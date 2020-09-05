Celtics express gratitude with ‘Because of you, Bill Russell’ video

"It's an honor to play this game and to recognize you as a pioneer."

Bill Russell is greeted at his seat before a game.
Bill Russell is greeted at his seat before a game. –Elise Amendola/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
September 5, 2020 | 5:29 PM

The Celtics created a “Because of You, Bill Russell” video to thank the all-time great for his wide-ranging and significant contributions to the organization.

Russell, a pioneer for Black athletes, a dedicated civil rights activist, and an 11-time NBA champion, received kind words from players and coaches.

Jaylen Brown started the video by saying that because of Russell, it’s OK for Brown to be both an activist and an athlete. Brown, who was elected as the youngest-ever Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association, has established himself as a vocal leader during the current Black Lives Matter movement.

Advertisement

Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart credited Russell for making it possible for both players to compete in the NBA, and coach Brad Stevens lauded him for his work in all facets of life.

“Thank you for the way that you did everything on the court, off the court, and in the community, to make this world a better place,” Stevens said.

Jayson Tatum was just as effusive in his praise, echoing the theme of those before him in the video.

“It’s an honor to play this game and to recognize you as a pioneer,” Tatum said. “A big reason why a young, Black man like myself was able to grow up in America and to live out my dream.”

As the video showcased a montage of Russell snapshots from both and on off the court, Stevens said that there’s a major emphasis as a Celtic to uphold the standards Russell and his teammates set. Stevens called Russell the greatest winner of all-time, in every way, and closed by thanking him once again.

Brown then succinctly summed up the tribute with one line.

“Thank you, Bill Russell,” Brown said. “For everything.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Matthew J. Lee
Red Sox
Forced to retire from baseball early, Will Middlebrooks now has a budding second career September 5, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gets ready to throw a pass.
NFL
Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160 million extension with Houston Texans September 5, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Maddie Meyer
Red Sox
Nine Red Sox employees in scouting, player development won’t have contracts renewed September 5, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bill Belichick took a recent radio interview as an opportunity offer some effusive – and notable – praise of Cam Newton.
Patriots
Live blog: Here’s who won’t make New England’s 53-man roster September 5, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Elsa
Bruins
David Pastrnak confirms he played with a lower-body injury in playoffs September 5, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Yairo Munoz is congratulated by teammates after their win over Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Red Sox earn split of doubleheader with 3-2 win over Blue Jays September 4, 2020 | 11:01 PM
The Red Sox played a doubleheader against the Blue Jays as part of a historic MLB slate on Friday.
MLB
MLB has fullest schedule since 1974 September 4, 2020 | 9:28 PM
Rafael Devers slams his bat after striking out during his 0-for-3 day.
Red Sox
Surging Blue Jays beat Red Sox 8-7 in opener of doubleheader September 4, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton on Friday.
Patriots
Cam Newton shared his reaction to being named a starter and captain September 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Raptors-Celtics prep for Game 4, Nuggets-Clippers for Game 2 September 4, 2020 | 4:17 PM
The Raptors celebrate after the winning shot fell.
CHAD FINN
Why that stunning Game 3 loss can be a good thing, and other Celtics thoughts September 4, 2020 | 3:55 PM
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes under pressure from Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith.
Media
YouTube TV subscribers now have access to NFL Network and RedZone September 4, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Paul Quessenberry.
Patriots
He hasn't played football in five years. Now he's trying to catch on with the Patriots September 4, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Red Sox's J.D. Martinez discussed impending free agency on Thursday.
Red Sox
J.D Martinez described what he thinks will be a 'weird' free agency period September 4, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
What Julian Edelman had to say about Cam Newton's leadership, and the Patriots cutting Mohamed Sanu September 4, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) performs a field drill during practice.
Patriots
5 Patriots who've impressed — and 5 who haven't — ahead of roster cuts September 4, 2020 | 10:12 AM
The Raptors celebrate after OG Anunoby makes a game-winning buzzer-beater.
Celtics vs. Raptors
What Raptors players said about OG Anunoby's Game 3 buzzer-beater September 4, 2020 | 6:50 AM
Red Sox
Teoscar Hernández hits 3-run HR in 10th, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-2 September 4, 2020 | 12:48 AM
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) shoots as Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) defends in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Thursday, Sept 3, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Jaylen Brown after Game 3 loss: 'That was just a f****** disgrace' September 3, 2020 | 11:04 PM
OG Anunoby is mobbed by his Raptors teammates after hitting a buzzer-beater to win Game 3.
Celtics
OG Anunoby's buzzer-beater gives Raptors Game 3 win over Celtics September 3, 2020 | 9:43 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots are in a good spot to win the AFC East again.
Patriots
Might be too soon to count out Bill Belichick, Patriots in AFC East September 3, 2020 | 6:42 PM
Vincent Poirier left the NBA's bubble to attend the birth of his daughter.
Celtics
Vincent Poirier leaves NBA bubble for the birth of his child September 3, 2020 | 5:46 PM
Mohamed Sanu
Sports Q
Was the Mohamed Sanu trade the worst deal Bill Belichick has made? September 3, 2020 | 5:30 PM
Tom Brady has a lot of star players around him in Tampa.
Tom Brady
Stars line up for a chance to play with Tom Brady-led Buccaneers September 3, 2020 | 4:41 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots reportedly name Cam Newton starting quarterback September 3, 2020 | 3:50 PM
Torey Krug skates with the puck during a playoff game for the Bruins.
Bruins
What Torey Krug had to say about free agency and the possibility of staying with the Bruins September 3, 2020 | 2:22 PM
Zdeno Chara is a free agent for the first time in his 14-year tenure with Bruins, but has made it clear he would like to return to Boston next season.
Bruins
Zdeno Chara says he wants to return: ‘I want to be a Boston Bruin’ September 3, 2020 | 12:53 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
What Jackie Bradley Jr. said about testing free agency September 3, 2020 | 12:48 PM
Pool
Patriots
Here are the Patriots captains for the 2020 season September 3, 2020 | 12:18 PM
NFL
Agent: Seahawks bring back suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon September 3, 2020 | 11:57 AM