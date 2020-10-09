Delonte West ‘has taken the first steps’ in rehabilitation

Former Celtics guard Delonte West is taking the first steps toward rehabbing his life.

In a tweet on Friday, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shared an image of West — who has struggled with bipolar disorder, homelessness, and substance abuse — smiling while riding a horse.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West,” Cuban wrote.

Cuban wanted to add that while West is off to a good start, the journey is far from complete.

“A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.”

Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020

Advertisement

West was pictured standing on a side road in Dallas holding a cardboard sign asking for help in September. The image of the 37-year-old went viral.

Not long after that image became public, Cuban was seen picking West up at a gas station in Dallas in images obtained by TMZ. Cuban then brought West to a local hotel to meet with West’s mom, where they convinced West to get treatment, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

West played for Cuban’s Mavericks in the 2011-2012 season.

In January, West was seen in a video shirtless and handcuffed on the side of a road outside Washington D.C. Friends offered their support in helping him after that video surfaced.

West played for the Celtics from 2004-07 and again in 2010-11. He hasn’t played a professional game since 2015.