Delonte West ‘has taken the first steps’ in rehabilitation

"A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps."

Boston Celtics' Delonte West (13) drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Dan Gadzuric (50), of the Netherlands, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Friday, April 13, 2007. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Library Tag 05222007
Delonte West has started rehab after an image of him asking for help went viral in September. –Michael Dwyer / AP, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
October 9, 2020 | 3:16 PM

Former Celtics guard Delonte West is taking the first steps toward rehabbing his life.

In a tweet on Friday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared an image of West — who has struggled with bipolar disorder, homelessness, and substance abuse — smiling while riding a horse.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West,” Cuban wrote.

Cuban wanted to add that while West is off to a good start, the journey is far from complete.

“A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.”

Advertisement

West was pictured standing on a side road in Dallas holding a cardboard sign asking for help in September. The image of the 37-year-old went viral.

Not long after that image became public, Cuban was seen picking West up at a gas station in Dallas in images obtained by TMZ. Cuban then brought West to a local hotel to meet with West’s mom, where they convinced West to get treatment, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

West played for Cuban’s Mavericks in the 2011-2012 season.

In January, West was seen in a video shirtless and handcuffed on the side of a road outside Washington D.C. Friends offered their support in helping him after that video surfaced.

West played for the Celtics from 2004-07 and again in 2010-11. He hasn’t played a professional game since 2015.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Patriots
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit to call Patriots-Broncos game on ESPN October 9, 2020 | 1:14 PM
Whitey Ford has passed away.
MLB
Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies October 9, 2020 | 12:55 PM
The Jets reportedly have a presumptive positive COVID-19 test.
NFL
Jets reportedly have presumptive positive COVID-19 test October 9, 2020 | 11:24 AM
Chase Winovich
Patriots
Chase Winovich's eccentric and insightful thoughts on the Patriots' 'weird' week October 9, 2020 | 10:37 AM
The Patriots reportedly received negative COVID-19 test results for the second straight day.
Patriots
Patriots' COVID-19 tests reportedly come back negative for second straight day October 9, 2020 | 10:26 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells at members of his offensive line as they walk off the field.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady yells at teammates after they were called for five penalties on one drive October 9, 2020 | 10:23 AM
NBA
Rajon Rondo, a champ in Boston, on brink of getting a Lakers ring October 9, 2020 | 9:25 AM
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Bears on Thursday.
Tom Brady
Nick Foles beats Tom Brady again as Bears squeeze by Buccaneers 20-19 October 9, 2020 | 8:54 AM
Jarrett Stidham may be the Patriots' starting quarterback against the Broncos.
Patriots
What NFL experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Broncos game October 9, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Sports
Voit, Torres homer as Yankees beat Rays 5-1 to force Game 5 October 8, 2020 | 11:07 PM
MLB
Astros thump away Athletics to return to ALCS October 8, 2020 | 9:48 PM
Bill Belichick and the Patriots will play on Monday night for the second straight week.
PATRIOTS
Patriots-Broncos game moved from Sunday to Monday night October 8, 2020 | 8:18 PM
Matthew J. Lee
BRUINS
Tuukka Rask on future with Bruins: 'I don't want to play for anybody else' October 8, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Brett Coomer
NFL
Report: Heated exchange with J.J. Watt may have sealed Bill O'Brien's fate in Houston October 8, 2020 | 12:07 PM
Bill Belichick.
Patriots
Patriots are preparing to play Denver Sunday despite closed facility October 8, 2020 | 10:29 AM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
'These are medical decisions': Bill Belichick on Patriots' status after Stephon Gilmore's positive COVID-19 test October 8, 2020 | 9:32 AM
NFL
AP source: New Titans positive test raises total to 23 cases October 8, 2020 | 9:20 AM
Chase Winovich celebrates after getting a sack agains the Dolphins.
Patriots
Bill Belichick's last two Patriots draft classes are beginning to pay dividends October 8, 2020 | 7:46 AM
Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with receivers Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs.
Patriots
Is it time to start worrying about the Buffalo Bills? October 8, 2020 | 7:28 AM
Many people are concerned for Patrick Mahomes after his close conversation with Stephon Gilmore following Monday's game.
PATRIOTS
Patrick Mahomes said he had a 'mental lapse' in having close conversation with Stephon Gilmore October 7, 2020 | 9:55 PM
The Patriots closed facilities were closed Wednesday following the news of Stephon Gilmore testing positive for COVID-19.
Patriots
The Patriots and Chiefs shouldn't have played Monday. The NFL is to blame for what happens next. October 7, 2020 | 8:46 PM
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers look to keep rolling when they meet Bears October 7, 2020 | 7:49 PM
Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.
Patriots
What’s next for the Patriots following Stephon Gilmore’s positive test? October 7, 2020 | 7:03 PM
Jarrett Stidham Patriots NFL
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham said he prepares for every game like he's going to be "the guy" October 7, 2020 | 4:47 PM
FILE - In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Emmy award-winning broadcaster Ernie Johnson delivers a behind-the-scenes look at friend and “Inside the NBA” colleague Charles Barkley in the latest PodcastOne Sports Now episode. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Patriots
Charles Barkley lost $100k when the Falcons lost a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. October 7, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore says he 'followed every protocol' despite testing positive for COVID-19 October 7, 2020 | 3:04 PM
Don Sweeney Bruins
Bruins
Here's a list of the Bruins' draft picks in the 2020 NHL draft October 7, 2020 | 11:36 AM
Cam Newton message
Patriots
Cam Newton shared a message on Twitter amid his COVID-19 quarantine October 7, 2020 | 10:27 AM
NFL
AP source: 2 more positives stops Titans' return to facility October 7, 2020 | 8:55 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore reportedly tests positive for COVID-19, Patriots practice canceled October 7, 2020 | 8:21 AM