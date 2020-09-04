Why that stunning Game 3 loss can be a good thing, and other Celtics thoughts

Jayson Tatum didn't shoot well in Game 3, but he put on an impressive passing display.

The Raptors celebrate after the winning shot fell.
The Raptors celebrate after the winning shot fell. –MARK J. TERRILL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
September 4, 2020 | 3:55 PM

Three thoughts on the Celtics-Raptors series while trying to convince myself there’s no such thing as game-to-game momentum …

1. Anyone who paid attention to the post-Kawhi Leonard Raptors this year was well aware before Thursday night that they retained the heart of a champion even if the best player from their championship team departed for Los Angeles. (Thank goodness, again, that Leonard chose the Clippers over the presumed favorite, the Lakers.) But if anyone did forget, Toronto’s victory in Game 3 on OG Anunoby’s 3-pointer with a half-second remaining should serve as a reminder.

The Celtics are the more talented team. They’re the better team. But they are not the more tested team, and the Raptors — fearless, poised in the big moment, steely in fortitude, and loaded with savvy tricks — are feeling pretty good about themselves right now after showing what they are made of.

You know what, though? This is good for the Celtics. It is. They need this if they’re going to become everything they can be. They got a lesson in not letting down their guard, in what happens when you fail to communicate, even for half a second. They picked up a battle scar, and probably a necessary one. Bouncing a defending champion, even one diminished since its title run, should not be easy. Now, it won’t be.

The Celtics have made so much progress this season toward becoming a truly excellent team. This is a part of that process. I can’t help but think how last year’s discontented, ill-fitting, selfish collection of players would have handled it — with sunken shoulders and pointed fingers, most likely.

I can’t wait to see how this team — with a mature Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and a true leader in Kemba Walker — does. This is their test. I trust they’ve done the homework and learned the lesson.

2. My faith in Tatum now as an elite scorer is such that I fully expected him to take over the final couple of minutes despite a subpar shooting game (5 for 18 from the field, just one 3-pointer). That didn’t happen — the Raptors’ zone in the third quarter thwarted his usually nifty slashes to the basket — but he did remind us in another way of how much he has improved and evolved as an offensive player just this season.

Advertisement

I thought it was the best passing game he’s ever had.

Tatum dealt out six assists, the same number he had in the Game 2 win, but at least three of his passes were of the next-level variety:

  • A lob on the move to Daniel Theis to give the Celtics a 40-37 lead with 6 minutes 18 seconds left in the first half.
  • Another sweet redirection to Theis to put the Celtics up 97-95 with 3:36 left in the game.
  • And a dart to Jaylen Brown for a 101-97 lead with 1:41 left.

We focus on his scoring and his much-improved defense, but don’t sleep on Tatum’s increasingly adept playmaking.

3. One aspect of this team that I’ve come to appreciate is how well Marcus Smart and Walker’s skills complement each other in the backcourt.

Smart is a fearless, ferocious defender who can guard anyone and takes the tougher matchup, while Walker, though small, never shies from contact or a challenge. Walker is the better ballhandler, especially when it comes to creating his own shot off his trademark crossover, but Smart is a vastly underrated playmaker who allows Walker to play off the ball and weave through screens to get open.

Walker was otherworldly Thursday night, scoring 17 points in the first quarter, hitting threes in the final seconds of each of the first two quarters, and making an absolutely brilliant pass to Theis that should have been for the winning bucket.

Smart struggled after his lights-out Game 2, shooting 4 of 15 overall and 2 of 9 from 3, but he did make one terrific play down the stretch, keeping his balance along the baseline and finding Brown for a thunderous dunk and a 99-95 lead with 3:02 remaining.

Advertisement

I’m still surprised Smart didn’t figure out a way to steal the inbounds pass at the end of the game, but I suppose inbounder Kyle Lowry has a few of those savvy traits himself.

No, Walker and Smart aren’t quite Dennis Johnson and Danny Ainge when it comes to having that simpatico connection, but their fit is impressive given that this is the first year they’ve played together (save for their Team USA bonding experience last summer). And they are my favorite backcourt the Celtics have had since those ’80s glory days. I’ll bet you they’re excellent, individually and in tandem, in Game 4.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Why that stunning Game 3 loss can be a good thing, and other Celtics thoughts September 4, 2020 | 3:58 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.
Media
YouTube TV subscribers now have access to NFL Network and RedZone September 4, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Paul Quessenberry.
Patriots
He hasn't played football in five years. Now he's trying to catch on with the Patriots September 4, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez discussed impending free agency on Thursday.
Red Sox
J.D Martinez described what he thinks will be a 'weird' free agency period September 4, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about Cam Newton's leadership, and the Patriots cutting Mohamed Sanu September 4, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) performs a field drill during practice.
Patriots
5 Patriots who've impressed — and 5 who haven't — ahead of roster cuts September 4, 2020 | 10:12 AM
The Raptors celebrate after OG Anunoby makes a game-winning buzzer-beater.
Celtics vs. Raptors
What Raptors players said about OG Anunoby's Game 3 buzzer-beater September 4, 2020 | 6:50 AM
Red Sox
Teoscar Hernández hits 3-run HR in 10th, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-2 September 4, 2020 | 12:48 AM
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) shoots as Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) defends in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Jaylen Brown after Game 3 loss: 'That was just a f****** disgrace' September 3, 2020 | 11:04 PM
OG Anunoby is mobbed by his Raptors teammates after hitting a buzzer-beater to win Game 3.
Celtics
OG Anunoby's buzzer-beater gives Raptors Game 3 win over Celtics September 3, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are in a good spot to win the AFC East again.
Patriots
Might be too soon to count out Bill Belichick, Patriots in AFC East September 3, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
Celtics
Vincent Poirier leaves NBA bubble for the birth of his child September 3, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Mohamed Sanu
Sports Q
Was the Mohamed Sanu trade the worst deal Bill Belichick has made? September 3, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Tom Brady has a lot of star players around him in Tampa.
Tom Brady
Stars line up for a chance to play with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 3, 2020 | 4:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots reportedly name Cam Newton starting quarterback September 3, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Torey Krug skates with the puck during a playoff game for the Bruins.
Bruins
What Torey Krug had to say about free agency and the possibility of staying with the Bruins September 3, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he wants to return: ‘I want to be a Boston Bruin’ September 3, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
What Jackie Bradley Jr. said about testing free agency September 3, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Pool
Patriots
Here are the Patriots captains for the 2020 season September 3, 2020 | 12:18 PM
NFL
Agent: Seahawks bring back suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon September 3, 2020 | 11:57 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies at the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Mass. The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NBA
Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach September 3, 2020 | 11:27 AM
John Bazemore
Red Sox
Meet the newest players that the Red Sox picked up at the trade deadline September 3, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Damien Harris reportedly has a hand injury, could miss season opener September 3, 2020 | 10:40 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
NFL
Titans sign ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski September 3, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Xander Bogaerts can only watch with his hands on his hips as the Braves' Adam Duvall trots by him following his third home run of the game.
Red Sox
Adam Duvall hits 3 HRs, Braves beat Red Sox 7-5 to finish sweep September 3, 2020 | 12:35 AM
NFL
Leonard Fournette planning to sign with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 2, 2020 | 11:27 PM
Tom Seaver
Baseball
Mets legend and one-time Red Sox pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75 September 2, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Mike Ehrmann
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined $5,000 for Game 2 flop September 2, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Frank Gunn
Bruins
ESPN+ docuseries goes behind the scenes with Bruins-Lightning in the bubble September 2, 2020 | 6:58 PM
Mohamed Sanu.
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly releasing Mohamed Sanu September 2, 2020 | 6:20 PM