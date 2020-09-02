Marcus Smart fined $5,000 for Game 2 flop

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $5,000 for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules in Game 2 of Boston’s playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.

With 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game, Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet appeared to score on an easy transition layup. But officials waved off the basket because Pascal Siakam had committed an offensive foul on Smart. Raptors coach Nick Nurse challenged the call, and, upon further review, officials reversed their initial decision and assigned the foul to Smart.

The $5,000 fine is the second of Smart’s stay in the NBA’s “bubble.” He was also fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating after Boston’s first seeding game.

This initial foul call on Pascal Siakam was overturned to a foul on Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/xfCvtYtRHi — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2020