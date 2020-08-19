Jayson Tatum scores 33 points; Celtics rout 76ers to take 2-0 lead

The 76ers led by 14 in the first quarter, but the Celtics rallied to lead 65-57 at halftime.

Jayson Tatum celebrates a 3-point shot during the third quarter.
Jayson Tatum celebrates a 3-point shot during the third quarter. –Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
August 19, 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 128-101 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Tatum scored a career playoff high for the second straight game after scoring 32 points in the opener Monday.

Kemba Walker added 22 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 for the Celtics. Boston shot 51% from the field and committed just seven turnovers, including two in the first three quarters.

Joel Embiid had 34 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, and Josh Richardson added 18 points.

The Celtics lost starting forward Gordon Hayward to a right ankle sprain in Game 1, and expect him to be out for approximately four weeks. Marcus Smart stepped into the starting lineup, and Boston adjusted seamlessly.

Advertisement

The 76ers led by 14 in the first quarter, but the Celtics rallied to lead 65-57 at halftime.

Brown’s 360-degree dunk with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter put the Celtics up 74-59. Boston extended its lead to 98-75 at the end of the third quarter. The Celtics held the 76ers to 22 percent shooting in the period.

TIP-INS

76ers: Matisse Thybulle started in place of Al Horford, and neither stood out. Horford scored four points and Thybulle scored two. … Embiid scored 15 points in the first quarter. … F Tobias Harris had 13 points and 11 rebounds. … G Shake Milton scored 14 points.

Celtics: … Tatum banked in a 32-footer late in the shot clock with 8.5 seconds left the first quarter. … Had no turnovers in the third quarter. … C Enes Kanter had 10 points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is Friday.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
One writer believes Sony Michel could lead the AFC in rushing this season.
Patriots
What is Sony Michel's future in New England? August 20, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Yahoo Sports executive Kelly Hirano.
Sports News
Fantasy sites replace terms ‘owned’ and ‘auction’ to be more inclusive August 20, 2020 | 6:34 AM
Sports News
NASCAR's Kyle Larson on slur: 'I was just ignorant' August 20, 2020 | 6:21 AM
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
Thom Brennaman
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster uses anti-gay slur on air August 19, 2020 | 9:47 PM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Who do the Bruins play next? Here’s how the NHL playoffs work this year. August 19, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with teammate David Pastrnak (88) during second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins advance to second round, eliminate Hurricanes August 19, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Phillies Red Sox Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox snap 9-game skid in 6-3 win over Phils August 19, 2020 | 5:38 PM
Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Red Sox
What Chaim Bloom said about the futures of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers August 19, 2020 | 3:40 PM
TPC Boston in Norton is the site of the PGA Tour's first playoff event.
Golf
A guide to this week’s Northern Trust championship at TPC Boston August 19, 2020 | 3:21 PM
Masai Ujiri
NBA
An NBA executive was sued for assaulting a deputy. Newly released video tells a different story. August 19, 2020 | 3:01 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, the logo for NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, Peacock, is displayed on a computer screen in New York. Peacock, one of the last big new streaming services to launch in the U.S., was supposed to get a big marketing and content boost from the Olympics.The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Games to 2021, so that didn’t work out for Peacock’s owner, Comcast’s NBCUniversal. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
media
Michael Holley and Michael Smith team up for new show on Peacock August 19, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Patriots' Matthew Slater and other Boston sports were featured in a video for the #MaskUp campaign.
PSA
Video: Boston athletes filmed a PSA urging sports fans to wear masks August 19, 2020 | 2:35 PM
Golf
Injured Brooks Koepka withdraws from TPC Boston's Northern Trust, ending season August 19, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Kim McCoy, pictured in Morningside Park with her sister’s dog, Indy, wants to run ultramarathons again.
National News
She was in a grueling 340-mile race. Then came a highway, and an SUV. August 19, 2020 | 1:01 PM
FILE- In this April 30, 2019, file pool photo, Karen Herzog, a Florida Department of Health inspector, shows a photo she took of beds in a room during her inspection of Orchids of Asia Day Spa, during a motion hearing in the Robert Kraft prostitution solicitation case in West Palm Beach, Fla. Florida prosecutors will try to save their prostitution solicitation case against New England Patriots owner Kraft when they argue before an appellate court Tuesday, June 30, 2020, that his rights weren't violated when police secretly video recorded him allegedly paying for sex at a massage parlor. (Lannis Waters/The Palm Beach Post via AP, Pool, File)
Robert Kraft
Court: Secret videos can't be used in Robert Kraft case August 19, 2020 | 11:50 AM
High School Sports
High School Sports
Massachusetts establishes fall high school sports guidelines August 19, 2020 | 11:48 AM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Tuukka Rask reportedly told WEEI's Greg Hill why he opted out of NHL playoffs August 19, 2020 | 11:29 AM
“He’s a smart player and he has a lot of skills that I think we’ll be able to utilize,” he said. “He’s had an opportunity to get quite a few reps here in the work that we’ve done to this point, so I think that’s helped him, but he seems like he’s in good shape and ready to go.” On kicker Justin Rohrwasser: For the rookie Rohrwasser, Belichick said, the situation is the same as it would be for any first-year player: “Trying to get them to get down the basic fundamentals of their position, understand the basic things they have to do, and then we’ll take it from there based on how that goes.” Belichick said the process of snapping, kicking, and holding is one that the team is “working through.”
Patriots
Would the Patriots consider a two-quarterback platoon? Bill Belichick doesn’t entirely rule it out. August 19, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Kyle Dugger Patriots training camp
Patriots
Devin McCourty already has praise for a Patriots rookie early in training camp August 19, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum celebrates after a NBA basketball first round playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Celtics won 109-101. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Jayson Tatum
Brad Stevens called Jayson Tatum's defense 'unbelievable.' Here's what he meant. August 19, 2020 | 7:11 AM
Tom Brady, stretching with Matt Cassell in 2008.
Tom Brady
Matt Cassel told a story about a prank war with Tom Brady August 19, 2020 | 6:32 AM
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper follows through on his three run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose 9th straight August 19, 2020 | 12:40 AM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bruins
Will David Pastrnak play in Game 5? His chances are ‘better than they were’ for Game 4 August 18, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Winslow Townson
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez removed in fifth because of dehydration August 18, 2020 | 11:12 PM
The Bruins' emotional third-period comeback brought the viewers back after they had shifted to other options as the team fell behind, 2-0, after two periods.
Media
Not surprisingly, viewers flocked to Bruins and Celtics, not Red Sox August 18, 2020 | 8:59 PM
Jacob Meyers talked about how influential teammate Julian Edelman is to him.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers says 'There’s only one Julian Edelman' August 18, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) passes the ball to forward Gary Clark (12) in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
8th-seeded Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in series opener August 18, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Damien Harris
Patriots
After hardly seeing the field, the door is open for Damien Harris to contribute in his 2nd year August 18, 2020 | 4:11 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Tuesday’s Patriots practice report: Julian Edelman leaves early August 18, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Patriots
Patriots announce that September home games will be played without fans August 18, 2020 | 4:01 PM