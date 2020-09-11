Celtics players get special messages from family members before Game 7

"That definitely just cheered me up, made my day feel a little bit better."

Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker received some encouragement before Game 7.
Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker received some encouragement before Game 7. –Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 11, 2020 | 7:23 PM

Celtics players have been away from their families for two months, but their families are giving them some encouragement to stay in there for a bit longer.

Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown – who have all started every game in the playoffs except for one – received words of encouragement from family members prior to Friday’s Game 7 against the Raptors.

The video started with Tatum’s young son Deuce, who has become an internet star himself, and his mom.

“We both know this is something you’ve talked about your whole life,” Tatum’s mom said. “We’ve known since you were in the fourth grade that this is what you wanted to do and you wanted to be the best at it. If you’re going to be there and you have to be away from family and Deuce and everything, leave it all out on the floor, give it your best and bring home that ‘ship.”

Advertisement

Smart, who received praise for how hard he plays the game from a family member, said the video was “awesome” and was “still smiling” moments later.

Theis received words from his wife and two young kids.

“We miss you,’ Theis’ wife, Lena, said. “We can’t wait to see you again. And no matter what, you’ll always be our champion.”

Walker’s mom, Andrea, called her son “a champion.”

“Go out there, be your best and focus on what you’re doing,” she said. “I know he’s lived for a long time to try to get to this point. He’s a champion and hopefully, he’ll come out victorious.

“Miss you, love you and go do Kemba.”

“I mean, that’s my No. 1 fan,” Walker said with a smile.

Brown’s mother and grandmother said how much they wished they could be there in person but that they are there in spirit.

Brown also received words of encouragement from his grandfather, Willie, who helped him train during the league’s shutdown.

“Hey Jay, back again,” Willie said. “Hey look we worked hard through those months. The moves that you got today, you put them on the floor. You’re going to have to keep it that way, you understand?”

Advertisement

“That was great, I love my family man,” Brown said. “That definitely just cheered me up, made my day feel a little bit better. It’s rough, being alone here in the bubble but moments like that, I got to see my family, made me smile for sure.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Jaylen Brown Kemba Walker Jayson Tatum

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Former Patriot Kyle Van Noy (No. 53) and Raekwon McMillanof the Miami Dolphins take a break from drills.
Patriots
What the Dolphins are saying about the Patriots this week September 11, 2020 | 1:19 PM
People stand on the lawn outside Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Monday, April 20, 2020. College financial aid offices are bracing for a spike in appeals from students finding that the aid packages they were offered for next year are no longer enough after the coronavirus pandemic cost their parents jobs or income.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies hire MIT women's basketball coach Sonia Raman September 11, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots reportedly give cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $5 million pay raise for 2020 season September 11, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patriots wide receivers ahead of Week 1 September 11, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Lee Nguyen
New England Revolution
Lee Nguyen's return to New England presents an opportunity for the Revolution September 11, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Pool
Patriots
What will a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium look like during a pandemic? September 11, 2020 | 9:13 AM
Brian Flores and Bill Belichick met up at the conclusion of last year's matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game September 11, 2020 | 7:54 AM
NFL
Cowboys' Prescott acknowledges mental struggles of offseason September 10, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Rafael Devers, Bobby Dalbec
Sports
Dalbec homers for 5th straight game, Red Sox beat Rays 4-3 September 10, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Kansas City Chiefs players and fans stand during the national anthem.
National Anthem
Prior to NFL opener, Chiefs stay on the field for anthem and Texans remain in locker room September 10, 2020 | 9:30 PM
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Patriots-Dolphins
Dolphins say they won’t take the field for the national anthem vs. Patriots on Sunday September 10, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Patriots
Cam Newton on being the first Black quarterback to start an opener for the Patriots September 10, 2020 | 8:21 PM
A Kansas City Chiefs fan walks outside the stadium before Super Bowl 54.
NFL
Chiefs nix headdresses, war paint to start NFL season September 10, 2020 | 7:15 PM
John Tlumacki
Bruins
Bruins president Cam Neely says he will ‘take a hard look at our roster’ September 10, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a diamond-encrusted 2005 Super Bowl ring belonging to New England Patriots NFL football team owner Robert Kraft during a meeting of American business executives at the 18th century Konstantin Palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia.
Patriots
New details shed light on the Robert Kraft-Vladimir Putin Super Bowl ring controversy September 10, 2020 | 3:50 PM
England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
NFL
Where the Patriots rank on Forbes' most valuable NFL teams list September 10, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Kyle Van Noy Patriots trash-talking
Patriots
What Kyle Van Noy had to say about facing the Patriots in Week 1 September 10, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
How NFL experts predict the Patriots will do this season September 10, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Tom Brady Sean Payton
NFL
Sean Payton joked that Tom Brady 'purposely' doubled his daily TB12 emails September 10, 2020 | 10:35 AM
He'll be going with a new quarterback for the first time in two decades, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been in good spirits during training camp.
Patriots
Forget the doomsayers: Here’s one pick for another successful Patriots season September 10, 2020 | 9:16 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Daniel Theis #27 of the Boston Celtics and OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors fight for possession during double overtime in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 09, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Celtics
The Raptors saved their season by changing strategy on the fly to force Game 7 against Celtics September 10, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics will have to move on from their Game 6 loss to the Raptors.
Celtics
'This is what adversity is about': What the Celtics had to say after grueling Game 6 loss to Raptors September 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
Players on the Celtics and Raptors exchange words following Wednesday's Game 6.
Celtics
Game 7 of Celtics-Raptors Friday at 9 p.m. September 9, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Norman Powell and the Raptors beat the Celtics in Game 6 to force Game 7.
Celtics
Raptors survive Celtics in double-overtime thriller to force Game 7 September 9, 2020 | 10:10 PM
Bruce Cassidy shared his opinion on a possible change in the NHL playoff format.
Bruins
Bruins' Bruce Cassidy wins NHL coach of the year honors September 9, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Julian Edelman.
Patriots
Patriots' Week 1 injury report: Julian Edelman (knee) a limited participant September 9, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Anfernee Jennings (center) and Josh Uche (right) are likely to see a lot of playing time in their rookie season.
Patriots
Patriots' young linebackers could get playing time early this season September 9, 2020 | 5:18 PM
Fred Toucher (3rd from right) co-hosts the Toucher and Rich radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Media
Sports Hub's Fred Toucher returns to the air after receiving treatment for alcohol dependency September 9, 2020 | 4:30 PM
Torey Krug was originally signed by the Bruins as an undrafted free agent.
Bruins
Bruins GM Don Sweeney does not sound hopeful about re-signing Torey Krug September 9, 2020 | 3:11 PM
Douglas P. DeFelice
Tom Brady
How Tom Brady has been received by fans in Florida September 9, 2020 | 2:49 PM