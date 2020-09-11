Celtics players get special messages from family members before Game 7

Celtics players have been away from their families for two months, but their families are giving them some encouragement to stay in there for a bit longer.

Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown – who have all started every game in the playoffs except for one – received words of encouragement from family members prior to Friday’s Game 7 against the Raptors.

The video started with Tatum’s young son Deuce, who has become an internet star himself, and his mom.

“We both know this is something you’ve talked about your whole life,” Tatum’s mom said. “We’ve known since you were in the fourth grade that this is what you wanted to do and you wanted to be the best at it. If you’re going to be there and you have to be away from family and Deuce and everything, leave it all out on the floor, give it your best and bring home that ‘ship.”

Smart, who received praise for how hard he plays the game from a family member, said the video was “awesome” and was “still smiling” moments later.

Theis received words from his wife and two young kids.

“We miss you,’ Theis’ wife, Lena, said. “We can’t wait to see you again. And no matter what, you’ll always be our champion.”

Walker’s mom, Andrea, called her son “a champion.”

“Go out there, be your best and focus on what you’re doing,” she said. “I know he’s lived for a long time to try to get to this point. He’s a champion and hopefully, he’ll come out victorious.

“Miss you, love you and go do Kemba.”

“I mean, that’s my No. 1 fan,” Walker said with a smile.

Brown’s mother and grandmother said how much they wished they could be there in person but that they are there in spirit.

Brown also received words of encouragement from his grandfather, Willie, who helped him train during the league’s shutdown.

“Hey Jay, back again,” Willie said. “Hey look we worked hard through those months. The moves that you got today, you put them on the floor. You’re going to have to keep it that way, you understand?”

“That was great, I love my family man,” Brown said. “That definitely just cheered me up, made my day feel a little bit better. It’s rough, being alone here in the bubble but moments like that, I got to see my family, made me smile for sure.”