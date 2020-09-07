Celtics roll in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead on Raptors

Jaylen Brown led all scorers with 27 points.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics' defense propelled Boston to a Game 5 victory. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
September 7, 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The game plan from Boston coach Brad Stevens was simple: Start things off with an increased effort on defense to set an immediate tone.

The Celtics did exactly as he asked — and put the reigning NBA champions on the ropes.

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points and the Celtics never trailed, rolling past the Toronto Raptors 111-89 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night.

Boston now leads the series 3-2 and can earn a trip to the East finals on Wednesday.

Kemba Walker scored 21 for the Celtics, whose starters outscored Toronto’s starters by a whopping 93-45. Jayson Tatum scored 18, Daniel Theis and Brad Wanamaker each had 15 and Marcus Smart added 12 for Boston.

Advertisement

Fred VanVleet scored 18 for Toronto, which trailed by as many as 30. Norman Powell scored 16 for the Raptors, while Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry managed 10 points apiece. Matt Thomas also had 10 for Toronto.

Here’s what Toronto got out of its first 18 possessions: five points on 2-for-15 shooting, a stretch that included everything from missed open layups to airballed contested jumpers, along with five turnovers in the game’s first 8:53.

They were down 18-5 after all that, and it got worse in a hurry.

Another big scoring run — this time, 23-7 — in the second quarter pushed Boston’s lead from 37-25 to 60-32 late in the half. The Raptors had gone 5-for-6 from the field just before that spurt began and seemed to be getting in a rhythm; they missed 11 of their next 13 shots and things got out of hand.

Toronto outscored Boston 28-25 in the third and it already didn’t matter; the Celtics’ lead was 87-63 going into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Closeout games are never easy, and Boston is only 17-21 since 2008 when it has a chance to clinch a series. … Boston now has four wins over the Raptors by 15 or more points this season. The rest of the NBA, combined, has one. … The Celtics scored more points in the second quarter (37) than they allowed in the first half (35).

Advertisement

Raptors: Marc Gasol was scoreless and didn’t play in the final 20 minutes. VanVleet was the only Toronto starter to appear in the fourth. … Toronto is 9-10 all-time when facing elimination, as will be the case Wednesday. The Raptors went 1-0 last season in win-or-else games, that being the Game 7 triumph over Philadelphia in the East semifinals.

YO ELEVEN

Boston led 25-11 after the first quarter. It was the 662nd playoff game in Celtics history and only the fourth time they allowed no more than 11 points in a first quarter; they gave up nine once, 10 twice. Toronto’s 11 points tied for the second-lowest scoring quarter — any quarter — in its team playoff history. The Raptors had nine in the first at Detroit on April 21, 2002.

REMEMBERING BROCK

Tatum, a St. Louis native, scrawled “R.I.P Lou Brock” on the sole of his sneakers for Monday’s game. Brock, the Baseball Hall of Famer who helped St. Louis win the World Series twice, died Sunday at the age of 81. Tatum never misses an opportunity to represent his hometown; he often wears Cardinals caps, and even donned a pair of sneakers this season inspired by the 2019 Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues — who just happened to beat the Boston Bruins for that title.

UP NEXT

Game 6 is Wednesday.

 

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots place Damien Harris on IR and sign J.J. Taylor September 7, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly placing Beau Allen on injured reserve September 7, 2020 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Playing for Patriots is 'a match made in heaven' September 7, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Gordon Hayward will re-join the Celtics in the NBA bubble after suffering an ankle injury in the first round.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to re-enter the NBA bubble September 6, 2020 | 10:43 PM
You're out
Umpires eject Nationals GM Rizzo from luxury suite September 6, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Lou Brock
Baseball
Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock dies at age 81 September 6, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The Blue Jays celebrate after scoring during their six-run fifth inning.
Red Sox
Four home runs not enough for Red Sox; lose 10-8 to Blue Jays September 6, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
Here are the players on the Patriots' practice squad September 6, 2020 | 4:56 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a lineswoman after inadvertently striking her with a ball hit in frustration during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Djokovic was defaulted from the match. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tennis
Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball September 6, 2020 | 4:38 PM
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks-Heat Game 4 with ankle injury September 6, 2020 | 4:34 PM
The Celtics and Raptors will fight for a 3-2 series lead in Game 5.
Celtics
Celtics-Raptors, Nuggets-Clippers all tied up September 6, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Kemba Walker drives past Serge Ibaka during the second half of Game 4 on Saturday.
KEMBA WALKER
Kemba Walker after attempting just 9 shots in Game 4 loss: 'That's unacceptable on my behalf' September 6, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket ahead of Daniel Theis of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Raptors beat Celtics 100-93 to even East semifinals at 2-2 September 5, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Jockey John Velazquez aboard Authentic #18, celebrates after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
HORSE RACING
Authentic wins the Kentucky Derby, run without fans September 5, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Julian Edelman.
PATRIOTS
Here's the Patriots' initial 53-man roster September 5, 2020 | 7:43 PM
The Patriots released kicker Nick Folk on Saturday.
Patriots
What are the Patriots' plans at kicker? September 5, 2020 | 6:03 PM
Gillette Stadium will remain empty for Patriots games for at least the beginning of the season, but crowd noise will still make it feel like a home game.
Patriots
NFL, union finalize coronavirus protocols for regular season September 5, 2020 | 5:56 PM
Bill Russell is greeted at his seat before a game.
Celtics
Celtics express gratitude with 'Because of you, Bill Russell' video September 5, 2020 | 5:29 PM
NFL
Dolphins cut Josh Rosen after just one season September 5, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Matthew J. Lee
Red Sox
Forced to retire from baseball early, Will Middlebrooks now has a budding second career September 5, 2020 | 4:02 PM
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson gets ready to throw a pass.
NFL
Deshaun Watson agrees to 4-year, $160 million extension with Houston Texans September 5, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Maddie Meyer
Red Sox
Nine Red Sox employees in scouting, player development won’t have contracts renewed September 5, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bill Belichick took a recent radio interview as an opportunity offer some effusive – and notable – praise of Cam Newton.
Patriots
Patriots release both kickers, 22 other players on Saturday September 5, 2020 | 10:03 AM
Elsa
Bruins
David Pastrnak confirms he played with a lower-body injury in playoffs September 5, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Yairo Munoz is congratulated by teammates after their win over Blue Jays.
Red Sox
Red Sox earn split of doubleheader with 3-2 win over Blue Jays September 4, 2020 | 11:01 PM
The Red Sox played a doubleheader against the Blue Jays as part of a historic MLB slate on Friday.
MLB
MLB has fullest schedule since 1974 September 4, 2020 | 9:28 PM
Rafael Devers slams his bat after striking out during his 0-for-3 day.
Red Sox
Surging Blue Jays beat Red Sox 8-7 in opener of doubleheader September 4, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Cam Newton on Friday.
Patriots
Cam Newton shared his reaction to being named a starter and captain September 4, 2020 | 6:06 PM
Celtics
Raptors-Celtics prep for Game 4, Nuggets-Clippers for Game 2 September 4, 2020 | 4:17 PM
The Raptors celebrate after the winning shot fell.
Celtics
Chad Finn: Why that stunning Game 3 loss can be a good thing, and other Celtics thoughts September 4, 2020 | 3:55 PM