Brad Stevens: Gordon Hayward likely to return in Eastern Conference Finals

Game 1 is scheduled to tip off on Sept. 15.

Pool
Gordon Hayward. –Pool
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
September 12, 2020 | 1:13 AM

Celtics coach Brad Stevens says he expects Gordon Hayward to return to play against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, though he didn’t offer a specific timeline on when that might be.

“I think he’ll be back at some point in that series, but I don’t know when,” Stevens said late Friday night, after the Celtics eliminated the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

Hayward cleared quarantine earlier in the day Friday and sat on the bench for Boston’s 92-87 victory. Prior to tip-off, he was out on the court getting shots up with assistant coach Scott Morrison.

Advertisement

During the game’s broadcast, TNT sideline reporter Rebecca Haarlow reported that a person within the Celtics organization told her Hayward is expected to return “sooner rather than later.” The team had initially ruled Hayward out for at least four weeks following his Grade III ankle sprain suffered in Game 1 of Boston’s first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sept. 15 marks the end of the four-week timetable. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals is scheduled to tip off that evening. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17, with Game 3 to follow on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Stevens previously considered a four-week recovery to be “aggressive.”

Hayward had re-entered the NBA’s “bubble” campus on Sunday, after leaving to rehab in his home state of Indiana, where his pregnant wife, Robyn, and three kids are stationed during the postseason. Robyn is due in late September, and Hayward initially planned to leave the “bubble” for the birth of his fourth child. It is unclear whether he still intends on leaving.

Should Hayward exit the “bubble” once more, he will again be subject to a quarantine period before he can rejoin the team. The length of the period depends on multiple factors, including the length of his absence and his testing frequency while away.

Advertisement

Hayward has not spoken to the media since returning to the “bubble.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Brad Stevens NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jayson Tatum celebrates after the Celtics knock off the Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Celtics Game 7
Celtics praise Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart after Game 7 win over Raptors September 12, 2020 | 7:48 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
This year’s opener vs. the Dolphins can actually be a statement game for the Patriots September 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Marcus Smart blocked a game-tying shot from Norm Powell in the final minute.
Celtics
Celtics oust Raptors in Game 7, head to East finals to face Heat September 12, 2020 | 12:05 AM
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take part in Buccaneers practice.
Tom Brady
Watch Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski take a friendship test September 11, 2020 | 9:47 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
The Patriots’ Gunner Olszewski will not play Sunday September 11, 2020 | 9:32 PM
Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker received some encouragement before Game 7.
Celtics
Celtics players get special messages from family members before Game 7 September 11, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Former Patriot Kyle Van Noy (No. 53) and Raekwon McMillanof the Miami Dolphins take a break from drills.
Patriots
What the Dolphins are saying about the Patriots this week September 11, 2020 | 1:19 PM
People stand on the lawn outside Building 10 on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., on Monday, April 20, 2020. College financial aid offices are bracing for a spike in appeals from students finding that the aid packages they were offered for next year are no longer enough after the coronavirus pandemic cost their parents jobs or income.
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies hire MIT women's basketball coach Sonia Raman September 11, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots reportedly give cornerback Stephon Gilmore a $5 million pay raise for 2020 season September 11, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Patriots wide receivers ahead of Week 1 September 11, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Lee Nguyen
New England Revolution
Lee Nguyen's return to New England presents an opportunity for the Revolution September 11, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Pool
Patriots
What will a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium look like during a pandemic? September 11, 2020 | 9:13 AM
Brian Flores and Bill Belichick met up at the conclusion of last year's matchup at Gillette Stadium.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins game September 11, 2020 | 7:54 AM
NFL
Cowboys' Prescott acknowledges mental struggles of offseason September 10, 2020 | 10:39 PM
Rafael Devers, Bobby Dalbec
Sports
Dalbec homers for 5th straight game, Red Sox beat Rays 4-3 September 10, 2020 | 10:25 PM
Kansas City Chiefs players and fans stand during the national anthem.
National Anthem
Prior to NFL opener, Chiefs stay on the field for anthem and Texans remain in locker room September 10, 2020 | 9:30 PM
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Patriots-Dolphins
Dolphins say they won’t take the field for the national anthem vs. Patriots on Sunday September 10, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Patriots
Cam Newton on being the first Black quarterback to start an opener for the Patriots September 10, 2020 | 8:21 PM
A Kansas City Chiefs fan walks outside the stadium before Super Bowl 54.
NFL
Chiefs nix headdresses, war paint to start NFL season September 10, 2020 | 7:15 PM
John Tlumacki
Bruins
Bruins president Cam Neely says he will ‘take a hard look at our roster’ September 10, 2020 | 4:06 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a diamond-encrusted 2005 Super Bowl ring belonging to New England Patriots NFL football team owner Robert Kraft during a meeting of American business executives at the 18th century Konstantin Palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia.
Patriots
New details shed light on the Robert Kraft-Vladimir Putin Super Bowl ring controversy September 10, 2020 | 3:50 PM
England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
NFL
Where the Patriots rank on Forbes' most valuable NFL teams list September 10, 2020 | 2:00 PM
Kyle Van Noy Patriots trash-talking
Patriots
What Kyle Van Noy had to say about facing the Patriots in Week 1 September 10, 2020 | 1:34 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
How NFL experts predict the Patriots will do this season September 10, 2020 | 1:24 PM
Tom Brady Sean Payton
NFL
Sean Payton joked that Tom Brady 'purposely' doubled his daily TB12 emails September 10, 2020 | 10:35 AM
He'll be going with a new quarterback for the first time in two decades, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been in good spirits during training camp.
Patriots
Forget the doomsayers: Here’s one pick for another successful Patriots season September 10, 2020 | 9:16 AM
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Daniel Theis #27 of the Boston Celtics and OG Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors fight for possession during double overtime in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 09, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Celtics
The Raptors saved their season by changing strategy on the fly to force Game 7 against Celtics September 10, 2020 | 9:09 AM
Kemba Walker and the Celtics will have to move on from their Game 6 loss to the Raptors.
Celtics
'This is what adversity is about': What the Celtics had to say after grueling Game 6 loss to Raptors September 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
Players on the Celtics and Raptors exchange words following Wednesday's Game 6.
Celtics
Game 7 of Celtics-Raptors Friday at 9 p.m. September 9, 2020 | 10:29 PM
Norman Powell and the Raptors beat the Celtics in Game 6 to force Game 7.
Celtics
Raptors survive Celtics in double-overtime thriller to force Game 7 September 9, 2020 | 10:10 PM