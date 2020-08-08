Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘Bob Cousy was my absolute hero’

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been hailed as a hero by many people for his work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of all of the praise that he’s received, none may be more important to him than when Celtics legend Bob Cousy called him a “hero” in March.

“He deserved his [Presidential Medal of Freedom] because he has saved so many lives even before now,” Cousy told the Boston Herald of his fellow Holy Cross alum. “He was the head guy during the HIV crisis. He participated in finding that treatment. Then he was the main man (in 2014) when Ebola hit us. And now of course, he’s [Donald] Trump’s favorite talking head. He doesn’t leave Trump’s side and he’s playing a gigantic role.”

Advertisement

In an interview with Dan Diamond on Politico’s “Pulse Check” podcast, Fauci took his turn to dish out some praise.

“When I was a point guard in school, Bob Cousy was my absolute hero,” Fauci said.

Lastly, Fauci gets so many of same Qs, so it would be fun to quiz him on personal history … tho not the best use of time with expert during pandemic. But look at how he came alive for this question about NBA legend (and fellow Holy Cross alum) Bob Cousy after podcast was over. pic.twitter.com/ifjS1twM84 — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) August 7, 2020

Like Cousy, Fauci grew up in New York City and played point guard for his high school team. Fauci cites that as part of his reason as to why he views Cousy as his hero.

“The reason is, relatively speaking, he was short and fast,” Fauci said. “So, I inherited a couple of things from my father. One, he was a champion sprinter in high school in New York City. He was the New York City champ in sprinting. So I got his speed. Unfortunately, I got his height. So, Bob Cousy was my total hero.”

Fauci, who stands at 5-foot-7, was actually the captain of his basketball team at Regis High School. However, he didn’t play basketball at Holy Cross like his fellow alum. Even though his basketball days are long over, Cousy still means the world to Fauci.

“To have Bob Cousy, 60 years later, call me his hero is as good as anything, I gotta tell you. It really is.”