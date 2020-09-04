‘It was cool’: OG Anunoby, Raptors react to Game 3 buzzer-beater over Celtics

"Did I know if it was going in when I released it? Yeah, it felt good."

The Raptors celebrate after OG Anunoby makes a game-winning buzzer-beater.
The Raptors celebrate after OG Anunoby makes a game-winning buzzer-beater. –Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 4, 2020 | 6:50 AM

The defending champs were a half-second away from facing a deficit that no team in NBA history has overcome.

Instead, they’re celebrating and have life again after OG Anunoby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Raptors a 104-103 win in Game 3 over the Celtics.

Anunoby told reporters after the game that he was confident his shot was going in.

“Yeah, I made some (buzzer-beaters) in high school,” Anunoby said when asked if he knew the shot was going in. “Did I know if it was going in when I released it? Yeah, it felt good.”

Anunoby’s shot wouldn’t have been possible without Kyle Lowry. The 6-foot point guard had to make the pass over 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall, who was guarding Lowry on the inbounds pass. Lowry found the open Anunoby after Anunoby ran from the sideline nearest to him and across the baseline to the other sideline in the corner.

Advertisement

Anonoby made sure to credit Lowry for the assist.

“Oh yeah, Kyle made a great pass,” Anunoby said. “He waited long enough, threw it there, quick enough before they got to me. So, it was a great pass from Kyle.

“It was cool,” Anunoby added of the moment.

Lowry downplayed his pass when speaking to reporters after the game and instead gave all the credit to Anunoby.

“The pass was nothing,” Lowry said. “OG (Anunoby) made the shot. All the credit goes to the shot. This is OG’s moment. That’s a great moment for that kid.”

Lowry knew that he didn’t have much margin for error to complete the pass, but he knew once it got to Anunoby they had a good shot at winning.

“I had to make a precise pass to a heckuva shooter,” Lowry aid. “That’s the type of moment that even keel attitude, stay calm moment. He’s built for that.”

After the shot went in, everyone on the Raptors charged in joy toward Anunoby. However, Anunoby didn’t have the expression that many have after nailing a game-winning buzzer-beater.

“I expected to make it,” Anunoby said. “I don’t shoot trying to miss. Every shot I shoot I try to make it. I wasn’t going to act surprised, because I wasn’t surprised.”

Advertisement

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said that Anunoby’s reaction to his shot was true to form.

“That was true OG form right there,” VanVleet said, “to knock down the biggest shot of his life and act like nothing happened.”

The Raptors will try to even the series at 2-2 on Saturday.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) shoots as Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) defends in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Jaylen Brown after Game 3 loss: 'That was just a f****** disgrace at the end' September 3, 2020 | 11:04 PM
OG Anunoby is mobbed by his Raptors teammates after hitting a buzzer-beater to win Game 3.
Celtics
OG Anunoby's buzzer-beater gives Raptors Game 3 win over Celtics September 3, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are in a good spot to win the AFC East again.
Patriots
Might be too soon to count out Bill Belichick, Patriots in AFC East September 3, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
Celtics
Vincent Poirier leaves NBA bubble for the birth of his child September 3, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Mohamed Sanu
Sports Q
Was the Mohamed Sanu trade the worst deal Bill Belichick has made? September 3, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Tom Brady has a lot of star players around him in Tampa.
Tom Brady
Stars line up for a chance to play with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 3, 2020 | 4:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots reportedly name Cam Newton starting quarterback September 3, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Torey Krug skates with the puck during a playoff game for the Bruins.
Bruins
What Torey Krug had to say about free agency and the possibility of staying with the Bruins September 3, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he wants to return: ‘I want to be a Boston Bruin’ September 3, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
What Jackie Bradley Jr. said about testing free agency September 3, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Pool
Patriots
Here are the Patriots captains for the 2020 season September 3, 2020 | 12:18 PM
NFL
Agent: Seahawks bring back suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon September 3, 2020 | 11:57 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies at the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Mass. The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NBA
Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach September 3, 2020 | 11:27 AM
John Bazemore
Red Sox
Meet the newest players that the Red Sox picked up at the trade deadline September 3, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Damien Harris reportedly has a hand injury, could miss season opener September 3, 2020 | 10:40 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
NFL
Titans sign ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski September 3, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Xander Bogaerts can only watch with his hands on his hips as the Braves' Adam Duvall trots by him following his third home run of the game.
Red Sox
Adam Duvall hits 3 HRs, Braves beat Red Sox 7-5 to finish sweep September 3, 2020 | 12:35 AM
NFL
Leonard Fournette planning to sign with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 2, 2020 | 11:27 PM
Tom Seaver
Baseball
Mets legend and one-time Red Sox pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75 September 2, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Mike Ehrmann
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined $5,000 for Game 2 flop September 2, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Frank Gunn
Bruins
ESPN+ docuseries goes behind the scenes with Bruins-Lightning in the bubble September 2, 2020 | 6:58 PM
Mohamed Sanu.
Patriots
The Patriots are reportedly releasing Mohamed Sanu September 2, 2020 | 6:20 PM
Zdeno Chara
Bruins
What's next for 43-year-old Zdeno Chara? September 2, 2020 | 6:10 PM
Michael Jordan in 2019.
DraftKings
Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role September 2, 2020 | 5:47 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Julian Edelman returning fewer punts September 2, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Xander Bogaerts.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Breathing easier that Xander Bogaerts wasn’t traded, and other Red Sox thoughts September 2, 2020 | 2:09 PM
Patrice Bergeron.
Bruins
How short is the Bruins’ Stanley Cup window? September 2, 2020 | 1:57 PM
Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics four-time All-Star who grew up playing basketball on the playgrounds of New York City, at the Auerbach Center in Boston, March 7, 2020. He rarely makes headlines or goes viral in clips that do not involve his play: in a league where individual players almost always make their presence known, Walker is content in the background. (Tony Luong/The New York Times)
Celtics
It's simple: Kemba Walker just loves basketball September 2, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Nick Nurse NBA refs
Celtics
Raptors coach Nick Nurse was critical of NBA officiating after Game 2 loss September 2, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Alex Verdugo should be an all-too-rare bright spot as the 2020 Red Sox limp home.
Boston Red Sox
What's the long-term outlook for the Red Sox? September 2, 2020 | 9:24 AM