Vincent Poirier leaves NBA bubble for the birth of his child

Poirier will miss at least the next two games due to the NBA's quarantine rules.

Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter. –AP Photo/John Raoux
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 3, 2020 | 5:46 PM

Vincent Poirier will miss at least the Celtics’ next two games, but not because of an injury.

Poirier left the NBA’s bubble in Orlando in order to attend the birth of his daughter, Nola, on Thursday.

“Happiest man on earth right now … Welcome To the world Nola,” Poirier wrote in a tweet with a heart emoji announcing the birth of his daughter.

Poirier told Jared Weiss of The Athletic in July that he and his partner, Assouan, were expecting their first child on Sept. 17 and that he would leave the NBA bubble when it happened.

Gordon Hayward is also expecting the birth of his first son sometime in September and said he would also leave the bubble to attend the birth. However, Hayward is still out after suffering an ankle sprain in the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the Sixers in the first round. He left the bubble after the injury.

Advertisement

The Celtics ruled Poirier out for Game 3 and due to the NBA’s four-day mandatory quarantine period for when a player returns to the bubble, he will miss Saturday’s Game 4. He will more than likely miss Monday’s Game 5 as well if he doesn’t return on Thursday.

The French center has only made one appearance in the playoffs, which came in the final two minutes of the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the Raptors. In his first season with the team, Poirier is averaging 1.9 points and two rebounds per game in 22 games played.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mohamed Sanu
Sports Q
Was the Mohamed Sanu trade the worst deal Bill Belichick has made? September 3, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Tom Brady has a lot of star players around him in Tampa.
Tom Brady
Stars line up for a chance to play with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 3, 2020 | 4:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots reportedly name Cam Newton starting quarterback September 3, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Torey Krug skates with the puck during a playoff game for the Bruins.
Bruins
What Torey Krug had to say about free agency and the possibility of staying with the Bruins September 3, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he wants to return: ‘I want to be a Boston Bruin’ September 3, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
What Jackie Bradley Jr. said about testing free agency September 3, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Pool
Patriots
Here are the Patriots captains for the 2020 season September 3, 2020 | 12:18 PM
NFL
Agent: Seahawks bring back suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon September 3, 2020 | 11:57 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies at the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Mass. The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NBA
Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach September 3, 2020 | 11:27 AM
John Bazemore
Red Sox
Meet the newest players that the Red Sox picked up at the trade deadline September 3, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Damien Harris reportedly has a hand injury, could miss season opener September 3, 2020 | 10:40 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
NFL
Titans sign ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski September 3, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Xander Bogaerts can only watch with his hands on his hips as the Braves' Adam Duvall trots by him following his third home run of the game.
Red Sox
Adam Duvall hits 3 HRs, Braves beat Red Sox 7-5 to finish sweep September 3, 2020 | 12:35 AM
NFL
Leonard Fournette planning to sign with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 2, 2020 | 11:27 PM
Tom Seaver
Baseball
Mets legend and one-time Red Sox pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75 September 2, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Mike Ehrmann
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined $5,000 for Game 2 flop September 2, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Frank Gunn
Bruins
ESPN+ docuseries goes behind the scenes with Bruins-Lightning in the bubble September 2, 2020 | 6:58 PM
Mohamed Sanu.
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly releasing Mohamed Sanu September 2, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
What's next for 43-year-old Zdeno Chara? September 2, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Michael Jordan in 2019.
DraftKings
Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role September 2, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Julian Edelman returning fewer punts September 2, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Xander Bogaerts.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Breathing easier that Xander Bogaerts wasn’t traded, and other Red Sox thoughts September 2, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Patrice Bergeron.
Bruins
How short is the Bruins’ Stanley Cup window? September 2, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics four-time All-Star who grew up playing basketball on the playgrounds of New York City, at the Auerbach Center in Boston, March 7, 2020. He rarely makes headlines or goes viral in clips that do not involve his play: in a league where individual players almost always make their presence known, Walker is content in the background. (Tony Luong/The New York Times)
Celtics
It's simple: Kemba Walker just loves basketball September 2, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Nick Nurse NBA refs
Celtics
Raptors coach Nick Nurse was critical of NBA officiating after Game 2 loss September 2, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Alex Verdugo should be an all-too-rare bright spot as the 2020 Red Sox limp home.
Boston Red Sox
What's the long-term outlook for the Red Sox? September 2, 2020 | 9:24 AM
MLB
Rays manager Kevin Cash makes threat after Aroldis Chapman’s 101 mph brush back September 2, 2020 | 2:21 AM
Red Sox
Marcell Ozuna hits three homers in Braves' 10-3 rout of Red Sox September 1, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Marcus Smart celebrates after one of his five 3-point makes in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' win over the Raptors.
Celtics
What Marcus Smart, other Celtics said about his performance in Game 2 victory September 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Marcus Smart's five 3-pointers lifted the Celtics to a 2-0 series lead.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart lift Boston past Toronto, Celtics take 2-0 lead September 1, 2020 | 8:34 PM