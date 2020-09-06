Kemba Walker after attempting just 9 shots in Game 4 loss: ‘That’s unacceptable on my behalf’

Kemba Walker was frustrated with himself after taking only nine shots against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Walker finished with 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting and added eight assists in the Celtics’ 100-93 loss in Game 4. He was efficient in 41 minutes, and shot 6 of 7 from the line, but afterward he made it clear he holds himself to a higher standard.

“I’ve got to be more aggressive, I think,” Walker told reporters. “I wasn’t aggressive enough. That’s unacceptable on my behalf, to be honest.”

In Game 1, Walker finished 6 for 11 for 18 points and added 10 assists. He scored 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting in Game 2, coming alive in the fourth quarter to will the Celtics to a pivotal win. Game 3 was his best performance, as he shot a sizzling 9 of 15 from the floor for 29 points. He would have had the game-winning assist to Daniel Theis had it not been for Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby’s last-second heroics.

Walker wasn’t alone in his offensive struggles Saturday, as the Celtics shot 44 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3. No Celtic besides Jaylen Brown hit more than one 3-pointer, and Brown was 2 for 11 from beyond the arc.

After thriving in crunch time each of the past two games, Walker attempted just one shot in the fourth quarter in Game 4 – a 28-footer that missed the mark. He made it clear he’ll look to be more assertive going forward.

Said Walker: “There’s no way I can just be taking nine shots.”