Celtics sweep 76ers, advance to second round

Kemba Walker shoots past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
August 23, 2020 | 4:07 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 32 points and the Boston Celtics pulled away in fourth quarter to complete a first-round series sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106 on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum added 28 points and had a playoff career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, which advances to Eastern Conference semifinals and a meeting with the winner of the first-round matchup between Toronto and Brooklyn.

Boston’s win marks the first sweep in 15 playoff series meetings between the teams. It also is the third straight season that Philadelphia has failed to advance past the second round.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Tobias Harris added 20 points and five rebounds despite leaving briefly after a scary fall that bloodied his left eye.

Advertisement

Harris was trying to contest a shot by Tatum at the 2:40 mark of the third quarter and inadvertently had his legs taken out from under him by Tatum. Harris fell on the left side of his face and laid on the court for several minutes as medical staff attended to him.

The team said he suffered a left eye laceration and was cleared of a possible concussion. He returned to the game with 5:12 left in the fourth with a bandage over his right eye.

With Harris out, Boston scored the final nine points of the third quarter as part of a 12-0 run. The Celtics’ lead grew to 96-79 in the opening minutes of the fourth.

Intensity was high throughout the game, with Philadelphia’s Harris, Josh Richardson and coach Brett Brown all drawing technical fouls. Marcus Smart also received one for Boston.

The 76ers entered the playoffs without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who underwent season-ending surgery on his left knee following an injury during the seeding portion of the bubble schedule.

Philadelphia did its best to adjust without him, hanging in defensively against a Boston team that ended the regular season boasting one of the league’s most efficient offenses. But the 76ers had issues scoring points down the stretch in close games.

Advertisement

That included Embiid, who despite posting back-to-back 30-point games in Games 2 and 3, at times struggled to keep up the scoring load in the second half of games. He also had two critical mistakes in Game 3.

The loss was the latest shortcoming for a 76ers team that entered the season with much higher aspirations after adding Al Horford in free agency to play in the frontcourt alongside Embiid and Harris.

Tip-ins

Celtics: Sixers’ 19 free throw attempts in the first quarter were the most Boston’s allowed in the opening period all season.

76ers: Led 32-27 at the end of the first quarter thanks in part to an 11-0 run late in the period.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
Joel Embiid's title window in Philadelphia has closed. Now what? August 23, 2020 | 4:10 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
N'Keal Harry returns, Jarrett Stidham still limited at Patriots' camp August 23, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
Tobias Harris falls in Game 3 vs. Celtics, cuts eye August 23, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Pool
Celtics
Gordon Hayward leaves Orlando bubble to rehab ankle injury August 23, 2020 | 1:16 PM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
BRUINS PLAYOFFS
For the Bruins, no avoiding showdown with Tampa Bay this time around August 23, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Elsa
David Krejci
The return of ‘Playoff Krecji’ is a welcome sign for the Bruins August 23, 2020 | 9:27 AM
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch.
MLB
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg is done for season, awaits hand surgery August 22, 2020 | 9:30 PM
Golf
Dustin Johnson's big finish gives him 5-shot lead at TPC Boston August 22, 2020 | 7:55 PM
Mike Milbury
NHL
Mike Milbury is stepping away from NBC Sports for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Playoffs August 22, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Kicker Nick Folk played for the Patriots in 2019.
PATRIOTS
The Patriots are reportedly close to signing veteran kicker Nick Folk August 22, 2020 | 6:32 PM
John Minchillo
Media
Why Thom Brennaman’s apology for a homophobic slur rings hollow August 22, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
MLB
Brock Holt designated for assignment by the Brewers August 22, 2020 | 4:43 PM
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse gestures during a playoff game.
NBA
Raptors' Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year August 22, 2020 | 1:39 PM
As his caddy grimaces, and playing partner Henrik Nortlander looks on, Phil Mickelson blasts out of a hazard with his pitching wedge on the second hole of Friday's second round of the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston in Norton. Mickleson bent his wedge and asked for an official ruling and was allowed to get a replacement wedge from his car which he had three to choose from.
Golf
His PGA playoff run over, Phil Mickelson transitioning to make his Champions debut August 22, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
What the Sixers had to say after falling behind 0-3 in their series against the Celtics August 22, 2020 | 8:06 AM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
Bruins
Here's the full schedule for the Bruins-Lightning playoff series August 22, 2020 | 7:59 AM
Brandon Workman.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Workman, Hembree to Phillies August 21, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker celebrate during the second half.
Celtics
Walker scores 24 points, Celtics beat 76ers for 3-0 lead August 21, 2020 | 9:42 PM
Golf
A 59 for Scottie Scheffler, a near-miss for Dustin Johnson in Boston August 21, 2020 | 7:10 PM
NFL
Rob Gronkowski looks like old self with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers August 21, 2020 | 6:34 PM
MLB
Subway Series postponed after Mets' positive COVID tests August 21, 2020 | 5:03 PM
Mike Milbury
media
Mike Milbury is sorry for saying NHL players are lucky not to have women distracting them August 21, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Golf
Tiger Woods looks to a trusted friend in opening round of the Northern Trust August 21, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Jarrett Stidham was at practice on Friday.
Patriots
Patriots’ Jarrett Stidham back at practice after reportedly undergoing tests at hospital August 21, 2020 | 12:11 PM
SUPER BOWL SLIDER1 Minneapolis, MN 2/4/2018: Steve Belichick (left) and his brother Brian Belichick (right), the sons of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, smile and point to some friends in the stands who were calling out to them around two hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
'They’ve just lived their whole life with this program' August 21, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about the Patriots quarterbacks August 21, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
The Celtics officially have the No. 14 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. What now? August 21, 2020 | 8:04 AM
NBA
Bucks bounce back, beat Magic 111-96 in Game 2 to tie series August 20, 2020 | 10:30 PM
NBA
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery; Celtics to pick 14th August 20, 2020 | 9:28 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
Young Patriots receivers say they're ready to contribute in Year 2 August 20, 2020 | 5:27 PM