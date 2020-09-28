Morning sports update: Dwyane Wade had a message for Paul Pierce after the Heat defeated the Celtics

"You know where I live."

Dwayne Wade Paul Pierce NBA
Paul Pierce and Dwyane Wade fight for the ball in 2013. –Jessica Rinaldi / Reuters
By
, Boston.com Staff
September 28, 2020 | 9:57 AM

The Celtics fell to the Heat 125-113 on Sunday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, meaning Miami will now head to play the Lakers in the finals.

In other New England playoff news, the Connecticut Sun lost to the Las Vegas Aces 84-75 in Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals. The series is now tied 2-2 and resumes on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Patriots beat the Raiders Sunday afternoon 36-20 behind 250 rushing yards. New England is now 2-1 and looks toward a Week 4 matchup against the Chiefs next Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

Elsewhere, the Red Sox announced that manager Ron Roenicke will not return to the team in 2021. Boston won its final game of the season agains the Braves, 9-1.

And the Revolution won a second game in the row for the first time in 2020, defeating D.C. United 2-0.

Dwyane Wade on Paul Pierce: After the Heat defeated the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, Miami legend Dwyane Wade had a message for former Boston opponent Paul Pierce.

Wade took to Twitter to savor the moment.

“You know where I live,” Wade said. “Yeah let me get that.”

Wade and Pierce not only had a long history as rivals on the court, but have traded jabs off of it. Pierce notably claimed that he had a better basketball career than Wade in 2019.

Wade retired in 2019 after 16 seasons in the NBA.

The Heat face the Lakers in the NBA Finals on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Trivia: Dak Prescott became one of only three quarterbacks to throw for at least 100 touchdowns and rush for at least 20 in his first five NFL seasons. Cam Newton is the second, but who is the third?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He didn’t make his first NFL start until he was 29 in 1999.

Stephen Gostkowski has turned it around after a tough start in Tennessee:

Postgame Patriots soundbites:

On this day: In 1941, Ted Williams had a choice to make. Entering the day, he was batting .3995535, which would have officially rounded up to a .400 batting average.

While it’s officially unknown if Red Sox manager Joe Cronin actually asked Williams if he wanted to simply take the final day doubleheader off, Williams nonetheless played both games.

He went 6-8 over the two games, emphatically adding his name to the list of players who crossed the .4000 threshold over an entire season. After his impressive display, Williams’s average rose to .406, and he remains the last player to ever achieve such a standard.

Daily highlight: Jackie Bradley Jr. closed out the 2020 season with yet another highlight catch.

Trivia answer: Jeff Garcia

