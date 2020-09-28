‘My regrets would be the outcomes’: Celtics reflect on season, look ahead after elimination from playoffs

"It's a tough pill to swallow, but we fought hard man. That's all you can ask for."

The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics' season ended at the hands of the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. –AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
September 28, 2020 | 7:20 AM

The Celtics will have to wait another year to make their 22nd appearance in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat knocked off the Celtics 125-113 Sunday, finishing the Eastern Conference Finals in six games to set up a date with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals.

After trailing for much of the first three quarters, the Celtics went on a 17-4 run to go up 96-90 with 9:15 remaining.

Their momentum to force Game 7 stopped there. The Heat went on a 26-6 run over the near seven minutes that followed, which includes nearly four minutes of play where the Celtics didn’t score.

Advertisement

“They made great plays, credit Miami for that,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters of the Heat’s run. “I think they’re terrific and I think we didn’t play as well in those spots. I think they just deserve a lot of credit. Super team, super coach. They’re really good. They’re going to be a handful.”

“I don’t think we were pressing (offensively),” Kemba Walker added of the Heat’s run to finish the Celtics. “I thought we got some really good looks. They just didn’t drop. Whenever we did miss, those guys brought it down with great pace and made the plays necessary to win. That was the difference, they made the plays and we didn’t.”

Boston was on a tough hill to climb after losing Game 4 of the series, which Miami won to take a 3-1 lead. The Celtics certainly had their chances to win either of the first two games, holding double-digit leads in the second halves of both. But late Miami comebacks gave the Heat a 2-0 series lead after two games.

When asked if he had regrets about how he and his team handled the series, Stevens said he didn’t have any.

Advertisement

“My regrets would be the outcomes,” Stevens said. “My regret is not what we put in. My regret is not how we prepared or worked. Or how hard our guys worked or how hard committed they were to playing and staying together. You look back at those first couple of games and it put us in a tough spot. I just think that ultimately, we had our chances but the other team is out there too.”

This year’s Eastern Conference Finals trip was Walker’s first time making it this far in the playoffs. Prior to signing with Boston last offseason, Walker hadn’t even won a playoff series in his first eight years in the league.

He’s prideful of what the team accomplished this season.

“It was a fun run,” Walker said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow, but we fought hard man. That’s all you can ask for. You want guys to compete at a really high level. I’m just really proud of these guys. It’s been a really fun year to be around these guys.”

Jayson Tatum, who became an All-Star in his third year in the league, stepped up as the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 23.4 points per game in the regular season and 25.8 points per game in the playoffs prior to Sunday. He scored 24 points and dished out 11 assists in Game 6.

Tatum found out the hard lesson it is to be the No. 1 guy on a title-contending team, but he’s still accepting of the challenge.

Advertisement

“It’s not easy, it’s tough,” Tatum said. “But if you want those expectations, you’ve got to be that guy who’s capable of doing those things, then you’ve got to through some tough things. Some ups and downs. Some stuff I can learn from. I think I can learn a lot moving forward, from this season and this series.”

The big issue for the Celtics in the playoffs was holding second-half leads and playing in close games. Over the final two rounds of the playoffs, the Celtics went just 2-6 games decided by single digits or less.

Walker stated his belief in the current Celtics’ group moving forward and that they can resolve those issues.

“You just got to grow,” Walker said. “We’re going have to figure out how to win those games, down the stretch. We’ve got time. We’re going to be out of here and at some point we’ll look back at this and learn. It’s all learning experiences. We all just got to have big offseason’s, wait to come back and start back up.

“We’ll get better,” Walker added. “We had a lot of times where a lot of us didn’t play together, whether it be injuries or things of that nature. This is our first year together, we’ll have some time to grow. This is going to be a fun group.”

Tatum co-signed Walker’s sentiments.

“I believe in this group,” Tatum said. “I think we’re capable. I think we have more than enough to get the job done. We just let a couple slip away.

“I really love playing on this team. It was a lot of fun. A lot of guys got so much better this year and throughout the season. So much better from last season. Just to see guys grow and get better was fun. It was fun this year.”

Jaylen Brown apologized for not saying much after the loss, saying “It’s still kind of raw.” Something he did open up about was using the time in the NBA’s bubble to shine a light on social injustices.

Brown was noticeably active on the social justice movement during the league’s stoppage. He drove from Boston to his hometown of Atlanta to take part in a protest following the death of George Floyd.

He was grateful for the opportunity he had to continue to spread his message over the last couple of months.

“It was an honor to be able to play here and shed light on those injustices,” Brown said. “I don’t know all the answers, I just want to do my part. I appreciate everybody who’s out there listening, who heard me, and who agrees and wants to make change.”

Stevens’s final message to his team was also showed how grateful he for this season.

“I really appreciated the way they played basketball all year,” Stevens told reporters on the message he told his team following the Game 6 loss. “I really appreciated the way they competed. I really appreciated the way they blocked out stuff that didn’t matter. I really appreciated they inspired when they were here, and before. I really appreciated the way they empowered all the NBA employees who weren’t here, including Celtics employees and everybody else that benefitted from them putting everything into this.

“I appreciated the way they played and found joy and stayed together. We had one minor dust-up, and that’s pretty good for a calendar year with a group. That’s pretty amazing when you think about it.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Brad Stevens Kemba Walker Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The Celtics were eliminated by the Heat.
Celtics
5 takeaways from the Celtics’ season-ending loss vs. Heat September 27, 2020 | 11:14 PM
Jayson Tatum walks off the floor after the Celtics were eliminated by the Celtics.
Celtics
Heat oust Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals September 27, 2020 | 10:38 PM
Ron Roenicke and Xander Bogaerts developed a bond.
RED SOX
Xander Bogaerts: Ron Roenicke was the 'perfect' manager for difficult season September 27, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Paul Pierce said he didn't fear LeBron James when facing him.
Celtics
Draymond Green and Paul Pierce sparred over being 'afraid' of LeBron James September 27, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Tom Brady
Brady, Barrett lead Buccaneers past Broncos 28-10 September 27, 2020 | 8:19 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Patriots
Rex Burkhead thanked his teammates after 3 TD performance September 27, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Patriots running back Sony Michel broke out for two long carries against the Raiders.
PATRIOTS
Sony Michel: 'We came together and just played hard. That's what James White does.' September 27, 2020 | 7:38 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
Patriots
What Cam Newton had to say after the Patriots beat the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Jackie Bradley Jr. watches his line drive soar to center field for a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning Sunday.
JACKIE BRADLEY JR.
Jackie Bradley Jr. dazzled in what could be his last game with the Red Sox September 27, 2020 | 6:59 PM
Bill Belichick Raiders
Patriots
Bill Belichick praised 'complementary' Patriots performance, wished Celtics luck September 27, 2020 | 6:09 PM
Tony Romo is a broadcaster for CBS.
NFL
Tony Romo: 'New England is for real' September 27, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr., left, celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the second half.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 36-20 win over the Raiders September 27, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Cam Newton and N'Keal Harry had some fun on Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton's funny reaction to N'Keal Harry becomes viral hit September 27, 2020 | 5:21 PM
In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Joe Montana and his wife, left, Jennifer walk onto the field at Levi's Stadium before a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, Calif.
Joe Montana
Joe Montana, wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild September 27, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Rex Burkhead of the Patriots celebrates scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
Rex Burkhead's 3 TDs power Patriots to 36-20 win over Raiders September 27, 2020 | 4:32 PM
Tyler Kroft, left, celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown Sunday.
NFL
Bills rally to beat Rams 35-32 after blowing 25-point lead September 27, 2020 | 4:23 PM
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski celebrates after kicking a 55-yard field goal during the second half Sunday.
NFL
Titans top winless Vikes 31-30; Gostkowski has 6 FGs September 27, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Red Sox executive Chaim Bloom is pictured on the field during batting practice.
RED SOX
Chaim Bloom said the 'time isn't now' to discuss Alex Cora September 27, 2020 | 3:49 PM
Charles Krupa
RON ROENICKE
Ron Roenicke will not return as Red Sox manager in 2021 September 27, 2020 | 1:28 PM
Warner Bros.
Media
Tug Coker, who played Jim's brother on 'The Office' and Larry Bird on Broadway, has a new show September 27, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Rex Burkhead.
Patriots
Everything that happened in the Patriots-Raiders game September 27, 2020 | 11:33 AM
Bill Belichick walked onto the field at O.Co Coliseum before a 2011 game against the Raiders. What if he had been the coach of the Raiders instead of the Patriots?
Patriots
What if Bill Belichick had become coach of the Raiders? September 27, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec passes during the second half Saturday against Texas State.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from BC football's come-from-behind win over Texas State September 27, 2020 | 7:35 AM
Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck delivers a pitch in the first inning Saturday.
RED SOX
Tanner Houck start, Christian Vazquez grand slam lead Red Sox to 8-2 rout of Braves September 26, 2020 | 11:31 PM
Texas State safeth Zion Childress, left, and safety Tory Spears (14) break up a pass intended for Boston College tight end Hunter Long, Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
BC rallies from 14-points down, beats Texas State 24-21 September 26, 2020 | 10:35 PM
David Andrews is heading to the IR.
PATRIOTS
Patriots place center David Andrews and linebacker Josh Uche on IR September 26, 2020 | 7:53 PM
Kemba Walker reacts to a play against the Miami Heat.
CELTICS
Celtics' singular goal: Stop Heat 3-pointers to force Game 7 September 26, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Mookie Betts has turned in a strong season for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
Dodgers' Mookie Betts unseats Yankees' Aaron Judge for MLB's top jersey September 26, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Bam Adebayo tries to corral the ball.
NBA
Heat's Bam Adebayo takes blame for Game 5 loss to Celtics September 26, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Mark J. Terrill
Celtics
'It's a lot of fight in our team': Celtics react after Game 5 win against Heat September 26, 2020 | 8:07 AM