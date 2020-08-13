Here’s the game schedule for the Celtics-Sixers first-round playoff series
The Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.
Because the NBA restarted its season at Walt Disney World’s campus, there is technically no home-court advantage. Still, Boston earned the higher seed and will be the designated “home team” for Games 1, 2, 5, and 7.
Below is the series schedule.
Game 1: Monday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Boston, ESPN)
Game 2: Wednesday, Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Boston, TNT)
Game 3: Friday, Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. (NBC Sports Boston, TNT)
Game 4: Sunday, Aug. 23, 1 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, Aug. 25, TBD (NBC Sports Boston, TNT)
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, Aug. 27, TBD (NBC Sports Boston, ESPN)
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Aug. 29, TBD (NBC Sports Boston, TNT)
