5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 2 loss vs. Heat

Goran Dragic and the Heat came back in the third quarter to defeat the Celtics in Game 2.
Goran Dragic and the Heat came back in the third quarter to defeat the Celtics in Game 2. –AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Chris Grenham
September 17, 2020

Commentary

The Celtics fell to the Heat, 106-101, Thursday night in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, giving Miami a 2-0 series lead.   

Here’s what we saw: 

The Celtics blew a double-digit lead for the second consecutive game.

After blowing a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 1, Boston managed to surrender a 17-point lead in Game 2 en route to its second straight loss. 

Some of this was due to a surge from the Heat, but the Celtics’ inability to respond to Miami runs has been concerning, to say the least. This team has fought back from deficits all year long, so for Boston to simply fold when those inevitable runs come is a pretty unfortunate result. The offense goes stagnant for stretches, while the ball movement becomes sporadic. 

Advertisement

The Celtics lost their ball movement and rebounding in the second half, two factors that certainly contributed to the latest meltdown. Boston had 13 assists in the first half, compared to just six in the final 24 minutes. As for rebounding, the Celtics held a major advantage in the first half, grabbing 27 boards, but that number fell to just 14 in the second half. 

What stood out more than anything, however, was the Celtics’ effort, or lack thereof. Miami outworked Boston in every way, shape and form down the stretch, resulting in second-chance points, loose balls and numerous Celtics turnovers.  

Miami’s zone is causing problems for Boston.

The Celtics really struggled to get anything going against Miami’s zone defense as this game wore on. Boston was hesitant with the ball, and any penetration they seemed to find in the second quarter vanished at all other points. 

“It’s a hard zone to play against,” Stevens said before plainly stating that his team simply needs to be better. 

Miami’s movement is rapid but calculated, using quick feet and well-timed rotations to keep Boston on its heels wherever the ball goes. Even when the Celtics seem to move the ball quick enough, the Heat almost always have a fast closeout heading to the perimeter. At first glance, it looks scattered, but it’s methodical as ever. 

Advertisement

Boston’s struggle with the zone only amplifies the importance of Gordon Hayward’s impending return. Having another shooter on the perimeter will do wonders for the Celtics’ ability to attack the zone. That extra offensive weapon should result in more penetration options, in addition to the Heat having to extend their coverage on every possession. 

The zone was the root of Boston’s offensive struggles for the majority of the awful second-half showing. The Celtics finished the night with 20 turnovers, resulting in 26 Miami points.  

Boston’s third quarter was as ugly as it gets.

The Celtics third-quarter woes returned as the Heat blew the doors off them, 37-17, over the 12-minute span. It was Boston’s lowest-scoring quarter of the postseason.  

“We pulled apart and we didn’t play well,” Stevens said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot in the third.” 

Boston was able to recover in the fourth, but that third quarter put Miami right back into this game. The frame began with the Celtics picking up a slew of fouls, something that hurt them in the fourth quarter of Game 1. Miami was able to get into the paint with ease from that point on and dictated the pace of play for the entire quarter and frustrated the Celtics on the other end, forcing Boston into seven turnovers. 

The Celtics’ effort was a major problem here, especially on defense where their activity completely sank, allowing Miami, namely Bam Adebayo, to get everything he wanted inside. Kemba Walker wasn’t happy with the ugly stretch, as you might assume.

Advertisement

“They outplayed us and it was really unacceptable on our behalf,” Walker said after the loss.

Kemba Walker had a much-needed bounce-back effort. 

On the bright side, the Celtics finally received a solid outing from Walker, who came out firing early on, knocking down his first two 3-pointers. It was his first game with multiple 3-pointers since Game 3 vs. the Toronto Raptors. 

Walker’s second quarter was one of few examples of success the Celtics had against the Miami zone. Walker was able to penetrate the Heat defense off the dribble, getting Boston the necessary paint touches it so desperately needed in Game 1. That helped the Celtics limit their turnovers for a short while heading into halftime.

Walker finished with a team-high 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting, adding seven rebounds and three assists. Even in a loss, this is a huge positive. Boston needs Walker to get going as a major scoring option if it wants to find any success for the remainder of the postseason. To beat that Miami zone, especially without Hayward, you need as many threats as possible. 

Enes Kanter made his first appearance of the series. 

Brad Stevens turned to Enes Kanter in the first quarter, his first appearance in the series. As many fans voiced their concerns over the pick-and-roll risk he posed defensively, Kanter answered nicely in an eight-minute stint stretching into the second quarter. The center posted nine points on 4-of-4 shooting with six rebounds, which was good for a plus-10 rating. 

Kanter struggled a bit when he re-entered in the third quarter, however, albeit brief. Miami immediately forced Kanter to defend in space, which got Bam Adebayo a few easy buckets. The Turkish big man was quickly replaced. If we do see him at all for the remainder of the series, it’ll likely be for short stints. 

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mark J. Terrill
Sports
Comeback Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead September 17, 2020 | 9:58 PM
Julian Edelman was listed as a limited participant at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Here is this week's Patriots injury report September 17, 2020 | 8:39 PM
Coronavirus
Chiefs fan at season opener tests positive for coronavirus September 17, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady says little about Bruce Arians' criticism of his play September 17, 2020 | 7:48 PM
US Open
Justin Thomas takes US Open lead with 65 on soft, kind Winged Foot September 17, 2020 | 7:32 PM
Nathan Eovaldi earned a win for the Red Sox over the Marlins on Thursday.
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi shuts down Marlins to give Red Sox a 5-3 victory September 17, 2020 | 5:42 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll meet at center field during warm-ups ahead of Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona February 1, 2015.
Patriots
What the Seahawks are saying ahead of their matchup against the Patriots September 17, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Bill Belichick paid tribute to his mother, Jeannette, who passed away on Monday September 17, 2020 | 3:56 PM
Cam Newton celebrates his second rushing touchdown of the game against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Cam Newton will make the Patriots' offense different. The fun part will be finding out how. September 17, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Jaylen Brown
Celtics
Jaylen Brown on why 'reform' is not the right word for social change September 17, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Russell Wilson
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Russell Wilson ahead of Week 2 matchup September 17, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Adam Gase
NFL
Jets' Adam Gase favored to be first NFL coach fired this season September 17, 2020 | 6:59 AM
Rafael Devers squats after striking out with the bases loaded.
Red Sox
Jorge Alfaro homers twice, Marlins beat Red Sox 8-4 September 16, 2020 | 10:50 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Celtics, Heat both see ways to improve before Game 2 September 16, 2020 | 7:58 PM
Cam Newton.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say about N'Keal Harry's fumble against the Dolphins September 16, 2020 | 6:58 PM
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) follows through on an extra point in the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Patriots add Nick Folk, Myles Bryant to 53-man roster September 16, 2020 | 6:22 PM
Jack Kelley, left and Steve Stirling celebrated after Boston University defeated Minnesota to win NCAA Hockey Championship in 1971.
College Sports
Famed Boston University hockey coach Jack Kelley dies at 93 September 16, 2020 | 6:15 PM
Pete Carroll is in his 11th season as coach of the Seahawks.
Patriots vs. Seahawks
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been doing it his way after his time with the Patriots September 16, 2020 | 5:53 PM
Maya Moore
WNBA star Maya Moore marries the man she helped free from prison September 16, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Danny Ainge Celtics
Celtics
Danny Ainge offered some constructive criticism of the Celtics after Game 1 September 16, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Jayson Tatum (left) got a shoutout from LeBron James after he dropped 41 points in Sunday's game.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum makes All-NBA third team, LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time September 16, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Bill Belichick escorted his mother, Jeannette, as they left the Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Md., where they attended a funeral service for his father, Steve Belichick, in 2005. Mrs. Belichick died Monday at age 98.
Patriots
Stephen and Brian Belichick remember their grandmother, Jeannette September 16, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Steve Grogan, a Patriot from 1975-90, was not shy about tucking it and running.
Patriots
Steve Grogan — the Patriots' last mobile quarterback — likes what Cam Newton is bringing to New England September 16, 2020 | 3:42 PM
It's been an eventful nine months since Jeff Hafley's opening press conference in December. On Saturday, he'll coach his first game with the Eagles.
BC FOOTBALL
5 things to know before BC football opens the season September 16, 2020 | 3:30 PM
9-16-2012: Foxborough, MA: Patriots wide reciever Wes Welker (right) and head coach Bill Belichick (left) are pictured on the sidelines after New England came off the field after a failed third down conversion. The New England Patriots hosted the Arizona Cardinals in a regular season NFL game at Gillette Stadium. section: sports (Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis
NFL
Wes Welker, Jerod Mayo among first-year football Hall of Fame candidates September 16, 2020 | 2:53 PM
Michael Reaves
Boston Red Sox
Tanner Houck offered a brief, needed moment of optimism about Red Sox pitching September 16, 2020 | 12:41 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Mohamed Sanu in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Patriots
Former Patriots receiver Mohamed Sanu signs with 49ers September 16, 2020 | 11:10 AM
Could Allen Robinson be on the move from the Bears?
NFL
Are wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson on the market? September 16, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Chris Graythen
Tom Brady
Keyshawn Johnson theorized why Tom Brady will have 'high' number of interceptions this season September 16, 2020 | 10:42 AM
College Sports
Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all September 16, 2020 | 9:48 AM