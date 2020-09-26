Celtics’ singular goal: Stop Heat 3-pointers to force Game 7

Miami was 7 for 36 from deep, just 19%, in Game 5.

Kemba Walker reacts to a play against the Miami Heat.
Kemba Walker reacts to a play against the Miami Heat. –Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
TIM REYNOLDS,
AP
September 26, 2020 | 3:28 PM

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — There have been two undeniable truths about the Miami Heat this season.

They must make 3’s to win.

They aren’t invincible with sizable leads.

The Boston Celtics have scouting and analytics teams that undoubtedly know these trends. But, really, so would anyone who simply can read a boxscore.

Take away Miami’s 3’s, and the Heat are easier to beat. The Celtics proved that again in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals when they extended their season with a victory — and will aim to take the same tact Sunday night when they meet the Heat again in another must-win for Boston.

Advertisement

“They’re going to hit some shots, they’re going to make some plays,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said. “They’ve got some good players. We’re just trying to make it as tough as we could.”

The Heat have played 87 games this season and shot below 20% from 3-point range in just three of them — one of them being Friday night, when the Celtics prevailed 121-108 to cut Miami’s lead in the series to 3-2.

Miami was 7 for 36 from deep, just 19%.

“Regardless of whether it’s going in or not, that can’t affect your commitment on the other side of the floor,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And it felt like it did.”

The Celtics confined most of their Saturday plans to a film session; the Heat were doing the same along with some optional workouts. Heat center Bam Adebayo, who blamed himself for the Game 5 loss despite teammates saying otherwise, said he would spend some of Saturday on the floor looking for answers.

“This team has good resolve,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Saturday. “I thought we showed that last night. We’ll have to continue to show the ability to be able to handle good and bad throughout a game.”

Advertisement

Even though the disappointment was clear Friday night, the Heat still understand where they are: a No. 5 seed, one that didn’t even make the playoffs last season, one win from the NBA Finals. Miami needed two tries before ousting Milwaukee in the second round, saying then it learned at what level a team needs to be to win a closeout game.

The Celtics provided them another reminder of that Friday night, when they outscored Miami 70-50 after halftime and erased a 12-point second-quarter deficit.

“As you go on, the wins get harder and harder,” Heat guard Duncan Robinson said. “And doing what we want to do and advancing from this round is going to be the hardest thing we’ve done all season and our in our athletic careers for many of us. Fortunately, we have coaches and guys that have been there and know what it takes.

“But this is certainly a reminder — to think that we were just going to have a good first half and just kind of coast to a victory in this stage of the playoffs, we’re misguided for thinking that.”

Some of what to know going into Sunday:

HEAT LEADS

Miami is 55-32 this season, and 18 of those losses have come in games where the Heat held a double-digit lead. Boston has beaten Miami four times this season, rallying from at least 11 points down in three of those games — including a pair of 12-point comebacks in this series.

Miami has lost games this year where it led by 10 points once, 11 (four times), 12 (five times), 13 (once), 14 (twice), 15 (once), 20 (once), 22 (twice) and 23 (once).

HEAT ON 3’S

Advertisement

For whatever reason, 31.1% is the magic number for Heat 3-pointers this season.

When the Heat shoot 31.1% or worse from beyond the arc, they’re 2-17 (.105). When they shoot better than that, they’re 53-15 (.779).

CELTICS CENTERS

Centers Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter gave Boston some big-time numbers in Game 5. Theis played all but 39 seconds of the second half, more time on the floor after halftime than any other Celtic and finished the game with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Kanter added eight points and four rebounds in 10 minutes.

EIGHT IS ENOUGH

Friday’s game featured three players — Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler for Miami, Marcus Smart for Boston — finishing with eight rebounds and eight assists. It was the first time a playoff game had three players reach at least eight rebounds and eight assists since April 28, 2005, when Vince Carter and Jason Kidd did it for New Jersey and Dwyane Wade did it for Miami.

That Nets-Heat game went double overtime. It hadn’t happened in a regulation playoff game since April 10, 1969, when Walt Frazier did it for New York and John Havlicek and Bill Russell did it for Boston.

BIG FINISH

The Celtics scored 103 points in the final three quarters of Game 5. That tied for the fourth-best total in the final 36 minutes of regulation that they’ve had this season — and was the most they scored in the final three quarters of a playoff game since June 17, 2008, when they blew out the Los Angeles Lakers for the clinching win in that season’s NBA Finals.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Basketball NBA Playoffs

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Mookie Betts has turned in a strong season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
Dodgers' Mookie Betts unseats Yankees' Aaron Judge for MLB's top jersey September 26, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Bam Adebayo tries to corral the ball.
NBA
Heat's Bam Adebayo takes blame for Game 5 loss to Celtics September 26, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
'It's a lot of fight in our team': Celtics react after Game 5 win against Heat September 26, 2020 | 8:07 AM
Jon Gruden (left, with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock) is in the third year of a 10-year contract.
CHAD FINN I UNCONVENTIONAL PREVIEW
Raiders’ gamble on Jon Gruden might actually pay off in Vegas September 26, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 5 win vs. Heat September 26, 2020 | 12:35 AM
Red Sox
Freddie Freeman's 2-run HR in 11th lifts Braves past Red Sox, 8-7 September 25, 2020 | 11:54 PM
Boston Celtics players celebrate after beating the Miami Heat.
Celtics
Celtics control second half, top Heat to win Game 5 September 25, 2020 | 11:42 PM
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
Thom Brennaman
Thom Brennaman resigns from Reds after being suspended for on-air homophobic slur September 25, 2020 | 9:11 PM
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will not be playing this weekend.
Patriots
Raiders will be without speedy receiver Henry Ruggs vs. Patriots September 25, 2020 | 8:01 PM
Louisville native Rajon Rondo opened up on his thoughts about the grand jury's decision on Breonna Taylor's death.
Rajon Rondo
Rajon Rondo is 'trying to stay strong' following Breonna Taylor grand jury decision September 25, 2020 | 7:26 PM
J.D. Martinez Red Sox May 2019
Red Sox
J.D. Martinez says he's 'probably not' opting out of his contract September 25, 2020 | 6:14 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Patriots injury report: Andrews David Andrews, James White, Josh Uche ruled out vs. Raiders September 25, 2020 | 5:07 PM
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, left, joins former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss with his Pro Football Hall of Fame bust for a photo.
Patriots
Randy Moss shared a story of getting 'clowned' by Bill Belichick in practice September 25, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Bill Belichick wore a hoody with a lot of holes.
BILL BELICHICK
Danny Woodhead and Peter King disagree over Bill Belichick's latest look September 24, 2020 | 9:46 PM
Cam Newton wasn't happy losing to the Seahawks.
CAM NEWTON
'That's cute, but we want to win' September 24, 2020 | 8:12 PM
Jon Gruden
Patriots
Here's what the Raiders are saying about the Patriots ahead of Sunday's game September 24, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Bill Kostroun
Patriots
Mohamed Sanu: New England ‘just wasn’t a good fit’ September 24, 2020 | 6:22 PM
The Heat are a win away from advancing to the NBA Finals.
Celtics
Heat get chance Friday to oust Celtics, reach NBA Finals September 24, 2020 | 6:00 PM
The Patriots look to bounce back after losing to the Seahawks.
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders game September 24, 2020 | 5:36 PM
The Celtics are down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Sports Q
How many more games will the Celtics win this year? September 24, 2020 | 3:32 PM
Patriots vs. Raiders
Nostalgia on display as Jon Gruden, Raiders visit Patriots September 24, 2020 | 3:18 PM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge 'very frustrated' with Celtics' Game 4 performance, stands by Brad Stevens September 24, 2020 | 2:04 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots, looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Robert Kraft
Robert Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge September 24, 2020 | 1:20 PM
The Red Sox will donate face masks to Boston Public schools.
Coronavirus
Red Sox will donate 60,000 reusable face masks to Boston Public School students September 24, 2020 | 1:09 PM
The Orioles finish the season with a trip to Buffalo for a three-game series with the Blue Jays, who are closing in on clinching a playoff spot. Those two teams have met seven times this season, with Toronto winning six — a three-game sweep at Camden Yards Aug. 17-19., and three out of four in Buffalo Aug. 28-31.
Red Sox
How the Red Sox can avoid finishing in last place in the AL East September 24, 2020 | 12:58 PM
Cam Newton
Patriots
'He is a power forward playing quarterback': Jon Gruden explained the nickname he has for Cam Newton September 24, 2020 | 10:49 AM
The Celtics committed 19 turnovers in Game 4.
Celtics
Celtics critique their sloppy Game 4 loss to Heat September 24, 2020 | 6:24 AM
Jimmy Butler's Heat defeated the Celtics in Game 4 to take a 3-1 series lead.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 4 loss vs. Heat September 24, 2020 | 12:17 AM
Tyler Herro scored 37 points in the Heat's Game 4 victory over the Celtics.
Celtics
Tyler Herro's 37 points lifts Heat over Celtics, move a game from NBA Finals September 23, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi's solid outing gives Red Sox 9-1 win over Orioles September 23, 2020 | 10:57 PM