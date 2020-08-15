Romeo Langford sidelined with right wrist injury

Ashley Landis
Celtics rookie Romeo Langford (left) played a career-high 30 minutes Thursday, but was also injured in the loss to the Wizards.
August 15, 2020

Celtics rookie wing Romeo Langford tore ligaments in his right wrist during the Celtics’ 96-90 loss to the Wizards on Thursday, but he has not yet been ruled out for Boston’s opening-round playoff series against the 76ers.

“We’re still going through the process of determining the next step with him,” coach Brad Stevens said Saturday. “I don’t know if that means that down the road he’ll have to take time off, if that means he’ll have to have it worked on, but twe’re still in the process of determining how he feels and whether or not he’ll be available or not. I’d say it’s questionable.”

Langford, 20, played in 32 games this season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest. He played a career-high 30 minutes in the loss to Washington, mostly because the Celtics’ top six rotation players sat out to rest.

Although his offensive game remains somewhat raw, Langford has gained Stevens’s trust as a defender and could be in line for playing time in certain situations. Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is expected to leave the team temporarily at some point in September due to the birth of his son, and Langford could be in line for a larger role then if he is available. But there is certainly a chance he will be shut down for the season.

Langford’s brief career has been hampered by injuries. He played through a torn ligament in his right thumb during much of his lone year at Indiana. He had surgery after the season ended and it kept him out of summer league with the Celtics last year. He was also slowed by two ankle injuries this season.

“I feel for him,” Stevens said. “He’s a hard-working guy, he’s a tough guy and I think he’s got a bright, bright future. Again, I hope that he’s able to play, but that’s going to be totally dependent on our doctors and dependent on his, probably, pain. So he’s going to have to test that and get used to it and see what it feels like. If not, then we’ll have him back when we have him back.”

TOPICS: Celtics

