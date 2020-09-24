Heat get chance Friday to oust Celtics, reach NBA Finals

"We have to play each possession with the utmost importance,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said.

The Heat are a win away from advancing to the NBA Finals.
The Heat are a win away from advancing to the NBA Finals. –Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
September 24, 2020 | 6:00 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The volume of text messages that Miami guard Tyler Herro got after Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals was overwhelming. He didn’t have time to reply to most, including close friends who reached out to celebrate the best game of his life.

Among those who did get texts back from Herro: Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade, a couple of players who know what it’s like to win an Eastern Conference title with the Heat.

“Shaq hit me up, D-Wade hit me up,” Herro said Thursday. “D-Wade, we’ve talked a couple times after playoff games. He says ‘good game’ and gives me some tips on what he’s seeing when he’s watching.”

Advertisement

Herro and the Heat seem to be putting those tips to good use. They’re one win from the NBA Finals, leading the Boston Celtics 3-1 in this East title series with Game 5 — the possible clincher — awaiting Friday night at Walt Disney World.

There was no celebratory tones at the optional Heat practice Thursday. They know how close the series has been, with perhaps the biggest proof being the composite score of the four games — Celtics 441, Heat 441.

“You just have to continue to try to get better as the series goes on,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It’ll be two extremely desperate, urgent teams. That’s what it’s all about in the playoffs.”

The closeness of the games works both ways: While it serves as a reason for the Heat to be cautious, it also works as a reason for the Celtics to be optimistic. No Boston team has successfully rallied from a 3-1 deficit since 1981, though the Celtics have no reason to feel like they’ve been overmatched in this series either.

“I believe that if we put forth our best effort, if we are locked in on what we need to accomplish and we play with great authority and confidence, then we can win any given game,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “That’s what you have to go into any game with. You don’t play the score of the series as much as you play the importance of each possession. I think that that’s the bottom line. We have to play each possession with the utmost importance.”

Advertisement

Finding an answer for Herro is probably of the utmost importance as well.

The 20-year-old rookie scored 37 points in Miami’s Game 4 win, helping carry Miami on a night where Jae Crowder and Duncan Robinson — two of the best 3-point shooters on the Heat roster — were a combined 1 for 14 from the floor, 1 for 11 from 3-point range.

“Herro got going, obviously, at a ridiculous level,” Stevens said. “But he’s very capable of that.”

Here’s some things to know going into Game 5 on Friday:

HEALTH UPDATE

Heat center Bam Adebayo (shoulder) got plenty of ice and treatment after Game 4, and Miami expects him to be ready for Game 5. Spoelstra noted it’s been a physical series for everybody, adding “I think everybody knows on both sides what to expect.”

RECORD SHOOTING

The free-throw shooting in this series has been like no other East title matchup. The teams are combining to make 83.6% of their free throws through four games, putting this on pace to become the best East finals from the foul line ever. The 1974 East finals between Boston and New York saw those clubs combine to shoot 83.0% from the foul line. Boston’s 84.7% clip in this series is on pace to be the best single-team showing in an Eastern Conference finals ever as well; Indiana shot 84.3% in the 2000 East title series.

BALANCED HEAT

In Game 4, Herro became the fifth different Heat player to lead the team in scoring so far in these playoffs, joining Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson. “They’ve got so many good players,” Stevens said.

5 SEEDS

Advertisement

Miami could be the first No. 5 seed to ever make the NBA Finals. Lower seeds have gotten there — No. 8 New York in 1999, and sixth-seeded Houston in both 1981 and 1995 — but the Heat would be the first team seeded No. 5 to do so.

BIG FINISH

Boston’s Jayson Tatum scored all 28 of his points in Game 4 after halftime. He became the first Celtic to score 28 points in the second half of a playoff game since Ray Allen, who had 28 of his 30 points in the final two quarters to lead Boston to a 118-115 win over Chicago on April 20, 2009. Isaiah Thomas had 33 points after halftime in Boston’s win over Washington on May 2, 2017, but the last nine of those came in overtime.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Patriots look to bounce back after losing to the Seahawks.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game September 24, 2020 | 5:36 PM
The Celtics are down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports Q
How many more games will the Celtics win this year? September 24, 2020 | 3:32 PM
Patriots vs. Raiders
Nostalgia on display as Jon Gruden, Raiders visit Patriots September 24, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge 'very frustrated' with Celtics' Game 4 performance, stands by Brad Stevens September 24, 2020 | 2:04 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots, looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Robert Kraft
Robert Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge September 24, 2020 | 1:20 PM
The Red Sox will donate face masks to Boston Public schools.
Coronavirus
Red Sox will donate 60,000 reusable face masks to Boston Public School students September 24, 2020 | 1:09 PM
The Orioles finish the season with a trip to Buffalo for a three-game series with the Blue Jays, who are closing in on clinching a playoff spot. Those two teams have met seven times this season, with Toronto winning six — a three-game sweep at Camden Yards Aug. 17-19., and three out of four in Buffalo Aug. 28-31.
Red Sox
How the Red Sox can avoid finishing in last place in the AL East September 24, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'He is a power forward playing quarterback': Jon Gruden explained the nickname he has for Cam Newton September 24, 2020 | 10:49 AM
The Celtics committed 19 turnovers in Game 4.
Celtics
Celtics critique their sloppy Game 4 loss to Heat September 24, 2020 | 6:24 AM
Jimmy Butler's Heat defeated the Celtics in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 4 loss vs. Heat September 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Tyler Herro scored 37 points in the Heat's Game 4 victory over the Celtics.
Celtics
Tyler Herro's 37 points lifts Heat over Celtics, move a game from NBA Finals September 23, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi's solid outing gives Red Sox 9-1 win over Orioles September 23, 2020 | 10:57 PM
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.
Racial Justice
Brad Stevens calls Breonna Taylor grand jury decision 'demoralizing news' September 23, 2020 | 8:58 PM
NBA
For NBA players, Breonna Taylor grand jury decision 'not enough' September 23, 2020 | 7:41 PM
Julian Edelman was limited at Patriots practice on Wednesday.
Patriots
Patriots injury report: Andrews absent, Edelman limited September 23, 2020 | 7:22 PM
CELTICS
Gordon Hayward's wife announces the birth of their son September 23, 2020 | 7:16 PM
NFL
A Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor's lung before Sunday's game September 23, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Boston College wide receiver Kobay White's season is over after he had surgery on his ACL.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College receiver Kobay White out for season after ACL surgery September 23, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Bill Belichick on the Patriots' sidelines in 2020.
Patriots
Belichick and the Patriots are looking forward to a 'big challenge' against the Raiders September 23, 2020 | 3:42 PM
Aqib Talib Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about Aqib Talib claiming the Patriots wanted to re-sign him in the offseason September 23, 2020 | 2:58 PM
Kyle Dugger.
Patriots
How Kyle Dugger is already making his presence felt for the Patriots September 23, 2020 | 11:15 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick's ragged sweatshirt echoed Cam Newton's joke about getting to dress Patriots coaches September 23, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Damiere Byrd and Cam Newton.
Patriots
Patriots receiver Damiere Byrd learning alongside ex-Panthers teammate Cam Newton September 23, 2020 | 10:36 AM
ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World hosted the end of the 2020 regular season and the entire playoffs.
NBA
Gary Washburn stood by his reporting on the blowup inside the Celtics' locker room September 23, 2020 | 6:28 AM
NBA
Udonis Haslem credits Jae Crowder's dad for NBA career September 23, 2020 | 3:00 AM
Nick Pivetta struck out eight in his Red Sox debut.
Red Sox
Nick Pivetta sharp in Red Sox debut; Boston beats Orioles 8-3 September 22, 2020 | 11:23 PM
NFL
Derek Carr has Raiders off to high-scoring start to season September 22, 2020 | 6:43 PM
Kemba Walker celebrates after forcing a turnover in Game 3.
Celtics
Heat say they've got to be better at the start vs Celtics September 22, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Boston Celtics guard Romeo Langford moves the ball against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Celtics
Romeo Langford undergoes season-ending wrist surgery September 22, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Tom Brady celebrates after his first win in a Buccaneers uniform.
Sports Q
Which team will win more games this year, the Patriots or the Bucs? September 22, 2020 | 4:31 PM