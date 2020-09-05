Celtics express gratitude with ‘Because of you, Bill Russell’ video

The Celtics created a “Because of You, Bill Russell” video to thank the all-time great for his wide-ranging and significant contributions to the organization.

Russell, a pioneer for Black athletes, a dedicated civil rights activist, and an 11-time NBA champion, received kind words from players and coaches.

Jaylen Brown started the video by saying that because of Russell, it’s OK for Brown to be both an activist and an athlete. Brown, who was elected as the youngest-ever Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association, has established himself as a vocal leader during the current Black Lives Matter movement.

Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart credited Russell for making it possible for both players to compete in the NBA, and coach Brad Stevens lauded him for his work in all facets of life.

“Thank you for the way that you did everything on the court, off the court, and in the community, to make this world a better place,” Stevens said.

Jayson Tatum was just as effusive in his praise, echoing the theme of those before him in the video.

“It’s an honor to play this game and to recognize you as a pioneer,” Tatum said. “A big reason why a young, Black man like myself was able to grow up in America and to live out my dream.”

I was honored to attend the #MarchOnWashington along side organizers & civil rights leaders. Today the March is often reduced to Dr. King’s speech but we should also remember it as proof of the power of collective action. The march to true equality is ongoing. #Register & #Vote https://t.co/E5CvsZDJW8 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 28, 2020

As the video showcased a montage of Russell snapshots from both and on off the court, Stevens said that there’s a major emphasis as a Celtic to uphold the standards Russell and his teammates set. Stevens called Russell the greatest winner of all-time, in every way, and closed by thanking him once again.

Brown then succinctly summed up the tribute with one line.

“Thank you, Bill Russell,” Brown said. “For everything.”