Vincent Poirier leaves NBA bubble for the birth of his child

Vincent Poirier will miss at least the Celtics’ next two games, but not because of an injury.

Poirier left the NBA’s bubble in Orlando in order to attend the birth of his daughter, Nola, on Thursday.

“Happiest man on earth right now … Welcome To the world Nola,” Poirier wrote in a tweet with a heart emoji announcing the birth of his daughter.

Happiest man on earth right now … Welcome To the world Nola ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RLCDyiirC5 — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) September 3, 2020

Poirier told Jared Weiss of The Athletic in July that he and his partner, Assouan, were expecting their first child on Sept. 17 and that he would leave the NBA bubble when it happened.

Gordon Hayward is also expecting the birth of his first son sometime in September and said he would also leave the bubble to attend the birth. However, Hayward is still out after suffering an ankle sprain in the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the Sixers in the first round. He left the bubble after the injury.

The Celtics ruled Poirier out for Game 3 and due to the NBA’s four-day mandatory quarantine period for when a player returns to the bubble, he will miss Saturday’s Game 4. He will more than likely miss Monday’s Game 5 as well if he doesn’t return on Thursday.

The French center has only made one appearance in the playoffs, which came in the final two minutes of the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the Raptors. In his first season with the team, Poirier is averaging 1.9 points and two rebounds per game in 22 games played.