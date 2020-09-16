Danny Ainge offered some constructive criticism of the Celtics after Game 1

"I think we've got to get more people involved in the offense."

Danny Ainge Celtics
Danny Ainge in 2019. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 16, 2020

Danny Ainge didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Celtics following 117-114 loss to the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Speaking a day after the game, Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” that he agreed with Kemba Walker’s self-assessment about needing to play at a higher level.

“Kemba hasn’t played well, I think he would be the first one to admit that,” Ainge explained in the Wednesday morning interview. “I think the defense and the opponents that we’re playing have something to do with it. I think that when they make it really hard on guys — and I’ve experienced this myself, I’ve seen players much better than myself experience it — they make it really hard on you, and then when you do get that open one it’s just more difficult.

Advertisement

“He’s got to figure it out, and I’m confident that he will,” Ainge concluded.

It was a familiar pattern in the interview for the Celtics’ president of basketball operations, who didn’t hold back in his postgame analysis, yet maintained confidence that Boston’s players will turn it around.

“It looked like we fatigued, it looked like we were trying to use [the] clock,” said Ainge. “When we had a 14-point lead we put it in slowed down motion. That’s always just hard to change momentum. The team that’s down 14 is trying to speed the game up and the team that’s up 14 is trying to slow the game down. And it’s always a danger. I’ve seen it throughout this playoffs, and playoffs of the past. It’s a danger of when to slow the game down, and knowing when to do it and when not to.”

The Celtics held a 12-point lead heading into the final quarter, but couldn’t hold on.

“Miami did a much better job,” Ainge admitted. “They got us into the penalty with seven-and-a-half minutes to go in the fourth quarter and I knew we were in trouble at that point. They were much more the aggressors. And it’s dangerous when you have good offensive players like Kemba and Jayson, to just try to get a matchup and have them exploit that matchup. A lot of teams do that, and Miami did a better job of maintaining pace than we did.

Advertisement

Ainge was asked if he thought that the team’s ball movement was hurt by having primary scorers who are less experienced in major playoff series.

“Yeah, I think that that’s exactly right,” replied the longtime Celtics’ executive. “You know I just think that we have good enough players [elsewhere]. I mean Jayson didn’t really get a touch other than the tip-in late, he wasn’t involved in the game at all. Our bigs didn’t do anything or get any opportunities with the defenses that they had switching. We weren’t trying to exploit match-ups, but I think those are things we figure out. You figure as you watch film after a tough loss like this.

Looking ahead to Game 2 on Thursday at 7 p.m., Ainge focused on something he noticed the Heat having success with in Game 1.

“We can’t give up transition lay-ins,” Ainge said. “I think we gave up eight transition lay-ins. That just kills you. But they’re good at it, so it’s easier said than done, but we can’t give up those.”

He also called for more players to be utilized as scorers.

“I think we’ve got to get more people involved in the offense,” Ainge noted. “I think Jaylen Brown has a lot to offer this group, and we just forgot about him and didn’t really do anything to exploit his advantages. We’ve got to continue moving the ball, we’ve got to continue to not just pound the ball so early. We’ve got to keep the foot on the gas when we have a lead, like I said it’s easy to do when you’re playing from behind.”

Advertisement

Looking at basketball in its modern form, Ainge knows Boston can’t become too comfortable even with a double-digit lead.

To illustrate his point, he cited the Clippers — who fell to the Nuggets in Tuesday’s Game 7 despite having once possessed a 3-1 series lead — as an example.

“They had 19, 16, and 14-point leads in these games and [when] the game slows down, it’s hard to regain the momentum when you lose it,” Ainge explained. “And as we know, we live in an era where there are so many 3-point shots taken, the variance of scoring is so dramatic that 20-point leads don’t mean that much, 14-point leads, that’s nothing in today’s game. That’s like six-point leads in my era just because of the kind of shots that are taken and the way that game’s played.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Julian Edelman was listed as a limited participant at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Here is this week's Patriots injury report September 16, 2020 | 8:46 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Celtics, Heat both see ways to improve before Game 2 September 16, 2020 | 7:58 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say about N'Keal Harry's fumble against the Dolphins September 16, 2020 | 6:58 PM
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) follows through on an extra point in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots add Nick Folk, Myles Bryant to 53-man roster September 16, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Jack Kelley, left and Steve Stirling celebrated after Boston University defeated Minnesota to win NCAA Hockey Championship in 1971.
College Sports
Famed Boston University hockey coach Jack Kelley dies at 93 September 16, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Pete Carroll is in his 11th season as coach of the Seahawks.
Patriots vs. Seahawks
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been doing it his way after his time with the Patriots September 16, 2020 | 5:53 PM
Maya Moore
WNBA star Maya Moore marries the man she helped free from prison September 16, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Jayson Tatum (left) got a shoutout from LeBron James after he dropped 41 points in Sunday's game.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum makes All-NBA third team, LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time September 16, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Steve Grogan, a Patriot from 1975-90, was not shy about tucking it and running.
Patriots
Steve Grogan — the Patriots' last mobile quarterback — likes what Cam Newton is bringing to New England September 16, 2020 | 3:42 PM
It's been an eventful nine months since Jeff Hafley's opening press conference in December. On Saturday, he'll coach his first game with the Eagles.
BC FOOTBALL
5 things to know before BC football opens the season September 16, 2020 | 3:30 PM
Michael Reaves
Boston Red Sox
Tanner Houck offered a brief, needed moment of optimism about Red Sox pitching September 16, 2020 | 12:41 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Patriots
Former Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu signs with 49ers September 16, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Could Allen Robinson be on the move from the Bears?
NFL
Are wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson on the market? September 16, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Chris Graythen
Tom Brady
Keyshawn Johnson theorized why Tom Brady will have 'high' number of interceptions this season September 16, 2020 | 10:42 AM
College Sports
Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all September 16, 2020 | 9:48 AM
The New England Flag Football League was allegedly in violation of Governor Chris Sununu’s emergency safety order.
Local
Massachusetts-based flag football league fined for bringing in out-of-state teams September 16, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Kemba Walker struggled shooting in Game 1.
Celtics
Kemba Walker after poor shooting performance in Game 1: 'I'm just playing terrible' September 16, 2020 | 7:12 AM
Bam Adebayo blocks Jayson Tatum's game-tying block attempt in Game 1.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum discussed his two missed opportunities late in Celtics' Game 1 loss September 16, 2020 | 6:35 AM
Tanner Houck
Red Sox
Tanner Houck wins MLB debut, goes 5 innings, Red Sox blank Marlins September 15, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Bill Belichick
Jeannette Belichick
Bill Belichick’s mother, Jeannette, dies at 98 September 15, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, including the game-winning basket, to give the Heat a Game 1 win.
Celtics
Bam Adebayo's block gives Heat Game 1 win over Celtics September 15, 2020 | 9:46 PM
Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen after they connected on a pass play for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Patriots
Where the Patriots rank in AP's first NFL poll of the season September 15, 2020 | 8:44 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here are 4 things to know about Red Sox prospect Tanner Houck September 15, 2020 | 7:05 PM
High School Football
MIAA's Football Committee votes to allow 'out-of-season' coaching September 15, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Scotty Miller Fantasy Football
fantasy football
Fantasy football: 4 waiver wire pickups for Week 2 September 15, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Cam Newton smiles during the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Dolphins.
Sports Q
How many games will the Patriots win this year? September 15, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Daniel Theis hugs Jayson Tatum after the Celtics' series win over the Raptors.
CHAD FINN
A few thoughts on a dozen Celtics as they pursue Banner 18 September 15, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots’ plan isn’t for Cam Newton to carry the ball 15 times a game September 15, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will have to find a way to stop Jimmy Butler.
Celtics
4 Celtics-Heat comparisons ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals September 15, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Tom Brady is hit by New Orleans' Demario Davis in the second half of Sunday's game.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady opened up to Jim Gray about his Week 1 loss September 15, 2020 | 11:17 AM