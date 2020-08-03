Morning sports update: Bill Russell reminded Twitter that he is still alive after spotting fan’s tweet

"Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked."

Bill Russell at TD Garden in 2018.
Bill Russell at TD Garden in 2018. –Elise Amendola/AP/File 2018
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 3, 2020 | 10:41 AM

Sunday was by far the busiest day for local teams in months. The Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox all played games. There was even some Patriots news.

The Celtics, after losing their restart opener to the Bucks on Friday, got back into the win column with a 128-124 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Both the Bruins and Red Sox weren’t as successful. The Bruins lost to the Flyers 4-1 in the first game of a round-robin to determine playoff seeding, while the Yankees completed a sweep of the Red Sox in a 9-7 win on Sunday night.

Boston’s third consecutive loss came despite a 4-4 performance from Xander Bogaerts (including two home runs) and this towering home run from Rafael Devers:

Advertisement

Bill Russell had a reminder for everyone: On Sunday, as the Celtics played the Trail Blazers, a Celtics fan (who is also a comedian) tweeted that Bill Russell was “looking down from heaven smiling” at the performance of Marcus Smart.

Russell, 86, is an active Twitter user and spotted the tweet.

“Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked,” Russell said, quoting the original tweet.

The Celtics’ legend also noted that he was watching the game, which Boston ultimately won.

Russell joined Twitter in 2017 in support of Colin Kaepernick and other athletes taking a knee to help raise awareness of racial injustice. He has used his social media platform both to discuss larger political issues, and also — among other things — to remind people that he was once an elite high jumper.

Trivia: Michael Phelps holds the all-time Olympic record of gold medals with 23. What two United States athletes are tied for second with nine each?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: One was also a swimmer, the other competed in track and field.

More from Boston.com:

Tom Curran on the latest from Devin McCourty’s status for the 2020 season:

Jaylen Brown quoted Angela Davis in his postgame press conference:

Advertisement

On this day: In 1936, Jesse Owens won the gold medal in the 100 meter final at the Berlin Olympics. Owens equaled the world record with a time of 10.3 seconds.

Notably, Adolf Hitler refused the customary greeting with the 100-meter champion afterward due to the fact that Owens was Black. Yet Owens, in winning four gold medals at the Games, delivered a powerful rebuke of Hitler’s ideas of racial superiority.

Daily highlight: Devers also turned an absolute gem at third base on Sunday night.

Trivia answer: Mark Spitz and Carl Lewis

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bobby Orr statue
Bruins
Where is the Bobby Orr statue? August 3, 2020 | 9:32 AM
David J. Phillip
Patriots
'I think it’s B.S. that the league has changed that date' August 2, 2020 | 11:57 PM
Aaron Judge follows through on an eighth-inning, two-run home run.
Red Sox
Red-hot Aaron Judge powers streaking Yankees past Red Sox 9-7 August 2, 2020 | 10:54 PM
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19 August 2, 2020 | 10:07 PM
Jayson Tatum shoots against Portland's Mario Hezonja.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum has 34 as Celtics beat Trail Blazers 128-124 August 2, 2020 | 6:30 PM
Philadelphia goaltender Carter Hart makes a save against the Bruins during the first period.
Bruins
Bruins fall to Flyers 4-1 in round-robin opener August 2, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Yoenis Cespedes.
MLB
Mets slugger Yoenis Céspedes leaves team, opts out of 2020 season August 2, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Erin Clark for The Boston Globe
Patriots
Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse opts out of 2020 season August 2, 2020 | 1:53 PM
Jack Edwards (left) and Andy Brickley miss being high above center ice at TD Garden.
Bruins
Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley need time to adjust their strategy calling Bruins games August 2, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Urshela slam, Judge HR lead Yankees over Red Sox August 1, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Marcus Smart heads to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown.
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined $15,000 August 1, 2020 | 7:57 PM
Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba takes a knee during the national anthem flanked by Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse, right, and Chicago Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban before an NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff game.
NHL
Matt Dumba kneels, NHL puts focus on Black Lives Matter movement August 1, 2020 | 6:35 PM
C.J. Mosley has reportedly chosen to opt out for the NFL season because of family health concerns.
NFL
Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley reportedly opts out of NFL season August 1, 2020 | 6:34 PM
MLB
Rob Manfred confident MLB can get through playoffs despite virus August 1, 2020 | 6:18 PM
Everyone on the Eagles, including head coach Jeff Hafley, tested negative for COVID-19.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College football currently has zero student-athletes and staff with COVID-19 August 1, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez fires a pitch.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez shut down for the season August 1, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Kevin Garnett celebrates after winning the 2008 NBA championship with the Celtics.
CELTICS
Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins recall having different reactions to Kevin the Garnett trade August 1, 2020 | 4:36 PM
Brad Stevens Jaylen Brown
Celtics
4 takeaways from the Celtics-Bucks restart opener August 1, 2020 | 10:57 AM
Ashley Landis
Celtics
Celtics take a knee during national anthem August 1, 2020 | 10:36 AM
John Raoux
Patriots
Receiver Marqise Lee becomes seventh Patriot to opt out of 2020 season August 1, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck (right) stands with his wife, Emilia Fazzalari, and good friend, Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.
Celtics
Wyc Grousbeck and Bucks' Wes Edens don’t let competition hurt friendship August 1, 2020 | 9:34 AM
Douglas P. DeFelice
New England Revolution
What the rest of 2020 could look like for the Revolution August 1, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Red Sox
'It was a little bit different': Yankees top Red Sox, 5-1, in first game in New York July 31, 2020 | 10:59 PM
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo passes around Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward during the first half.
Celtics
Celtics fall to Bucks in season restart 119-112 July 31, 2020 | 9:53 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about six Patriots opting out July 31, 2020 | 4:25 PM
Craig Lassig
Media
ESPN tabs Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick for MNF booth July 31, 2020 | 3:24 PM
The Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Disney World has been turned into a made-for-television stage that will host the NBA Finals and conference finals.
Media
What Celtics coverage will look like during the NBA's restart July 31, 2020 | 3:12 PM
Antonio Brown indicated that he'd like to return to the Patriots.
Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown suspended 8 games by NFL July 31, 2020 | 2:44 PM
Red Sox
Chaim Bloom on how the Red Sox plan to make themselves contenders July 31, 2020 | 1:24 PM
MLB
Virus rocks MLB: Cards-Brewers off; 2 St. Louis positives July 31, 2020 | 1:18 PM