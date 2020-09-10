‘This is what adversity is about’: What the Celtics had to say after grueling Game 6 loss to Raptors

Kemba Walker took blame after scoring just five points.

Kemba Walker and the Celtics will have to move on from their Game 6 loss to the Raptors.
Kemba Walker and the Celtics will have to move on from their Game 6 loss to the Raptors. –AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM

Game 6 of the Celtics’ series against the Raptors was the best game yet, and it was quite possibly the best game of the NBA Playoffs.

Down 3-2 in the series, the defending champions kept their season alive by holding off the Celtics in double overtime, 125-122, to force Game 7.

While the Celtics were on the losing side of an instant classic, they were able to recognize how competitive the game was.

“It clearly was a hard played, tough game that could’ve gone either way,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after the game.

Jaylen Brown, who scored 31 points on a career-high 30 attempts, looked at the brighter side of the loss and thinks that he and his teammates can learn from Game 6.

Advertisement

“Definitely a great teaching moment for this group,” Brown said. “We had a lot of opportunities down the stretch. We didn’t take care of the ball as well as we needed to. That’s fine.

“It’s the NBA Playoffs,” Brown added.” We felt like some calls, some things got away from us. But let’s come out ready to play. It doesn’t get much better than this.”

One of those moments that got away from the Celtics came at the end of regulation. With the game tied, Kemba Walker drove to the rim with just seconds left to attempt a game-winning layup. His shot missed and he appeared to be hit by OG Anunoby on the arm while going up, but there was no foul call and the ball went to Toronto for the final seconds of regulation.

Walker seemed displeased with the lack of a call during the moment.

“I just missed a layup, I guess,” Walker said after the game, refusing to criticize the officials and get fined later.

The missed shot at the end of regulation was one of Walker’s nine missed shots in Game 6. He finished the night with five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Advertisement

Stevens didn’t blame his star point guard for the poor showing. Instead, he credited the Raptors’ box-and-1 defense that allowed Walker to only shoot three times in the first half.

“In the first half, that’s really not fair to Kemba because they’re in a box-and-1, playing on top of him and we’re getting great shots against it throughout the entire first quarter,” Stevens said. “So in that time, his job is to either be a spacer or a cutter or a screener and watch everybody else score. When they get out of it, he gets better opportunities himself. So that’s not on Kemba and anything about the three attempts in the first half or anything.

“They took him away, that’s a great sign of respect.”

Walker tipped his cap to Toronto for the defense in the first half, but was hard on himself for shooting poorly for the remainder of the game.

“The box-and-1 denied me the whole first half,” Walker said. “Then the second half, I really just couldn’t find a rhythm. I had a few good looks but it just wasn’t enough. It just wasn’t enough to help my teammates out tonight. Just a bad offensive night. Terrible offensive night.”

After the game ended, there was a moment where players on both teams were jawing at each other. Walker said he didn’t know what happened while Brown said both teams should keep things under control.

“A lot of emotions, things like that swirling, etc,” Brown said. “I ain’t really going to speak on it too much. It’s a lot of emotions. It’s an intense series so things like that tend to happen. A lot of testosterone, etc. Ain’t nothing to worry about. We’ve got to be ready to fight.

Advertisement

“That’s a respectable organization. I expect them to act accordingly, etc. Things seem to get out of hand at times, from coaching staffs, etc. Let’s keep it under control. Let’s keep playing basketball. Let’s get ready to fight.”

Even though the Celtics certainly squandered the opportunity to end the series Wednesday night, they seem ready for the challenge that awaits in Game 7.

“Why wouldn’t I be?” Walker said when asked if he was confident going into Game 7. “We’ve got great players. We’re really competitive. That was an awful game right there. We could’ve gave up, but we didn’t though. We fought hard. We made plays the whole game. It took two overtimes. So yeah, I’m confident. We’ve got a good group of guys. We love playing basketball with each other. We love making each other better. I know we’ll respond.”

“You’ve got to embrace it. You’ve got to embrace the challenge,” Brown added. “This is what adversity is about. This is what basketball is about. This is what life is about. You get put into tough situations. You can’t complain. Some days don’t go your way. You stand up and you fight tomorrow. So I’m looking forward to getting back with our guys, circling it back and going to shootaround, film and everything. It’s all a part of embracing the challenge.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Brad Stevens Kemba Walker Jaylen Brown

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Players on the Celtics and Raptors exchange words following Wednesday's Game 6.
Celtics
Game 7 of Celtics-Raptors Friday at 9 p.m. September 9, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Norman Powell and the Raptors beat the Celtics in Game 6 to force Game 7.
Celtics
Raptors survive Celtics in double-overtime thriller to force Game 7 September 9, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
Bruins' Bruce Cassidy wins NHL coach of the year honors September 9, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Julian Edelman.
Patriots
Patriots' Week 1 injury report: Julian Edelman (knee) a limited participant September 9, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Anfernee Jennings (center) and Josh Uche (right) are likely to see a lot of playing time in their rookie season.
Patriots
Patriots' young linebackers could get playing time early this season September 9, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returns to the air after receiving treatment for alcohol dependency September 9, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Torey Krug was originally signed by the Bruins as an undrafted free agent.
Bruins
Bruins GM Don Sweeney does not sound hopeful about re-signing Torey Krug September 9, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
Tom Brady
How Tom Brady has been received by fans in Florida September 9, 2020 | 2:49 PM
The Patriots have several notable free-agents this offseason. Chief among them are Aqib Talib, LeGarrette Blount and Julian Edelman. Talib is a cornerstone of the Patriots’ defense. Even Belichick asserted as much with his “Why Us?’’ press conference/indictment of Wes Welker the day after the AFC title game. Talib is a prime contender to earn the team’s franchise tag, which would mean a one-year deal in excess of $10 million. Not bad. Blount’s value dissipated in the thin and refer-filled air of Colorado. Running backs like him are both exceptional and perishable. That leaves Edelman. The “Patriot Way’’ doesn’t work on “scrappy’’ slot guys any more. If he doesn’t get a big pay day in New England, he’ll get it elsewhere.
Patriots
Bill Belichick tried to bring back an old friend to the Patriots September 9, 2020 | 12:34 PM
The Patriots Hall of Fame, which was closed due to COVID-19, will reopen on Friday.
Patriots
The Patriots Hall of Fame is scheduled to reopen on Friday September 9, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Stephon Gilmore
Patriots
Jalen Ramsey thinks Stephon Gilmore will end up in the Hall of Fame September 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics battle on the floor over a loose ball.
Celtics
Chad Finn: Why the Celtics' growing pains have only made them stronger September 9, 2020 | 9:25 AM
The Patriots open the season Sunday at home against the Dolphins.
Patriots
53 facts about the 53 players on the Patriots' roster September 9, 2020 | 8:48 AM
Miami Heat's Andre Iguodala (28) dunks in front of Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
NBA
Heat reach the East finals, top Bucks to win series 4-1 September 8, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Broncos linebacker Von Miller.
Von Miller
AP source: Broncos star Von Miller sustains serious ankle injury September 8, 2020 | 8:40 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 08: Bobby Dalbec (R) #29 of the Boston Red Sox high-fives Tzu-Wei Lin #30 after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 8, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Red Sox won 5-2. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec homers in 4th straight game; Red Sox, Phillies split September 8, 2020 | 7:56 PM
Coach Josh McDaniels keeps an eye on quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Josh McDaniels on working with Cam Newton and how the team is preparing for the Dolphins September 8, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) blocks the shot of Toronto Raptors' Serge Ibaka (9) during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Young Celtics are making their case as the East's best team and a title contender September 8, 2020 | 3:45 PM
Aly Raisman on Today for an interview with Hoda Kotb.
Sports News
Aly Raisman spoke about how PTSD has motivated her to help raise mental health awareness September 8, 2020 | 2:44 PM
In six seasons with the Revolution, Lee Nguyen scored 51 goals in 191 appearances
New England Revolution
Revolution reacquire midfielder Lee Nguyen in trade with Inter Miami September 8, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) battles for the ball with Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, right, during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Celtics
Celtics look to knock out champion Raptors in Game 6 September 8, 2020 | 1:54 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returning to the air after seeking treatment for alcohol dependency September 8, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Soon, it figures to be just Don Shula and Bill Belichick at the top of the list when it comes to all-time wins.
Patriots
What are Bill Belichick’s chances of breaking Don Shula’s NFL record for wins? September 8, 2020 | 11:30 AM
Bill Belichick Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Bill Belichick 'wasn't surprised' Cam Newton was voted a Patriots captain September 8, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points in the Celtics' Game 5 win.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown said he 'didn't change anything' before his performance in Game 5 September 8, 2020 | 7:26 AM
Celtics
Celtics roll in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead on Raptors September 7, 2020 | 9:13 PM
Patriots
Patriots place Damien Harris on IR and sign J.J. Taylor September 7, 2020 | 7:59 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Beau Allen (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Patriots
Patriots are reportedly placing Beau Allen on injured reserve September 7, 2020 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.
Patriots
Cam Newton: Playing for Patriots is 'a match made in heaven' September 7, 2020 | 4:35 PM
Gordon Hayward will re-join the Celtics in the NBA bubble after suffering an ankle injury in the first round.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward set to re-enter the NBA bubble September 6, 2020 | 10:43 PM