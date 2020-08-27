Celtics may not play Raptors in Game 1 as NBA board, players set to meet

The status of the Celtics’ playoff game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday is still up in the air after Wednesday’s en masse boycott, but multiple reports say it is unlikely the two teams will tip off for their scheduled 6:30 p.m. start.

The NBA’s Board of Governors and the NBA players will both meet separately at 11 a.m. to discuss the next steps following a players’ meeting on Wednesday night, according to ESPN.

On the table for discussion is how the league will proceed after it postponed three games on Wednesday following the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to sit out their game against the Orlando Magic. The decision prompted the Rockets and the Thunder to say they would not play, followed by the Lakers and Trail Blazers game being called off.

Reports say that Celtics star Jaylen Brown spoke up during the all-NBA players meeting on Wednesday, saying that he didn’t feel the Bucks needed to explain their decision to sit out after Bucks player Kyle Korver apologized for blindsiding others.

Other NBA players and the Bucks’ front office weren’t aware the team was going to strike. The Bucks’ leadership team expressed support for its players after the fact.

The Lakers and Clippers reportedly voted to sit out the rest of the season, although the vote has been characterized as more of a poll gauging the temperature of the players. But ending the season is still very much on the table, according to ESPN.

Brown also reportedly challenged players in the meeting, saying that they’d be wasting their time if the players opt to end the season and leave the bubble but don’t take to the streets and demand justice.

So, what’s next?

NBA referees are holding a march against racism within the bubble on Thursday morning in support of the players’ strike.

ESPN is reporting that it’s unlikely any of Thursday’s games will be played. In addition to Game 1 of the Celtics-Raptors series, the Nuggets and Jazz are scheduled to tip off their Game 6 matchup at 4 p.m.; the Clippers and Mavericks at 9 p.m.