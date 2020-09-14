Celtics’ Kemba Walker, Heat’s Jimmy Butler waited years for East finals

Kemba Walker shoots against the Toronto Raptors. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
September 14, 2020

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kemba Walker and Jimmy Butler entered the NBA on the same night.

They’ve paid their dues since the 2011 NBA draft. Butler is a five-time All-Star, Walker a four-time selection. Walker has the better scoring numbers, Butler the better defensive numbers. Butler leads with a style that’s often erroneously perceived to be gruff, Walker likes shows a lot more emotion.

And both went to new homes in the summer of 2019, looking for something better. Here they are: For the first time, Walker and Butler are headed to the Eastern Conference finals.

Walker and the third-seeded Boston Celtics take on Butler and the fifth-seeded Miami Heat on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the East title series. Miami is looking for its first East championship since 2014, Boston its first since 2010.

Advertisement

“We all think that we’re supposed to be here,” Butler said. “And that’s the way that I think, that’s the way that I love, the way that our guys think as well. Because I think confidence and your mental (approach) is the majority of this thing. … Going into these games, it’s about us. We’re in control of our destiny right now.”

The Celtics could say the same, of course.

They went 2-1 against Miami in the regular season, swept Philadelphia in the first round and then needed seven games to oust reigning champion Toronto in the East semifinals. Walker has faced Miami in the playoffs before, losing in seven games in 2016 when he was in Charlotte, and said he has a respect for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and the franchise.

“We’ve just got to be locked in,” Walker said. “We’ve got to do it all for a very long time, especially defensively. Those guys have so many different ways they can score the basketball. We’re going to have to be really locked into their shooters, really locked into Jimmy, obviously Bam (Adebayo), who’s just a different kind of big who can do pretty much everything. So, we’re versatile, but so are they. We’re just going to have to figure ways out to get stops consistently.”

Advertisement

Here’s some of what to know going into the Eastern Conference finals:

BUBBLE’S BEST

Phoenix went 8-0 in the bubble and Toronto went 14-5 — the best records of any team at Disney since the season resumed July 30. But those squads are home now, so the best records of any club remaining in the bubble belong to Boston (13-6) and Miami (11-6). Both teams are shooting 36% from 3-point range in the bubble, both shooting 46% from the field in the bubble, Miami is shooting 82% from the foul line while Boston is at 80%.

THE HISTORY

Heat President Pat Riley played against the Celtics only once in the playoffs — and that was in the last playoff appearance of his career. That was just the start of the Riley vs. Celtics rivalry, however. He faced them three times as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals (going 2-1), and the Heat have played Boston in the postseason three times during Riley’s stint as Miami’s top executive (going 2-1). Riley and Celtics President Danny Ainge have had a less-than-friendly history as well, which only adds to the spice of this series.

CONFERENCE FINAL EXPERIENCE

The Celtics have seven players who have been on teams that reached the conference finals before, with Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart’s 12 games in this round before leading the way. Miami also has seven players who have been part of conference-final teams, with Udonis Haslem’s 38 appearances and Andre Iguodala’s 22 leading their list. All told, players from the current Heat roster has appeared in 80 conference-final games, the current list of Celtics in 47.

Advertisement

PROVEN WINNERS

Among current NBA franchises, only the Los Angeles Lakers have a better record in playoff series than the Celtics and Heat. The Lakers have won 71% of their series all-time, the Celtics 68% and the Heat 61%.

FRESHER HEAT

All three games of their regular-season series were the second night of back-to-backs for the Heat. None of them were back-to-backs for Boston, which had two days off before one of the games and a single off day for the other two contests. And obviously, there are no back-to-backs in the playoffs.

___

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA Playoffs NBA

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Derek Rivers gets a hold of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half, bringing him down for the Patriots' only sack.
Patriots
Hard work finally paying off for Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers September 15, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL
So this is what Tom Brady looks like without Bill Belichick September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) celebrates his game winning field goal with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. The Titans won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NFL
In Titans debut, Stephen Gostkowski misses 4 kicks before hitting game-winner September 15, 2020 | 2:48 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians was surprised by Tom Brady's 'unusual' Bucs debut-performance September 14, 2020 | 5:16 PM
A penalty flag sits on the turf at Gillette Stadium.
Media
Chad Finn: How Patriots-Dolphins compared to Tom Brady's debut in TV ratings September 14, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell cited both personal and U.S. history in sweeping Players' Tribune essay on racial injustice September 14, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Teammates and an official try to separate Cam Newton and Shaq Lawson after they tussled following the Patriots' 21-11 win Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton responds to Dolphins trying to grab his gold chain: That was disrespectful September 14, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Devin McCourty's cleats.
Patriots
Devin McCourty honored his daughter during Sunday's game September 14, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed durability, Bill Belichick, and the 'therapeutic' Patriot way in WEEI interview September 14, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore, Patriots secondary pick up right where they left off September 14, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win over the Dolphins September 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Cam Newton running
Patriots
'It's not sustainable': One ESPN analyst already doubts Patriots' usage of Cam Newton September 14, 2020 | 9:22 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
NFL
Tom Brady and Drew Brees described their matchup against each other September 13, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Brian Flores Dolphins Patriots
Patriots
'Obviously the quarterback was an issue': Brian Flores discussed Cam Newton's debut September 13, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton discussed his season-opener performance against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton on his Patriots debut: ‘This is the new normal’ September 13, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Cam Newton runs behind the Patriots' offensive line.
Patriots
Cam Newton's rushing total Sunday eclipsed two full seasons of Tom Brady September 13, 2020 | 6:38 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Same old issues on defense doom Dolphins against Patriots September 13, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Patriots rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings reacts after he helped stop the Dolphins on a fourth quarter run play near the goal line.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 21-11 win over the Dolphins September 13, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Red Sox vs. Rays
Red Sox
Vázquez, Arroyo homer, Red Sox top Rays 6-3 September 13, 2020 | 5:51 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's Patriots debut September 13, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with teammate Deatrich Wise, Jr. (91) after the Patriots intercepted a Miami pass in the end zone late in the game to seal their 21-11 victory.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 13 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the Dolphins September 13, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Tom Brady was under siege during the season opener vs. the Saints
Tom Brady
Everything Tom Brady did in his first game as Buccaneers quarterback September 13, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Patriots
Patriots stand for national anthem as Dolphins stay in locker room September 13, 2020 | 2:29 PM
Tom Brady Sean Payton
Tom Brady
Saints reportedly had free agent interest in Tom Brady September 13, 2020 | 1:45 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Cam Newton dropped the trailer to his documentary, '86 Nights,' before Sunday's game September 13, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady runs across the field during a an NFL football workout at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla.
NFL
Tom Brady featured Kobe Bryant in his Bucs season-opener hype video September 13, 2020 | 1:09 PM
Stephon Gilmore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019.
Patriots
Patriots reportedly explored trading star cornerback Stephon Gilmore this offseason September 13, 2020 | 12:47 PM
Cam Newton celebrates his second rushing touchdown of the game against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Cam Newton rushes for two touchdowns in Patriots' win September 13, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Elise Amendola
Patriots
Bill Belichick will reportedly wear a patch honoring first Black NFL head coach Fritz Pollard September 12, 2020 | 11:09 PM
Bruce Arena.
Sports News
Revolution fall to Philadelphia Union, 2-1, after goal in stoppage time September 12, 2020 | 9:53 PM