Gordon Hayward’s wife announces the birth of their son

Gordon Hayward and wife Robyn Hayward have welcomed a son to their growing family.

Robyn announced the birth of the couple’s first son on Wednesday. While she shared that his name is Gordon Theodore Hayward, he will be called Theo.

“Our little man is finally here! This is Theo, Gordon Theodore Hayward,” Robyn Hayward wrote in an Intsagram post. “If you ask @gordonhayward his name is GT, but if you ask me and the girls his name is Theo. I miss you bunches @gordonhayward and can’t wait for you to meet him. We’re ready to watch you tonight!💚”

The picture of Gordon “Theo” Hayward features the newborn in a Celtics shirt that says “Baby G” on the back with Hayward’s No. 20.

Hayward shared Saturday that he was going to stay in the NBA bubble until the Celtics’ season ends, even if that meant missing the birth of his son. He had previously said in July that he was going to leave the bubble to attend the birth, but that changed after he missed five weeks of action due to a Grade III ankle sprain.

“We discussed it,” Hayward told reporters on the discussion he had with his wife on staying with the Celtics after Game 3. “I think it’s probably best if I stay here and help our team.“

If Hayward had left the bubble, he likely would’ve missed Wednesday night’s Game 4 as well as Games 5 and a potential Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Haywards have three daughters, with their youngest daughter being born in January 2019.