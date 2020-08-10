Morning sports update: Jaylen Brown spoke about the issue he has with the term ‘police brutality’

"I'm aware that, without being drafted by the Celtics, without being in the place I am now, that I would still be on that other side of America."

Jaylen Brown
Jaylen Brown earlier in 2020. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
, Boston.com Staff
August 10, 2020 | 11:04 AM

Sunday was an eventful for day in sports, both on and off the field. On an international level, 23-year-old Californian Collin Morikawa won the PGA Championship.

Elsewhere, college football’s season appears to be hanging in the balance as administrators continue to debate the viability of games. Players, including Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, have also spoken up. They are demanding safety measures be installed, and the creation of a path towards a players association.

On a local level, the Red Sox rallied to defeat the Blue Jays, 5-3. Mitch Moreland hit a two-run walk-off home run.

In the NBA bubble, the Celtics won an overtime thriller against the Magic, 122-119. Gordon Hayward led Boston with 31 points.

The Bruins learned that the Carolina Hurricanes will be the team’s Eastern Conference first round playoff opponent. The series begins with Game 1 on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

And the Patriots made a trade with the Lions, sending an undisclosed 2022 draft pick in exchange for cornerback Michael Jackson.

Jaylen Brown on the term “police brutality”: Celtics forward Jaylen Brown helped his team win on Sunday, posting 19 points along with 12 rebounds. Yet afterward, Brown’s focus was not on basketball.

He began was a continued demand for justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police in Louisville in March. Brown also called for “guys in the community to get out and vote.”

The 23-year-old Celtic then turned his attention to the term “police brutality.”

“Flashback to May 25, we watched George Floyd, a human being, be violently killed,” Brown said. “The four men who nonchalantly terrorized Floyd belong to state-sponsored law enforcement. Law enforcement that historically in America has targeted and profiled Black and minority civilian populations throughout time.”

Brown said that while some Americans are able to see the police as protecters, “and maybe even peacekeepers,” he isn’t “from that side of America.”

“I’m aware that, without being drafted by the Celtics, without being in the place I am now, that I would still be on that other side of America,” Brown said. “So I want to take a look at the term police brutality and maybe offer another term, as domestic terrorism. Because that’s what it was in the eyes of George Floyd.”

Brown posted additional comments on his Instagram:

 

Trivia: Which third baseman became the only MLB player to ever hit two grand slams in the same inning in 1999?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: His son plays for the Padres.

Drew Hanlen showed how Jayson Tatum has been perfecting shots he’s using in games:

Gordon Hayward’s conspicuous facial hair: The NBA bubble has produced a range of unusual and occasionally humorous developments.

For the Celtics, one of those is the flashy facial hair of Gordon Hayward. Currently, the 30-year-old has what he describes as a “beard-stache.”

Whatever the definition of terms, the look seems to be working for Hayward, who led the Celtics with 31 points in the win over Orlando on Sunday.

Earlier, Hayward was asked by NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin if his mustache decision was a deliberate choice.

“It’s intentional,” Hayward responded.

“It’s a ‘beard-stache,’ I’m trying to make it work,” Hayward said. “My wife doesn’t like it so much.”

As far as its effect on his basketball, Hayward sees it as an advantage.

“I think it’s more aerodynamic,” Hayward joked. “The wind goes right off of it, you know?”

On this day: In 1984, the U.S. men’s Olympic basketball team — led by future Hall of Fame players Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, and Chris Mullin — won the gold medal at the Los Angeles games in a 95-65 win over Spain.

Daily highlight: Maybe there were more impressive plays made in Sunday’s Celtics win, but none was more important than Jayson Tatum’s game-tying jumper in the final seconds.

Trivia answer: Fernando Tatis Sr.

