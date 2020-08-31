Celtics community mourns the loss of John Thompson

"He's one of the guys who paved the way for so many of us."

The NBA held a moment of silence honoring the late John Thompson prior to Monday's playoff games.
The NBA held a moment of silence honoring the late John Thompson prior to Monday's playoff games. –AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
August 31, 2020

The Celtics community is mourning the loss of one of their own. John Thompson, who played for the Celtics from 1964-66 and is more notably known for his run as Georgetown’s head coach, died Monday at age 78.

Celtics legend Bill Russell remembered his former teammate, who was his backup at center en route to two NBA titles, on Twitter.

“Very sad to hear of my friend & teammate John Thompson’s passing this morning,” Russell wrote. “Our thoughts are with his family & all of the men he brought through #Georgetown & the impact he had on so many lives. He will be greatly missed #RIP my friend.”

Advertisement

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said that he never really knew Thompson and only met him on a couple of occasions, but he knows his son, former Georgetown coach John Thompson III, well. He said that one of his first college basketball games he remembers watching involved Thompson’s Hoyas and he recognized the impact Thompson had on the game right away.

“I was a Hoosier fan growing up, so I remember a lot of the games I watched locally, but the first national game that I really remember watching as a kid was Villanova-Georgetown,” Stevens told reporters Monday. “That was a game that didn’t obviously end well for Georgetown, but Georgetown was such a giant. Their coach was so impactful and had such a presence.

“When you learn about all the great things he did off the court, what he meant to the players that played there, what he meant to the school, to see him up there a couple times when were practicing the last few years and to see him sitting on that perch and, you know, walking over and nudging somebody, ‘That’s big John.’ That’s a big, big icon in basketball. Our condolences go out to him, for sure, and his family.”

Advertisement

Celtics star Kemba Walker recognized the impact that the Hall of Famer had on young Black men getting into basketball.

“It’s been a really tough year,” Walker said. “John Thompson, he’s a guy you have to appreciate, especially for me and other young Black, African American guys. He’s one of the guys who paved the way for so many of us.”

Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge remarked on the time he spent with Thompson when the two worked together on Turner Sports’ coverage of the NBA.

“I worked with John closely @NBAonTNT,” Ainge wrote in a tweet. “What a blast! We had so many laughs, in preparation, on the airplane and on the air. His legacy will live on. I was grateful to see the relaxed and funny side of him. God bless his family #leader #mentor #coach #friend #RipCoachThompson”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Wyc Grousbeck: Celtics 'don't stand second to anybody' when it comes to civil rights August 31, 2020 | 8:03 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 26: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots makes a throw as Jarrett Stidham #4 looks on during Patriots Training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Belichick remains mum on QB starter as Pats wind down camp August 31, 2020 | 8:01 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Christian Vazquez #42 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Washington Nationalsat Fenway Park on August 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The day honoring Jackie Robinson, traditionally held on April 15, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox have done more at the trading deadline? August 31, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
'Nobody works harder than Cam does': Bill Belichick raved about Cam Newton August 31, 2020 | 5:05 PM
NFL
NFL reveals more in-game social and racial justice plans August 31, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Michael Dwyer
Red Sox
Reports: Red Sox trade Kevin Pillar to Rockies, Josh Osich to the Cubs August 31, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Maddie Meyer
MLB Trade Deadline
Here's a running list of all of the Red Sox trades August 31, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Why these dark days of the Red Sox still hold hope for the future August 31, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
Cam Newton absent from Patriots practice on Monday August 31, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Chad Finn: There actually is a reason to miss those Patriots preseason games August 31, 2020 | 9:58 AM
CHARLES KRUPA
College Sports
Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78 August 31, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II, left, hands the ball off to running back Leonard Fournette during NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
NFL
Jaguars waive Leonard Fournette after failing to trade him August 31, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
Red Sox
Brock Holt salutes cutout fans at Fenway Park August 30, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins hope stars lead way facing elimination vs. Lightning August 30, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Red Sox
Rafael Devers hits two home runs, Red Sox top Nats 9-5 August 30, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Bobby Dalbec watches the ball after hitting a his first career home run.
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec hits a home run in his MLB debut August 30, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Jayson Tatum scored 21 points in the Celtics' Game 1 win over the Raptors.
Celtics
Celtics roll past Raptors 112-94, take 1-0 East semis lead August 30, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Boston Red Sox's Mitch Moreland was a standout against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Red Sox trade Mitch Moreland to Padres August 30, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Jeremiah Oatsvall of Austin Peay stiff arms Chris Kershner of Central Arkansas.
College Sports
College football kicks off COVID-19 style in Alabama August 29, 2020 | 9:45 PM
Red Sox pitcher Ryan Brasier greets teammates as he walks in from the dugout.
RED SOX
Ryan Brasier 'was very apologetic' after retweeting a video that mocked Doc Rivers August 29, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Kevin Pillar rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run.
Red Sox
Kevin Pillar says 'Black lives do matter to me' after making controversial comments August 29, 2020 | 7:28 PM
Brock Holt is heading to the Washington Nationals.
MLB
Nationals sign longtime Red Sox utility player Brock Holt August 29, 2020 | 6:57 PM
Jaylen Brown celebrates a 3-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown said the NBA postponing games to protest social injustice was 'necessary' August 29, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi pitches to the Baltimore Orioles.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is heading to the injured list August 29, 2020 | 5:09 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammate Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period Saturday.
BRUINS
Ondrej Palat scores twice, Lightning beat Bruins to lead series 3-1 August 29, 2020 | 3:08 PM
FILE--Portland Trail Blazers forward Cliff Robinson, left, looks for help against the defensive effort of Utah's Karl Malone during their game in Portland, Ore., Nov. 15, 1995. For three seasons Robinson's game has fallen apart in the playoffs and as the Blazers prepare to face the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA playoffs this week, Robinson has to face those demons again. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)
Entertainment
Cliff Robinson, ex-UConn star, top NBA 6th man, dies at 53 August 29, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores talks to Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross.
NFL
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says with Trump, there's 'a lot of good' and 'a lot of bad' August 29, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Rafael Devers, top right, ducks back from a high inside pitch as Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki grabs it during the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Max Scherzer fans 11, Nationals beat Red Sox 10-2 August 29, 2020 | 12:02 AM
MLB
'Disappointed' A-Rod/J-Lo pull out of bidding to buy the New York Mets August 28, 2020 | 11:10 PM
An Oakland Athletics jersey, laid by Marcus Semien, and a Houston Astros jersey, laid by Martin Maldonado, both bearing the No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson, flank a Black Lives Matter T-shirt covering home plate.
MLB
A's, Astros walk off field in protest, game postponed August 28, 2020 | 10:25 PM