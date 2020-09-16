Kemba Walker after poor shooting performance in Game 1: ‘I’m just playing terrible’

Walker shot 6 for 19 from the field in the Celtics' loss.

Kemba Walker struggled shooting in Game 1.
Kemba Walker struggled shooting in Game 1. –AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 16, 2020 | 7:12 AM

Kemba Walker can’t seem to buy a shot right now.

The Celtics’ star point guard shot 6 for 19, including 1 for 9 from 3-point territory, and finished with 19 points in their Game 1 overtime loss to the Heat.

Tuesday marked the third straight game that Walker shot below 33 percent from the field and the fifth consecutive game he’s made just one 3-point shot, down from his 3.2 per game average during the season.

Walker didn’t mince words when speaking to reporters on his performance after the game.

“I’m just playing terrible, to be honest,” Walker said. “Not much I can say, but I have to be better. I have to do better for this team on both ends of the floor. Have to make better decisions. Just have to make shots. Just overall, have to do better.”

Advertisement

Over the course of the final few games of the Raptors series, Toronto ran a box-and-one defense to limit the number of open looks Walker could get. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens credited the Raptors’ defense for Walker’s lack of high scoring.

Stevens credited Miami’s athleticism around the perimeter for slowing Walker down in Game 1.

“They’ve got great athletes out there,” Stevens said. “I think some of their guards are able to keep in front (of Walker) with their length and Bam (Adebayo) was switching a ton of pick-and-rolls all day. Bam’s a tremendous defender.”

Stevens seemed more concerned with the lack of ball movement during some possessions late in the game.

“We’re going to have to figure out, again, better ways to attack, especially late,” Stevens said. “I thought we really moved it at times and then we did get stagnant.”

One of the possessions where the Celtics held the ball until the end of the shot clock came with 40 seconds left. Walker, who did make a shot the possession before, held the ball for much of the possession before driving and getting his shot blocked by Jae Crowder. The shot clock expired and the Celtics failed to extend their 105-103 lead.

Advertisement

Walker agreed with his coach that the late game possessions weren’t the greatest.

“Definitely pounding the ball a lot,” Walker said. “At the end of the game that’s gonna happen sometimes. Just got to try and make good decisions. Just got to try to find a way to put the ball in the basket.

“We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to find a way to close these games out down the stretch.”

Walker’s passing performance wasn’t anywhere near as bad as his shooting was. He dished out six assists, more than his 4.8 per game regular season average. He averaged 6.1 assists and two turnovers per game in the Raptors series.

He made sure to credit Miami’s defense as a whole, but also stressed the importance of moving the ball around to get better looks.

“These guys are well-coached, Walker said. “They’ve got great talent on defense. We’ve just have to make plays for each other. Just try to make the best decisions possible out there on the court. Like I said, we’ll get to the film and I’ll learn from my mistakes and get better.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Kemba Walker

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Bam Adebayo blocks Jayson Tatum's game-tying block attempt in Game 1.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum discussed his two missed opportunities late in Celtics' Game 1 loss September 16, 2020 | 7:05 AM
Tanner Houck
Red Sox
Tanner Houck wins MLB debut, goes 5 innings, Red Sox blank Marlins September 15, 2020 | 10:21 PM
Bill Belichick
Jeannette Belichick
Bill Belichick’s mother, Jeannette, dies at 98 September 15, 2020 | 10:13 PM
Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, including the game-winning basket, to give the Heat a Game 1 win.
Celtics
Bam Adebayo's block gives Heat Game 1 win over Celtics September 15, 2020 | 9:46 PM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Here are 4 things to know about Red Sox prospect Tanner Houck September 15, 2020 | 7:05 PM
High School Football
MIAA's Football Committee votes to allow 'out-of-season' coaching September 15, 2020 | 5:10 PM
Scotty Miller Fantasy Football
fantasy football
Fantasy football: 4 waiver wire pickups for Week 2 September 15, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Cam Newton smiles during the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Dolphins.
Sports Q
How many games will the Patriots win this year? September 15, 2020 | 3:51 PM
Daniel Theis hugs Jayson Tatum after the Celtics' series win over the Raptors.
CHAD FINN
A few thoughts on a dozen Celtics as they pursue Banner 18 September 15, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots’ plan isn’t for Cam Newton to carry the ball 15 times a game September 15, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will have to find a way to stop Jimmy Butler.
Celtics
4 Celtics-Heat comparisons ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals September 15, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Tom Brady is hit by New Orleans' Demario Davis in the second half of Sunday's game.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady opened up to Jim Gray about his Week 1 loss September 15, 2020 | 11:17 AM
Kyle Dugger prior to his NFL debut on Sunday against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Adrian Phillips compared Kyle Dugger to another former rookie standout September 15, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Derek Rivers gets a hold of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half, bringing him down for the Patriots' only sack.
Patriots
Hard work finally paying off for Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers September 15, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL
So this is what Tom Brady looks like without Bill Belichick September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) celebrates his game winning field goal with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. The Titans won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NFL
In Titans debut, Stephen Gostkowski misses 4 kicks before hitting game-winner September 15, 2020 | 2:48 AM
Celtics
Celtics' Kemba Walker, Heat's Jimmy Butler waited years for East finals September 14, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians was surprised by Tom Brady's 'unusual' Bucs debut-performance September 14, 2020 | 5:16 PM
A penalty flag sits on the turf at Gillette Stadium.
Media
Chad Finn: How Patriots-Dolphins compared to Tom Brady's debut in TV ratings September 14, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell cited both personal and U.S. history in sweeping Players' Tribune essay on racial injustice September 14, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Teammates and an official try to separate Cam Newton and Shaq Lawson after they tussled following the Patriots' 21-11 win Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton responds to Dolphins trying to grab his gold chain: That was disrespectful September 14, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Devin McCourty's cleats.
Patriots
Devin McCourty honored his daughter during Sunday's game September 14, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed durability, Bill Belichick, and the 'therapeutic' Patriot way in WEEI interview September 14, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore, Patriots secondary pick up right where they left off September 14, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win over the Dolphins September 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Cam Newton running
Patriots
'It's not sustainable': One ESPN analyst already doubts Patriots' usage of Cam Newton September 14, 2020 | 9:22 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
NFL
Tom Brady and Drew Brees described their matchup against each other September 13, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Brian Flores Dolphins Patriots
Patriots
'Obviously the quarterback was an issue': Brian Flores discussed Cam Newton's debut September 13, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton discussed his season-opener performance against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton on his Patriots debut: ‘This is the new normal’ September 13, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Cam Newton runs behind the Patriots' offensive line.
Patriots
Cam Newton's rushing total Sunday eclipsed two full seasons of Tom Brady September 13, 2020 | 6:38 PM