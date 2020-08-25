BAA starting to unveil its ‘virtual’ plans for the Marathon

Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A runner crossed over the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street in late May shortly after Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that the Boston Marathon was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Matt Pepin
August 25, 2020 | 6:52 PM

The organizers of the Boston Marathon this week will begin unveiling new plans and enhancements for the “virtual experience” being offered in lieu of an actual race this year.

The 2020 Boston Marathon was canceled in May after initially being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, the Boston Athletic Association offered entrants the opportunity to run a marathon anywhere they choose while still being part of the collective group of runners who had been accepted into the field.

On Thursday, the BAA is planning to reveal an app designed only for Boston Marathon Virtual Experience participants that it hopes creates a better sense of community among the runners who have registered and enhances their experience. The features range from tracking and race metrics to social media toys.

Advertisement

The BAA said it would not require runners to complete their run in six hours or less, which was originally a requirement of the virtual event. Runners are expected to do their marathon in one continuous effort, and the honor system is being used for reporting their times. There will not be an official winner declared.

The BAA has also moved up the start of the virtual experience time frame to Saturday, Sept. 5. It was originally scheduled to start on Sept. 7 and end on Sept. 14, but after hearing what some runners have planned and reconsidering the calendar, a decision was made to add two weekend days.

“The Boston Marathon is so much more than a race, and we are excited to begin sharing the ways we will bring Boston to the world through the Boston Marathon Virtual Experience and seeing how marathoners embrace the spirit of the marathon in their own neighborhoods,” BAA spokeswoman Kendra Butters said.

Of the 30,106 runners entered for the marathon on April 20, 17,862 have registered for the virtual experience and that number is expected to increase slightly before it begins. The field will be spread across 96 countries, and all 50 states will be represented.

On Tuesday, the BAA will begin unveiling its honorary team. Each day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., a new member of the 26-person team will be introduced via the BAA’s social media accounts. The honorary team includes frontline workers, volunteers, qualified and charity runners, para athletes, Boston Marathon champions, and youth ambassadors.

Advertisement

The first to be announced is Katonya Burke, an ambassador and volunteer for Black Girls Run, an organization that promotes running and a healthy lifestyle for Black women. Burke, a FedEx driver, will be running her first Boston Marathon.

Another group also displaced by the cancellation of the marathon is the legion of volunteers who assist in the management of the race, so the BAA designed a “volunteer challenge” to provide them with an opportunity to give back to their communities. Some 4,804 volunteers have signed up to support their communities and the marathon’s charity partners in a variety of socially distant ways.

While the BAA has heard from runners planning all sorts of ways to do their virtual Boston Marathon, it is discouraging use of the actual marathon course from Hopkinton to Boston.

The BAA urges all participants to follow local and state guidelines pertaining to physical distancing and the coronavirus pandemic within their communities. The Boston Marathon route will not be closed to vehicular traffic nor will support personnel be stationed along the way. We understand many people live on or near the course and it is part of their typical running route. However, road races are prohibited until Phase 4 of the Massachusetts re-opening plan; any organized group run along the course is discouraged due to these state guidelines,” the BAA said.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston Celtics' Javonte Green during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, March 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Celtics
Javonte Green to miss 2-3 weeks following knee procedure August 25, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Scott Taetsch
Red Sox
Red Sox can expect some trade offers for Kevin Pillar August 25, 2020 | 12:40 PM
Olympics
Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus August 25, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'impressed' with Cam Newton's acclimation to Patriots' offense August 25, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Kemba Walker's selfless and positive attitude has been just what the Celtics needed with their young but talented roster
Celtics
Chad Finn: In Kemba Walker, Celtics have the rarest of NBA players August 25, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott runs practice form the middle of the field with a mask on during the second day of training camp opened to the media at ADPRO Sports Training Center's outdoor field in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. P (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
NFL
The Dolphins plan to allow 13,000 fans at games. That's not sitting well with a rival coach. August 25, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Tony Dejak
MLB
Terry Francona continues to be sidelined by health issues August 25, 2020 | 12:49 AM
Bruce Arena
New England Revolution
Revolution coach Bruce Arena suspended 2 more games, fined $15,000 August 24, 2020 | 8:26 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi? August 24, 2020 | 6:56 PM
NBA
76ers fire Brett Brown after being swept out of playoffs August 24, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Head coach Bill Belichick addressed the handful of 'false positive' COVID-19 test results over the weekend.
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about the NFL's false-positive COVID-19 tests August 24, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Elsa
Bruins
Bruce Cassidy says Bruins will go 'hit for hit' with Lightning August 24, 2020 | 2:54 PM
The Celtics finished off the 76ers Sunday.
Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after sweeping the 76ers August 24, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Foxborough, MA - 10/30/2019 - The New England Patriots signed veteran kicker Nick Folk to replace Mike Nugent at today's Patriots practice in Foxborough. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Jim McBride, Topic: 31Patriots Practice, LOID: 9.0.1264831723.
Patriots
Patriots bring back Nick Folk, sign Michael Barnett August 24, 2020 | 11:50 AM
NFL
Lab blames 77 false NFL COVID-19 positives on contamination August 24, 2020 | 10:46 AM
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
NFL
How Roger Goodell says he would apologize to Colin Kaepernick August 24, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Tiger Woods Northern Trust
Golf
Tiger Woods takes a step forward on Sunday in Norton August 24, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Pool
Celtics
Here’s the schedule for the Celtics-Raptors playoff series August 24, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) moves the ball down court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
Raptors hope Kyle Lowry will be ready when they face the Celtics August 24, 2020 | 4:05 AM
Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak, second from left, makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) as Bruins' Patrice Bergeron (37) defends during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
Jaroslav Halak stops 35, Bruins hang on for 3-2 win over Lightning August 24, 2020 | 12:34 AM
NFL Logo
False positives
NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from lab August 23, 2020 | 10:22 PM
Golf
Dustin Johnson wins Northern Trust by 11 shots at TPC Boston, back to No. 1 August 23, 2020 | 9:06 PM
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
Red Sox
Orioles top last-place Red Sox 5-4 August 23, 2020 | 5:08 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
NBA
Joel Embiid's title window in Philadelphia has closed. Now what? August 23, 2020 | 4:10 PM
Celtics
Celtics sweep 76ers, advance to second round August 23, 2020 | 4:07 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Patriots
N'Keal Harry returns, Jarrett Stidham still limited at Patriots' camp August 23, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is attended to after hitting his head against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Celtics
Tobias Harris falls in Game 3 vs. Celtics, cuts eye August 23, 2020 | 3:41 PM
Pool
Celtics
Gordon Hayward leaves Orlando bubble to rehab ankle injury August 23, 2020 | 1:16 PM
Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo
BRUINS PLAYOFFS
For the Bruins, no avoiding showdown with Tampa Bay this time around August 23, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Elsa
David Krejci
The return of ‘Playoff Krecji’ is a welcome sign for the Bruins August 23, 2020 | 9:27 AM