Daniel Theis is expected to be ready for training camp after successful knee surgery

Celtics center Daniel Theis underwent successful surgery on his left knee Tuesday, the team announced Wednesday night, and he’s expected to be able to participate fully in training camp.

The release said it was an arthroscopic procedure that included removal of a loose body. Celtics team physician Dr. Tony Schena performed the surgery at New England Baptist Hospital.

MassLive.com Celtics reporter John Karalis said it’s unclear whether or not this surgery was related to a meniscus tear Theis suffered in March of 2018.

Theis averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks this season, all career-highs.

