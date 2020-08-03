Morning sports update: Bill Russell reminded Twitter that he is still alive after spotting fan’s tweet

Sunday was by far the busiest day for local teams in months. The Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox all played games. There was even some Patriots news.

The Celtics, after losing their restart opener to the Bucks on Friday, got back into the win column with a 128-124 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Both the Bruins and Red Sox weren’t as successful. The Bruins lost to the Flyers 4-1 in the first game of a round-robin to determine playoff seeding, while the Yankees completed a sweep of the Red Sox in a 9-7 win on Sunday night.

Boston’s third consecutive loss came despite a 4-4 performance from Xander Bogaerts (including two home runs) and this towering home run from Rafael Devers:

Bill Russell had a reminder for everyone: On Sunday, as the Celtics played the Trail Blazers, a Celtics fan (who is also a comedian) tweeted that Bill Russell was “looking down from heaven smiling” at the performance of Marcus Smart.

Russell, 86, is an active Twitter user and spotted the tweet.

“Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked,” Russell said, quoting the original tweet.

The Celtics’ legend also noted that he was watching the game, which Boston ultimately won.

Russell joined Twitter in 2017 in support of Colin Kaepernick and other athletes taking a knee to help raise awareness of racial injustice. He has used his social media platform both to discuss larger political issues, and also — among other things — to remind people that he was once an elite high jumper.

Trivia: Michael Phelps holds the all-time Olympic record of gold medals with 23. What two United States athletes are tied for second with nine each?

(Answer at the bottom.)

Hint: One was also a swimmer, the other competed in track and field.

Jaylen Brown quoted Angela Davis in his postgame press conference:

Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) discusses the national anthem #Celtics pic.twitter.com/S9tAETG5r8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 2, 2020

On this day: In 1936, Jesse Owens won the gold medal in the 100 meter final at the Berlin Olympics. Owens equaled the world record with a time of 10.3 seconds.

Notably, Adolf Hitler refused the customary greeting with the 100-meter champion afterward due to the fact that Owens was Black. Yet Owens, in winning four gold medals at the Games, delivered a powerful rebuke of Hitler’s ideas of racial superiority.

#OTD in 1936, Jesse Owens won the 100m sprint at the Berlin Olympics. pic.twitter.com/iE6vz5Nbos — American Experience (@AmExperiencePBS) August 3, 2018

Daily highlight: Devers also turned an absolute gem at third base on Sunday night.

Upon Further Review:

Hot corner is hot. pic.twitter.com/dFxAc1ma4J — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 3, 2020

Trivia answer: Mark Spitz and Carl Lewis