fourth.

Tip-ins

Trail Blazers: Trent had 21 points off the bench on seven 3s. … Portland made its first 14 free throws and finished 15 of 16.

Celtics: Walker had 14 points in 22 minutes as the team limits his minutes to prepare for the playoffs. … Boston made 18 of 30 3-pointers.

Up next

Trail Blazers: Play Houston on Tuesday night.

Celtics: Play the Heat on Tuesday night.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball Sports

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
David J. Phillip
Patriots
Patriots notebook: Devin McCourty unhappy NFL is moving up opt-out deadline August 2, 2020 | 11:57 PM
Aaron Judge follows through on an eighth-inning, two-run home run.
Red Sox
Red-hot Aaron Judge powers streaking Yankees past Red Sox 9-7 August 2, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19 August 2, 2020 | 10:07 PM
Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart makes a save against the Bruins during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Flyers 4-1 in round-robin opener August 2, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Yoenis Cespedes.
MLB
Mets slugger Yoenis Céspedes leaves team, opts out of 2020 season August 2, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Erin Clark for The Boston Globe
Patriots
Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse opts out of 2020 season August 2, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Jack Edwards (left) and Andy Brickley miss being high above center ice at TD Garden.
Bruins
Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley need time to adjust their strategy calling Bruins games August 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Urshela slam, Judge HR lead Yankees over Red Sox August 1, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Marcus Smart heads to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown.
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined $15,000 August 1, 2020 | 7:57 PM
Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba takes a knee during the national anthem flanked by Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse, right, and Chicago Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban before an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff game.
NHL
Matt Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement August 1, 2020 | 6:35 PM
C.J. Mosley has reportedly chosen to opt out for the NFL season because of family health concerns.
NFL
Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly opts out of NFL season August 1, 2020 | 6:34 PM
MLB
Rob Manfred confident MLB can get through playoffs despite virus August 1, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Everyone on the Eagles, including head coach Jeff Hafley, tested negative for COVID-19.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College football currently has zero student-athletes and staff with COVID-19 August 1, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez fires a pitch.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez shut down for the season August 1, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Kevin Garnett celebrates after winning the 2008 NBA championship with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins recall having different reactions to Kevin the Garnett trade August 1, 2020 | 4:36 PM
Brad Stevens Jaylen Brown
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics-Bucks restart opener August 1, 2020 | 10:57 AM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Celtics take a knee during national anthem August 1, 2020 | 10:36 AM
John Raoux
Patriots
Receiver Marqise Lee becomes seventh Patriot to opt out of 2020 season August 1, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck (right) stands with his wife, Emilia Fazzalari, and good friend, Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.
Celtics
Wyc Grousbeck and Bucks' Wes Edens don’t let competition hurt friendship August 1, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Douglas P. DeFelice
New England Revolution
What the rest of 2020 could look like for the Revolution August 1, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Red Sox
'It was a little bit different': Yankees top Red Sox, 5-1, in first game in New York July 31, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo passes around Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Bucks in season restart 119-112 July 31, 2020 | 9:53 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about six Patriots opting out July 31, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Craig Lassig
Media
ESPN tabs Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick for MNF booth July 31, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Disney World has been turned into a made-for-television stage that will host the NBA Finals and conference finals.
Media
What Celtics coverage will look like during the NBA's restart July 31, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Antonio Brown indicated that he'd like to return to the Patriots.
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown suspended 8 games by NFL July 31, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom on how the Red Sox plan to make themselves contenders July 31, 2020 | 1:24 PM
MLB
Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives July 31, 2020 | 1:18 PM
Bruins
What Tuukka Rask had to say about wearing a Boston Police hat in an interview July 31, 2020 | 10:23 AM
J.D. Davis, New York Mets, Citi Field, Empty Seats
Boston Red Sox
If there's ever a good year to not contend for a title, the 2020 Red Sox lucked into one July 31, 2020 | 10:08 AM