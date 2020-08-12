Celtics sign coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension

The Celtics have signed coach Brad Stevens to a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today,” Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement. “More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here.”

Stevens, 43, was hired in 2013 to succeed Doc Rivers. With the Celtics, he has amassed a 318-245 win-loss record — good for fourth-most wins by any head coach in franchise history.

During his seven-year tenure, Stevens has advanced to the playoffs six times, including back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals. He also has been named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month three times.

“Brad is an accomplished coach and an outstanding person,” Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said in a statement. “We are proud to have him lead our team forward in our quest for Banner 18.”

“We are thrilled that Brad Stevens will continue to be our coach,” added co-owner Steve Pagliuca. “He has become one of the best coaches in the NBA, and is a real leader on and off the court. This is a great day for the Boston Celtics.”