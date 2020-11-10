‘This is a devastating loss’: Read the Celtics’ ownership and team statements on Tommy Heinsohn

Celtics fans and the basketball world as a whole mourned the loss of Tommy Heinsohn on Tuesday, as news of the 86-year-old Hall of Famer’s death was reported.

“This is a devastating loss,” said a statement from Wyc Grousbeck, Steve Pagluica, and the Celtics’ ownership group. “Tommy was the ultimate Celtic. For the past 18 years, our ownership group has relied hugely on Tommy’s advice and insights and have reveled in his hundreds of stories about Red Auerbach, Bill Russell, and how the Celtics became a dynasty. He will be remembered forever.”

The team for whom Heinsohn won titles as both a player and coach released a statement remembering him: