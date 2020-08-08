Kemba Walker reveals he almost signed with the Knicks instead of the Celtics

"The Knicks, they were definitely a priority at one point, yes."

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker plays against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston.
Kemba Walker signed with the Celtics last offseason. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
August 8, 2020

The Celtics almost fell out of luck in replacing Kyrie Irving last offseason.

Celtics star point guard Kemba Walker revealed on The Ringer’s “R2C2” podcast that he almost picked playing for the Knicks rather than the Celtics when he was a free agent in 2019.

“To be honest, yes. Yes. Very serious, very,” Walker said when he was asked if he seriously considered playing for the Knicks. “At one point – yes, very serious.”

Walker, who is a New York native and grew up in The Bronx, even said that playing in New York was a priority for him.

“Before Boston actually came along, the Knicks were one of my top priorities, actually, because I was thinking they were gonna get another player,” Walker said. “But it didn’t work out.”

Advertisement

When asked by Ryan Ruocco, one of the show’s hosts, if the “other player’s name rhymed with Slevin Lurant” (implying that the other player was Kevin Durant), Walker said it wasn’t.

Durant was rumored to join the Knicks months prior to the 2019 offseason. He ended up joining New York’s other team, the Brooklyn Nets, with Irving.

Walker, of course, ended up in Boston as part of a sign-and-trade with his former team, the Charlotte Hornets, after he signed a four-year, $141 million deal.

Former Yankees star C.C. Sabathia, the podcast’s other host, said that Walker made the right decision.

“You made the right choice, dog,” Sabathia said while laughing. “I’ma say it for you. You made the right choice, bro.”

“Yeah, that’s pretty much all I can say, though,” Walker replied. “The Knicks, they were definitely a priority at one point, yes.”

Looking ahead, there have been concerns about Walker’s left knee injury, which has caused the Celtics to play him on limited minutes basis in the seeding games.

However, toward the end of the podcast, Walker said that his knee is going to be good for the playoffs.

“The rest of the season’s going to be great,” Walker said. “I’m going to be good. My knee’s going to be good. I’m going to hold up and we’re going to make a run. We’re going to play as hard as we can each and every night while playing some inspiring basketball.”

Advertisement

You can listen to the full episode of the podcast here.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Kemba Walker

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
NBA
The NBA MVP finalists: Antetokounmpo, James and Harden August 8, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Celtics guard Marcus Smart speaks with forward Jaylen Brown.
CELTICS
Jaylen Brown called Marcus Smart the best defensive player in the NBA August 8, 2020 | 9:39 PM
Alex Verdugo celebrates after robbing a home run in the Red Sox' win over the Blue Jays.
RED SOX
Alex Verdugo says he's 'not replacing' Mookie Betts August 8, 2020 | 5:52 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 17, 2020, in Washington.
Celtics
Dr. Anthony Fauci: 'Bob Cousy was my absolute hero' August 8, 2020 | 4:41 PM
New England Revolution defender Andrew Farrell makes a move with the ball.
SOCCER
Revolution announce 6 upcoming games, including 3 at Gillette Stadium August 8, 2020 | 4:34 PM
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons grabs a rebound.
NBA
76ers announce that All-Star Ben Simmons needs knee surgery August 8, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Orlando City forward Nani, left, celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla.
New England Revolution
MLS to resume regular season following Florida tournament August 8, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Celtics
Celtics build 40-point lead, roll past Raptors 122-100 August 8, 2020 | 12:06 AM
NBA
Nets, Magic grab last two NBA playoff spots in the East August 7, 2020 | 10:31 PM
NFL
Washington releases RB Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest August 7, 2020 | 8:04 PM
Ryan Christenson.
MLB
A's players, staff support coach after 'offensive' gesture, no penalty August 7, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Members of the Los Angeles Angels place their jerseys with No. 45 in honor of pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the mound after a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners during a baseball game Friday, July 12, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 13-0. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
MLB
Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs August 7, 2020 | 6:46 PM
Steve Brian Belichick
Belichick family
Brian Belichick is following in the footsteps of his older brother Steve August 7, 2020 | 6:36 PM
John Raoux
New England Revolution
Takeaways from MLS is Back Tournament: Portland and Orlando are surprise finalists August 7, 2020 | 5:07 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'I don't really look at it as replacing Tom Brady' August 7, 2020 | 4:50 PM
Abby Chin welcomed her second child, Silas, on Friday night.
Media
Chad Finn: Letting Abby Chin go is a mistake that should be fixed August 7, 2020 | 3:22 PM
Ron Roenicke, Chaim Bloom
Red Sox
Here's what Brian O'Halloran said about manager Ron Roenicke August 7, 2020 | 2:49 PM
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, right, is one of eight Cardinals to have tested positive.
MLB
Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive test August 7, 2020 | 1:48 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick gives an update on Phase 1 of training camp August 7, 2020 | 11:01 AM
Cam Newton during his time with the Panthers.
Patriots
Norv Turner described why he thinks Cam Newton could succeed with the Patriots August 7, 2020 | 10:19 AM
Oakland Athletics coach
MLB
A's coach apologizes for apparent Nazi salute August 7, 2020 | 12:08 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
NFL
66 players opt out of NFL season due to coronavirus pandemic August 6, 2020 | 7:06 PM
Koji Uehara is lifted up by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 30, 2013.
Sports Q
Who was the better Red Sox closer, Jonathan Papelbon or Koji Uehara? August 6, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says Bucs have 'a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time' August 6, 2020 | 3:38 PM
The Bruins battle for the puck in front of their own net.
Bruins
What the Bruins said about not being the No. 1 seed in the playoffs August 6, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Media
Michael Phelps, Apolo Anton Ohno open up about suicide, depression in new doc August 6, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented seasoning struggles.
Red Sox
Read Kevin Pillar's message on the Red Sox' struggles this season August 6, 2020 | 1:24 PM
NFL
56 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus since training camps opened, union says August 6, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Rapper, Lil Wayne is seen as virtual fan during the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex.
Media
Chad Finn: Regarding that fake crowd noise at sports events, some are doing it better than others August 6, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a fifth-inning solo home run in a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Red Sox
MLB tightens virus protocols, including masks in dugouts August 6, 2020 | 12:45 PM