Gordon Hayward suffers ankle injury in Game 1 of Celtics-Sixers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 17: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics drives against Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 17, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images)
Gordon Hayward. –Photo by Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images
By
, Staff Writer
August 17, 2020

Forward Gordon Hayward exited Game 1 of the Celtics-Sixers playoff series with an ankle injury and did not return.

While battling for a defensive rebound with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Hayward’s right foot landed awkwardly on the foot of teammate Daniel Theis. Hayward briefly fell to the ground before hopping out of bounds. Theis gained possession of the ball, and the Celtics pushed the ball for an easy layup while Hayward remained off the court by Philadelphia’s basket.

Jaylen Brown then intentionally fouled Sixers guard Alec Burks to stop play. Grimacing, Hayward was helped off the court and immediately visited the locker room. The Celtics diagnosed him with a right ankle sprain and announced he would not be available to return. (Note: The ankle is not the one he fractured in the season-opener in October 2017.)

After Boston hung on for the 109-101 victory, Celtics coach Brad Stevens did not have an update on the severity of the injury. Hayward, who was spotted leaving the arena with crutches and a boot, did not speak to the media.

“He’s clearly in pain,” Stevens said. “It looked like it had some swelling already.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Hayward will undergo an MRI later this evening. Game 2 of the Celtics-Sixers first-round playoff series is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

In Game 1, Hayward scored 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

TOPICS: Celtics Gordon Hayward

