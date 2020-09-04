Raptors-Celtics prep for Game 4, Nuggets-Clippers for Game 2

“We move on to Game 4. I guess that’s the focus now."

Teammates mob Toronto Raptors' OG Anunoby, second player from left, after Anunoby's game winning shot at the buzzer in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
September 4, 2020 | 4:17 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A year ago, Toronto had The Shot.

This time, the Raptors have The Pass.

Despite Kyle Lowry’s attempts to take attention off the pass that he threw to OG Anunoby to set up the game-winning, probably season-saving 3-pointer at the buzzer for Toronto in what became its 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics on Thursday, he’s probably going to have to accept that it will be a memorable moment — especially if the Raptors go on to win this Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Game 4 of Celtics-Raptors is Saturday night, followed by Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers got an easy 120-97 win in Game 1 behind 29 points from Kawhi Leonard, who last year made what Raptors fans will forever know as The Shot — the epic four-bounce-off-the-rim jumper at the buzzer of Game 7 to give Toronto a win over Philadelphia in the East semifinals.

Advertisement

Leonard’s shot became iconic because the Raptors won it all. Lowry’s pass and Anunoby’s shot could be iconic, Raptors coach Nick Nurse noted Friday, depending on what Toronto does the rest of the way this time.

“We needed to play better,” Nurse said. “It looks like we might be ready to start playing better.”

From the Celtics’ perspective, it’s simply time to turn the page and not lament what might have been with a 3-0 lead.

“We move on to Game 4. I guess that’s the focus now,” Boston forward Jaylen Brown said. “It’s tough, but that’s the playoffs.”

Denver is in a similar position, being forced to turn the page quickly. The Nuggets came undone while getting outscored 38-20 in the second quarter Thursday night.

“It was a bad, bad night for us,” Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic said. “They affected us, but we can change. We can just be better. We can be better.”

The Clippers have won three consecutive playoff games, which might not sound all that impressive — but it matches the longest such streak in franchise history. They also won three straight in 2015.

“I think it’s just a different intensity to the playoffs,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “You can play the same team; they are overly prepared for you, so the little things stand out. One mistake will cost you a basket. One mistake will cost you a turnover. … I don’t think we understood that early on. I think we do now.”

Advertisement

A look at Saturday’s games:

RAPTORS VS. CELTICS

Boston leads 2-1. Game 4, 6:30 p.m. EDT, TNT.

NEED TO KNOW: Boston is 9-2 since mid-January in games immediately following a loss. The Celtics are also 39-1 all-time in best-of-seven series in which they won the first two games, with the one blemish there coming in the East finals against Cleveland in 2018. But the Raptors erased a 2-0 series hole against Milwaukee in the East finals last season, that series turning Toronto’s way after a double-overtime win in Game 3 — and the finish on Thursday was even more dramatic for the reigning champs.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Lowry. He played most of the first quarter and then the entirety of the final three quarters of Game 3 without a rest. The 46:29 of court time was the most by any player in a non-overtime game this season.

INJURY WATCH: Celtics F Gordon Hayward (ankle) could be out of his return-to-bubble quarantine and able to rejoin his teammates by the middle of next week, though it remains unclear when he would be ready for game action.

PRESSURE IS ON: It’s still on Toronto. Going down 3-1 would be even more dire than the 2-0 deficit was.

NUGGETS VS. CLIPPERS

Los Angeles leads 1-0. Game 2, 9 p.m. EDT, TNT.

NEED TO KNOW: It’s a tough turnaround to go from a down-to-the-wire Game 7 to a Game 1 of a new series in less than 48 hours, and the Nuggets seemed a bit out of sorts on the defensive end in the opener. Nuggets coach Michael Malone made it sound like many problems were correctable, and he’s right. But Denver needs its offensive swagger back too; Dallas showed in Round 1 that it is possible to score in bunches on the Clippers.

Advertisement

KEEP AN EYE ON: Clippers F Kawhi Leonard. It’s almost like a two-time NBA Finals MVP is somehow being overlooked, which is baffling. His shot was a bit flat when games started in the bubble, though in his last nine games he’s averaged 32.3 points on 56% shooting — which has soared to 66% in his most recent three games.

INJURY WATCH: It was a good sign for the Clippers that Patrick Beverley (calf) not only returned to the lineup in Game 1 but reported after the game that he felt fine.

PRESSURE IS ON: The Clippers. Denver showed in the first round, trailing Utah 3-1 and by 15 points in the third quarter of Game 5, what happens when the Nuggets get a glimmer of hope.

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Cam Newton on Friday.
Patriots
Cam Newton's shared his reaction to being named a starter and captain September 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM
The Raptors celebrate after the winning shot fell.
CHAD FINN
Why that stunning Game 3 loss can be a good thing, and other Celtics thoughts September 4, 2020 | 3:55 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.
Media
YouTube TV subscribers now have access to NFL Network and RedZone September 4, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Paul Quessenberry.
Patriots
He hasn't played football in five years. Now he's trying to catch on with the Patriots September 4, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez discussed impending free agency on Thursday.
Red Sox
J.D Martinez described what he thinks will be a 'weird' free agency period September 4, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about Cam Newton's leadership, and the Patriots cutting Mohamed Sanu September 4, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) performs a field drill during practice.
Patriots
5 Patriots who've impressed — and 5 who haven't — ahead of roster cuts September 4, 2020 | 10:12 AM
The Raptors celebrate after OG Anunoby makes a game-winning buzzer-beater.
Celtics vs. Raptors
What Raptors players said about OG Anunoby's Game 3 buzzer-beater September 4, 2020 | 6:50 AM
Red Sox
Teoscar Hernández hits 3-run HR in 10th, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-2 September 4, 2020 | 12:48 AM
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) shoots as Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) defends in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Jaylen Brown after Game 3 loss: 'That was just a f****** disgrace' September 3, 2020 | 11:04 PM
OG Anunoby is mobbed by his Raptors teammates after hitting a buzzer-beater to win Game 3.
Celtics
OG Anunoby's buzzer-beater gives Raptors Game 3 win over Celtics September 3, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are in a good spot to win the AFC East again.
Patriots
Might be too soon to count out Bill Belichick, Patriots in AFC East September 3, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
Celtics
Vincent Poirier leaves NBA bubble for the birth of his child September 3, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Mohamed Sanu
Sports Q
Was the Mohamed Sanu trade the worst deal Bill Belichick has made? September 3, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Tom Brady has a lot of star players around him in Tampa.
Tom Brady
Stars line up for a chance to play with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 3, 2020 | 4:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots reportedly name Cam Newton starting quarterback September 3, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Torey Krug skates with the puck during a playoff game for the Bruins.
Bruins
What Torey Krug had to say about free agency and the possibility of staying with the Bruins September 3, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he wants to return: ‘I want to be a Boston Bruin’ September 3, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
What Jackie Bradley Jr. said about testing free agency September 3, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Pool
Patriots
Here are the Patriots captains for the 2020 season September 3, 2020 | 12:18 PM
NFL
Agent: Seahawks bring back suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon September 3, 2020 | 11:57 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Steve Nash speaks during induction ceremonies at the Basketball Hall of Fame, in Springfield, Mass. The Brooklyn Nets hired Steve Nash as their coach Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, putting the Hall of Fame point guard in charge of the team that hopes to have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving together next season. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
NBA
Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach September 3, 2020 | 11:27 AM
John Bazemore
Red Sox
Meet the newest players that the Red Sox picked up at the trade deadline September 3, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Damien Harris reportedly has a hand injury, could miss season opener September 3, 2020 | 10:40 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski looks at the scoreboard in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tenn. The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The team announced the move Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
NFL
Titans sign ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski September 3, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Xander Bogaerts can only watch with his hands on his hips as the Braves' Adam Duvall trots by him following his third home run of the game.
Red Sox
Adam Duvall hits 3 HRs, Braves beat Red Sox 7-5 to finish sweep September 3, 2020 | 12:35 AM
NFL
Leonard Fournette planning to sign with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 2, 2020 | 11:27 PM
Tom Seaver
Baseball
Mets legend and one-time Red Sox pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75 September 2, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Mike Ehrmann
Celtics
Marcus Smart fined $5,000 for Game 2 flop September 2, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Frank Gunn
Bruins
ESPN+ docuseries goes behind the scenes with Bruins-Lightning in the bubble September 2, 2020 | 6:58 PM