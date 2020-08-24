Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Raptors playoff series

Pool
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics will meet OG Anunoby and the Raptors in the second round of the postseason.
By
Christopher Price
August 24, 2020 | 8:38 AM

The NBA released the schedule for the second round of the NBA playoffs Sunday night. Here’s a look at the Celtics-Raptors slate, which is best-of-seven and is set to begin Thursday. (While the NBA designates “home” and “away” teams, all games will be played in the Orlando bubble.)

Game 1: Thursday, Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Aug. 29 (TBD)

Game 3: Monday, Aug. 31 (TBD)

Game 4: Wednesday, Sept. 2 (TBD)

Game 5: Friday, Sept. 4 (TBD)*

Game 6: Sunday, September 6 (TBD)*

Game 7: Tuesday, September 8 (TBD)*

* denotes if necessary

The Celtics went 3-1 against the defending champions during the regular season, a mark that included a 122-100 win over Toronto on Aug. 7.

