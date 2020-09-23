Gordon Hayward’s wife announces the birth of their son

"This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward."

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 23, 2020 | 7:16 PM

Gordon Hayward and wife Robyn Hayward have welcomed a son to their growing family.

Robyn announced the birth of the couple’s first son on Wednesday. While she shared that his name is Gordon Theodore Hayward, he will be called Theo.

“Our little man is finally here! This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward,” Robyn Hayward wrote in an Intsagram post. “If you ask @gordonhayward his name is GT, but if you ask me and the girls his name is Theo. I miss you bunches @gordonhayward and can’t wait for you to meet him. We’re ready to watch you tonight!💚”

Advertisement

The picture of Gordon “Theo” Hayward features the newborn in a Celtics shirt that says “Baby G” on the back with Hayward’s No. 20.

Hayward shared Saturday that he was going to stay in the NBA bubble until the Celtics’ season ends, even if that meant missing the birth of his son. He had previously said in July that he was going to leave the bubble to attend the birth, but that changed after he missed five weeks of action due to a Grade III ankle sprain.

“We discussed it,” Hayward told reporters on the discussion he had with his wife on staying with the Celtics after Game 3. “I think it’s probably best if I stay here and help our team.“

If Hayward had left the bubble, he likely would’ve missed Wednesday night’s Game 4 as well as Games 5 and a potential Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Haywards have three daughters, with their youngest daughter being born in January 2019.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Gordon Hayward

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Julian Edelman was limited at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Patriots injury report: Andrews absent, Edelman limited September 23, 2020 | 7:22 PM
NFL
A Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor's lung before Sunday's game September 23, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Boston College wide receiver Kobay White's season is over after he had surgery on his ACL.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College receiver Kobay White out for season after ACL surgery September 23, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Bill Belichick on the Patriots' sidelines in 2020.
Patriots
Belichick and the Patriots are looking forward to a 'big challenge' against the Raiders September 23, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Aqib Talib Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about Aqib Talib claiming the Patriots wanted to re-sign him in the offseason September 23, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Kyle Dugger.
Patriots
How Kyle Dugger is already making his presence felt for the Patriots September 23, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick's ragged sweatshirt echoed Cam Newton's joke about getting to dress Patriots coaches September 23, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Damiere Byrd and Cam Newton.
Patriots
Patriots receiver Damiere Byrd learning alongside ex-Panthers teammate Cam Newton September 23, 2020 | 10:36 AM
ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World hosted the end of the 2020 regular season and the entire playoffs.
NBA
Gary Washburn stood by his reporting on the blowup inside the Celtics' locker room September 23, 2020 | 6:28 AM
NBA
Udonis Haslem credits Jae Crowder's dad for NBA career September 23, 2020 | 3:00 AM
Nick Pivetta struck out eight in his Red Sox debut.
Red Sox
Nick Pivetta sharp in Red Sox debut; Boston beats Orioles 8-3 September 22, 2020 | 11:23 PM
NFL
Derek Carr has Raiders off to high-scoring start to season September 22, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Kemba Walker celebrates after forcing a turnover in Game 3.
Celtics
Heat say they've got to be better at the start vs Celtics September 22, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Romeo Langford undergoes season-ending wrist surgery September 22, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Tom Brady celebrates after his first win in a Buccaneers uniform.
Sports Q
Which team will win more games this year, the Patriots or the Bucs? September 22, 2020 | 4:31 PM
NBA
Adam Silver to CNN: A later NBA season may disrupt Olympic plans September 22, 2020 | 3:16 PM
Patriots running back James White discussed the recent protests and national unrest in a conference call on Thursday.
Patriots
In wishing his son a happy birthday, James White honored his father’s memory  September 22, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed how he prepares 'probably like no other player' in WEEI interview September 22, 2020 | 1:03 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
Marcus Smart: Celtics' locker room argument was 'electrifying,' led to Game 3 turnaround September 22, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Rajon Rondo.
NBA
Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard, once seen as malcontents, are helping the Lakers' playoff run September 22, 2020 | 10:23 AM
Patriots
NFL fines coaches for not wearing masks, and Bill Belichick might be next September 22, 2020 | 8:22 AM
Some thought the Patriots should have used their last timeout when Bobby Wagner tackled Julian Edelman at the Seattle 13 on the final drive Sunday.
Patriots
Time does not affect Bill Belichick’s take on how Patriots used their timeouts Sunday September 22, 2020 | 8:07 AM
N'Keal Harry.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry is shedding the 'bust' label and forming a bond with Cam Newton September 22, 2020 | 6:49 AM
Celtics
Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk compared Erik Spoelstra to Brad Stevens September 22, 2020 | 2:23 AM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on what the Patriots could have done better against Russell Wilson September 21, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Elaine Thompson
Chad Finn
Why Cam Newton is more fun to watch than Tom Brady September 21, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Robert Kraft.
Patriots
Florida prosecutors' decision likely clears Robert Kraft of solicitation September 21, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Celtics
Back to work: Celtics, Heat start getting ready for Game 4 September 21, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Julian Edelman catches a pass Sunday vs. the Seahawks.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' loss to the Seahawks September 21, 2020 | 3:25 PM
James White's parents were involved in a car crash on Sunday in Florida. His father, Tyrone, died at the scene.
Patriots
James White’s mother remains in critical condition following fatal crash in Florida September 21, 2020 | 2:35 PM