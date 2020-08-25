Javonte Green to miss 2-3 weeks following knee procedure

Boston Celtics' Javonte Green during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Friday, March 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Javonte Green. –AP Photo/Winslow Townson
August 25, 2020 | 1:32 PM

Celtics guard Javonte Green is expected to miss 2-3 weeks after undergoing a procedure on his right knee to repair a small meniscal tear, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Green returned to Boston for the procedure, which took place at New England Baptist Hospital, but is expected to join the team in Orlando “within the week,” according to the Celtics.

The Celtics are also without forward Gordon Hayward, who left the “bubble” campus to rehab his sprained right ankle.

Unlike Hayward, Green has been out of the rotation. Against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, he saw just five minutes of action, all of which came in Game 2, Boston’s blowout 128-101 victory.

The Celtics will face the Toronto Raptors in the second round, with Game 1 scheduled for Thursday.

