Morning sports update: Bill Russell reminded Twitter that he is still alive after spotting fan’s tweet
"Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked."
Sunday was by far the busiest day for local teams in months. The Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox all played games. There was even some Patriots news.
The Celtics, after losing their restart opener to the Bucks on Friday, got back into the win column with a 128-124 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Both the Bruins and Red Sox weren’t as successful. The Bruins lost to the Flyers 4-1 in the first game of a round-robin to determine playoff seeding, while the Yankees completed a sweep of the Red Sox in a 9-7 win on Sunday night.
Boston’s third consecutive loss came despite a 4-4 performance from Xander Bogaerts (including two home runs) and this towering home run from Rafael Devers:
𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 (verb) pic.twitter.com/Ufm3AIfwO6
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 3, 2020
Bill Russell had a reminder for everyone: On Sunday, as the Celtics played the Trail Blazers, a Celtics fan (who is also a comedian) tweeted that Bill Russell was “looking down from heaven smiling” at the performance of Marcus Smart.
Russell, 86, is an active Twitter user and spotted the tweet.
“Just in case anyone cares, I am still alive, at least I was the last time I checked,” Russell said, quoting the original tweet.
The Celtics’ legend also noted that he was watching the game, which Boston ultimately won.
Russell joined Twitter in 2017 in support of Colin Kaepernick and other athletes taking a knee to help raise awareness of racial injustice. He has used his social media platform both to discuss larger political issues, and also — among other things — to remind people that he was once an elite high jumper.
Trivia: Michael Phelps holds the all-time Olympic record of gold medals with 23. What two United States athletes are tied for second with nine each?
(Answer at the bottom.)
Hint: One was also a swimmer, the other competed in track and field.
More from Boston.com:
- Patriots notebook: Devin McCourty unhappy NFL is moving up opt-out deadline
- A running list of Patriots who have opted out of the 2020 NFL season
- Where is the Bobby Orr statue?
- Red-hot Aaron Judge powers streaking Yankees past Red Sox 9-7
- Jayson Tatum has 34 as Celtics beat Trail Blazers 128-124
- Bruins fall to Flyers 4-1 in round-robin opener
- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
- Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse opts out of 2020 season
- Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley need time to adjust their strategy calling Bruins games
- 13 years later, Paul Pierce and Kendrick Perkins recall having different reactions to the Kevin Garnett trade
- Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and Bucks co-owner Wes Edens don’t let competition get in the way of friendship
- What the rest of 2020 could look like for the Revolution
Tom Curran on the latest from Devin McCourty’s status for the 2020 season:
We've got #Patriots insider @tomecurran on Sports Live with @RaulNBCBoston tonight on @NBC10Boston. He texted with @McCourtyTwins after Devin's strong message about the #NFL opt-out date being moved. Take a listen. More with Tom, @Gary_Tanguay and @KyleDraperTV tonight at 11:20 pic.twitter.com/d5xNR1SbsP
— Craig Kolodny (@NBCBostonCraig) August 3, 2020
Jaylen Brown quoted Angela Davis in his postgame press conference:
Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) discusses the national anthem #Celtics pic.twitter.com/S9tAETG5r8
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 2, 2020
On this day: In 1936, Jesse Owens won the gold medal in the 100 meter final at the Berlin Olympics. Owens equaled the world record with a time of 10.3 seconds.
Notably, Adolf Hitler refused the customary greeting with the 100-meter champion afterward due to the fact that Owens was Black. Yet Owens, in winning four gold medals at the Games, delivered a powerful rebuke of Hitler’s ideas of racial superiority.
#OTD in 1936, Jesse Owens won the 100m sprint at the Berlin Olympics. pic.twitter.com/iE6vz5Nbos
— American Experience (@AmExperiencePBS) August 3, 2018
Daily highlight: Devers also turned an absolute gem at third base on Sunday night.
Upon Further Review:
Hot corner is hot. pic.twitter.com/dFxAc1ma4J
— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 3, 2020
Trivia answer: Mark Spitz and Carl Lewis
Get Boston.com's browser alerts:
Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.Turn on notifications
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.