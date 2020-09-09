Why the Celtics’ growing pains have only made them stronger

We should feel encouraged by their up-and-down play against Toronto, even if the series isn't over.

Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics battle on the floor over a loose ball.
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics battle on the floor over a loose ball. –Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
September 9, 2020 | 9:25 AM

COMMENTARY

OK, all right, so I was off by a game.

That’s because the Celtics were off, way off, for a game. Fortunately, just one.

Perhaps some of you recall that I predicted with confidence –  OK, I might have thought of it at the time as omnipotence — that the Celtics would bounce back strong in Game 4 after losing Game 3 of this series on OG Anunoby’s stunning buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

It was test they needed, I wrote, and a test they would surely ace. A necessary battle scar on the road to bigger things.  A rite of NBA postseason passage. Nothing big to worry about. Don’t sweat it.

Advertisement

The Raptors won Game 4, 100-93. It felt like it was 100-73. The Celtics got that second battle scar in this series awfully fast.

Perhaps you were one of the several people that wrote to me after the Celtics played arguably their poorest game of the season to suggest all of the creative places I ought to shove that prediction.  I’d win “America’s Got Talent” in a landslide if I could pull of some of the contortions so colorfully suggested.

So it goes with a young, ascending team trying to take down a proud champion. The Celtics shot the ball like a roster full of Mikael Pietruses in Game 4, most of the loose balls found their way to the reinvigorated Raptors, and suddenly it felt like the series had tilted steeply in Toronto’s direction.

Then Game 5 happened. The Celtics came out from the opening tip and played with the poise that was missing in Game 4. They held the Raptors to five points through nearly the first nine minutes of the game, and they never wavered, winning 111-89 in a satisfying and suspense-free victory.

Now, I’m not going to suggest I expected this in Game 5, after waiting for it in Game 4 and having them deliver a poorly timed clunker that magnified any doubts we might have had about them. But I will say this:  Their resilience and readiness in Game 5 is the most encouraging occurrence of the postseason so far.

Advertisement

I thought it was interesting – and a sign of maturity – that the Celtics acknowledged their effort had to be better after Game 4. I’m not sure we would have been talking about their effort, or relative lack of it, had a few more makeable shots fallen, especially for Jaylen Brown. After all, it’s a make or miss league, as old pal Doc Rivers likes to say, and it was a miss after miss after miss league for the Celtics Friday night. It happens.

Yet as frustrating as that game was – and as lethargic as they seemed at times, as jumper after jumper clanged off the front rim – they were still in it down to the final couple of possessions.  They took the blame – with Kemba Walker, the anti-Kyrie – at the forefront, when a few more makes would have easily masked any deficiencies of effort.

I love that this team doesn’t search for excuses, even when they’re readily available and even legitimate. I love how they showed up for Game 5, just when people were starting to write them off.

I love how Brown showed his mental toughness, bouncing back from a brutal shooting performance (4 of 18, including a couple of late makes) with an all-around gem in Game 5 that included 27 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals, one hellacious dunk, and some lockdown defense that is making All-Star Pascal Siakam look ordinary.

I love how Walker (21 points) created and made big shot after big shot when needed while willingly ceding the ball to Jayson Tatum for much of the game. I love how Marcus Smart out-agitated Kyle Lowry, how Daniel Theis (one of the more underrated players in the league) made Shaq learn his name and compare him to Chris “Birdman” Anderson, and how the Celtics’ athletic bigs are making Marc Gasol look like a relic dropped into this series from the 1983 Seattle SuperSonics.

Advertisement

And I can’t help but love another apparent sign of their collective growth: When they’ve built a big lead, they’ve kept it. In Game 1, the Raptors whittled what was a 36-17 first quarter lead for the Celtics down to 9 (39-30) in the second quarter. But the Celtics stepped on the accelerator from there en route to a 112-94 thumping.

Sunday night, the Raptors never really even threatened. It was amusing when TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy suggested with 6 minutes and 52 seconds remaining and the Celtics up 92-73 that the game wasn’t over yet. Thirty-five seconds later, the Celtics were back up by 24 (97-73). Oh yeah, Stanley, it was over.

I have too much respect for the Raptors – Fred VanVleet  and Lowry in particular — to declare the series over before the final whistle. But I will say this: This Celtics team earned some faith Sunday night, and they seem fully capable of rewarding it.

Those battle scars? They’re wearing them pretty well right now.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Patriots open the season Sunday at home against the Dolphins.
Patriots
53 facts about the 53 players on the Patriots' roster September 9, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala (28) dunks in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA
Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1 September 8, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Broncos linebacker Von Miller.
Von Miller
AP source: Broncos star Von Miller sustains serious ankle injury September 8, 2020 | 8:40 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Bobby Dalbec (R) #29 of the Boston Red Sox high-fives Tzu-Wei Lin #30 after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 8, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Red Sox won 5-2. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec homers in 4th straight game; Red Sox, Phillies split September 8, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Coach Josh McDaniels keeps an eye on quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels on working with Cam Newton and how the team is preparing for the Dolphins September 8, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Young Celtics are making their case as the East's best team and a title contender September 8, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Aly Raisman on Today for an interview with Hoda Kotb.
Sports News
Aly Raisman spoke about how PTSD has motivated her to help raise mental health awareness September 8, 2020 | 2:44 PM
In six seasons with the Revolution, Lee Nguyen scored 51 goals in 191 appearances
New England Revolution
Revolution reacquire midfielder Lee Nguyen in trade with Inter Miami September 8, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) battles for the ball with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, right, during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Celtics look to knock out champion Raptors in Game 6 September 8, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returning to the air after seeking treatment for alcohol dependency September 8, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Soon, it figures to be just Don Shula and Bill Belichick at the top of the list when it comes to all-time wins.
Patriots
What are Bill Belichick’s chances of breaking Don Shula’s NFL record for wins? September 8, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'wasn't surprised' Cam Newton was voted a Patriots captain September 8, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown said he 'didn't change anything' before his performance in Game 5 September 8, 2020 | 7:26 AM
Celtics
Celtics roll in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead on Raptors September 7, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Patriots
Patriots place Damien Harris on IR and sign J.J. Taylor September 7, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly placing Beau Allen on injured reserve September 7, 2020 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Playing for Patriots is 'a match made in heaven' September 7, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Gordon Hayward will re-join the Celtics in the NBA bubble after suffering an ankle injury in the first round.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to re-enter the NBA bubble September 6, 2020 | 10:43 PM
You're out
Umpires eject Nationals GM Rizzo from luxury suite September 6, 2020 | 9:18 PM
Lou Brock
Baseball
Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock dies at age 81 September 6, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The Blue Jays celebrate after scoring during their six-run fifth inning.
Red Sox
Four home runs not enough for Red Sox; lose 10-8 to Blue Jays September 6, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Nick Folk is reportedly expected to return to the Patriots.
Patriots
Here are the players on the Patriots' practice squad September 6, 2020 | 4:56 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a lineswoman after inadvertently striking her with a ball hit in frustration during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on Day Seven of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 6, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. Djokovic was defaulted from the match. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tennis
Novak Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball September 6, 2020 | 4:38 PM
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks-Heat Game 4 with ankle injury September 6, 2020 | 4:34 PM
The Celtics and Raptors will fight for a 3-2 series lead in Game 5.
Celtics
Celtics-Raptors, Nuggets-Clippers all tied up September 6, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Kemba Walker drives past Serge Ibaka during the second half of Game 4 on Saturday.
KEMBA WALKER
Kemba Walker after attempting just 9 shots in Game 4 loss: 'That's unacceptable on my behalf' September 6, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket ahead of Daniel Theis of the Celtics.
CELTICS
Raptors beat Celtics 100-93 to even East semifinals at 2-2 September 5, 2020 | 9:31 PM
Jockey John Velazquez aboard Authentic #18, celebrates after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
HORSE RACING
Authentic wins the Kentucky Derby, run without fans September 5, 2020 | 8:11 PM
Julian Edelman.
PATRIOTS
Here's the Patriots' initial 53-man roster September 5, 2020 | 7:43 PM
The Patriots released kicker Nick Folk on Saturday.
Patriots
What are the Patriots' plans at kicker? September 5, 2020 | 6:03 PM