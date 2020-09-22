Romeo Langford undergoes season-ending wrist surgery

Langford underwent surgery to repair the scapholunate ligament in his wrist.

Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Romeo Langford had season-ending wrist surgery on Tuesday. –John Raoux/AP
September 22, 2020 | 5:01 PM

Romeo Langford’s rookie season is over.

The Celtics guard underwent successful surgery to repair the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist Tuesday morning, the team announced. While the team didn’t share how long his rehab will take, the Celtics announced that his season is over.

While the team didn’t share if this injury is related, Langford tore ligaments in his right wrist during the Celtics’ final seeding game in August. He did not miss time after that injury as he played in every game in the Celtics’ first-round series sweep of the 76ers.

Langford’s young career has been marred by injuries.

After playing through a torn ligament in his right thumb during his freshman season at Indiana, Langford underwent surgery that caused him to sit out summer league with the Celtics. He also had a strained groin that caused him to miss some time during the preseason and suffered a knee sprain shortly after.

During the regular season, Langford rolled his right ankle while playing for the Maine Red Claws on Nov. 15. He re-injured the same ankle when he returned to action for the Red Claws on Dec. 1.

Langford suffered another injury during the Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 2, Langford left the game after playing just over a minute in the first quarter due to a right adductor strain. He was ruled out for the remainder of that game and for Game 3.

Langford, who the Celtics drafted with the 14th-overall pick in the 2019 Draft, averaged 2.5 points in 11.6 minutes per game during the 32 games he played in the regular season. He’s appeared in just seven of the Celtics’ 14 playoff games so far.

