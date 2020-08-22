2 crucial errors sunk the Sixers in their Game 3 loss to the Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Joel Embiid. –Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
August 22, 2020 | 8:06 AM

COMMENTARY

With under two minutes to play in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series, the Philadelphia 76ers had the ball right where they wanted.

Josh Richardson fed All-Star center Joel Embiid in the post, where Celtics center Enes Kanter was ready to defend him. Embiid had just knocked down two key free throws to give his team a 94-92 lead, bringing his point total on the night to 30. But that’s where it would stay.

Upon catching Richardson’s pass, Embiid was soon double-teamed. He looked to get rid of the ball and sailed a crosscourt pass that Marcus Smart leaped up to deflect into the hands of Jaylen Brown, who pushed the ball up the court for an and-1 layup in transition. Instead of potentially leading by two possessions with 90 seconds to go, the Sixers found themselves trailing by one.

Advertisement

Smart’s key steal was yet another example of his positive impact.

“He just made a lot of winning plays,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He still hasn’t seen the ball go through the net like he’s used to, but it doesn’t even affect him. The guy’s all about one thing and that’s winning. He was great again tonight.”

Animated GIF

The 76ers had another chance to put the pressure on the Celtics, though. On Philly’s very next play, the team once again got the ball to Embiid, who looked to attack off the dribble this time. As he attempted to get his shot off, however, Jayson Tatum swiped the ball from behind. Embiid ended up on the floor, slamming a fist in frustration.

With an easy transition bucket imminent, Richardson regrettably committed a clear path foul on Tatum, which meant the Celtics would get two free throws and maintain possession.

Animated GIF

The back-to-back turnovers sunk the Sixers — and their playoff hopes. With Boston’s bonus possession as a result of the clear path foul, point guard Kemba Walker hit Al Horford with a step-back jumper and gave his team a four-point edge with 65 seconds remaining. In other circumstances, that lead certainly doesn’t mean game over.

Advertisement

But with this iteration of the Sixers, who shot an abysmal 29.5 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from three, it was. Philly stayed scoreless for the final two minutes of the game.

After the 102-94 defeat, Embiid said he thought he was fouled on the second of the two botched possessions. The league’s Last Two-Minute Report will reveal if the officials made the correct decision.

Regarding his other mistake, Embiid shouldered the blame. Passing out of double teams has been a constant point of emphasis for the 7-footer.

“I turned it over,” he said. “That was a big mistake. That was on me.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown called the two plays, “disappointing.”

“There’s the game,” he said. “I don’t think you can minimize that or say it any other way.

So, what now?

Nobody would have blinked an eye if the 76ers had just rolled over in Game 3, so the fact that the team put forth a competitive effort is a positive development. The Sixers’ 20 offensive rebounds are reflective of their effort, but, as Brown noted, 20 offensive rebounds require quite a lot of missed shots. Plus, Philly went 5 of 15 on those extra possessions.

“We just couldn’t make a shot,” Brown said. “We truly just couldn’t make a shot.”

That same level of effort will need to return Sunday in Game 4, if the Sixers want a chance at victory. Both Brown and Embiid insisted they are determined to earn a win and brushed off the notion that the motivation to do so solely stems from pride.

Advertisement

“Like, I understand,” Brown said. “I get it. Everybody would assume that this series is over because we’re out 3-0. I’m not trying to be Knute Rockne with my sincere opinion is we’re going to come in and play the game and get a win.” 

Added Embiid: “I don’t want to be swept. I don’t want that on my resumé. Like I said, I’ve been playing my butt off. I’m going to come in and do everything I can to make sure we win a game.”

After each game, Embiid has vowed to do more and more and more — and he has. But his pair of fourth-quarter mistakes blew his biggest chance to carry his team. 

“It sucks, but you can’t give up,” Embiid said. “We can do it.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Bruins
Bruins, Lightning set to meet in next round August 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Brandon Workman.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Workman, Hembree to Phillies August 21, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
Celtics
Walker scores 24 points, Celtics beat 76ers for 3-0 lead August 21, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Mike Milbury
media
Mike Milbury is sorry for saying NHL players are lucky not to have women distracting them August 21, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Golf
Tiger Woods looks to a trusted friend in opening round of the Northern Trust August 21, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday.
Patriots
Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham back at practice after reportedly undergoing tests at hospital August 21, 2020 | 12:11 PM
SUPER BOWL SLIDER1 Minneapolis, MN 2/4/2018: Steve Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick (right), the sons of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, smile and point to some friends in the stands who were calling out to them around two hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
'They’ve just lived their whole life with this program' August 21, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the Patriots quarterbacks August 21, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
The Celtics officially have the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. What now? August 21, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NBA
Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series August 20, 2020 | 10:30 PM
NBA
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery; Celtics to pick 14th August 20, 2020 | 9:28 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
Young Patriots receivers say they're ready to contribute in Year 2 August 20, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Media
Fox says Thom Brennaman won't announce NFL games after anti-gay slur August 20, 2020 | 5:21 PM
College Sports
A heart ailment linked to COVID-19 will force a college football quarterback to miss the season August 20, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Tiger Woods rubs his neck while on the driving range prior to his round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC Boston, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Norton, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Golf
A hot start for Tiger Woods in Boston, just not on the golf course August 20, 2020 | 2:55 PM
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodger.
sports Q
Chad Finn: Who are Boston fans rooting for more to succeed, Tom Brady or Mookie Betts? August 20, 2020 | 2:08 PM
FRANK O'BRIEN
Red Sox
Chad Finn: The ’96 Red Sox started even worse than the current team, but they were far more fun August 20, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Mikaela Shiffrin (center) won the 2019 World Cup slalom race at Killington.
Sports News
Killington’s World Cup ski races won’t happen this season August 20, 2020 | 12:23 PM
J.C. Jackson facing the Giants in 2019.
Patriots
J.C. Jackson: Patriots secondary is a 'scary sight' August 20, 2020 | 10:36 AM
Tom Brodeur is the superintendent of the TPC Boston, site of the PGA Tour's Northern Trust tournament.
the northern trust
How are the conditions at the TPC Boston? We asked the course superintendent. August 20, 2020 | 9:54 AM
Richy Werenski won the Barracuda Championship Aug. 1.
northern trust
Richy Werenski is at home at TPC Boston, without the home course advantage August 20, 2020 | 9:44 AM
Joel Embiid, right, and Al Horford, left, of the Philadelphia 76ers leave the court after a loss against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
'Something’s got to change': 4 takeaways from the Celtics' dominating win over the Sixers August 20, 2020 | 7:26 AM
One writer believes Sony Michel could lead the AFC in rushing this season.
Patriots
What is Sony Michel's future in New England? August 20, 2020 | 7:10 AM
Yahoo Sports executive Kelly Hirano.
Sports News
Fantasy sites replace terms ‘owned’ and ‘auction’ to be more inclusive August 20, 2020 | 6:34 AM
Sports News
NASCAR's Kyle Larson on slur: 'I was just ignorant' August 20, 2020 | 6:21 AM
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
Thom Brennaman
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster uses anti-gay slur on air August 19, 2020 | 9:47 PM
Jayson Tatum celebrates a 3-point shot during the third quarter.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum scores 33 points; Celtics rout 76ers to take 2-0 lead August 19, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Nathan Denette
Bruins
Who do the Bruins play next? Here’s how the NHL playoffs work this year. August 19, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates his goal with teammate David Pastrnak (88) during second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Bruins advance to second round, eliminate Hurricanes August 19, 2020 | 6:51 PM
Phillies Red Sox Baseball
Red Sox
Red Sox snap 9-game skid in 6-3 win over Phils August 19, 2020 | 5:38 PM