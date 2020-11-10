Mike Gorman shared why Tommy Heinsohn is ‘never going to be replaced’

"He’s bigger than life. The Celtics lost their heart and their voice today."

Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn.
Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn. –Photo courtesy Mike Gorman
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
November 10, 2020 | 6:25 PM

Oftentimes, when Mike Gorman introduced Tommy Heinsohn – the Celtics’ longtime player, coach, and broadcaster, who died at age 86 – Gorman would turn to a familiar script.

“If you’re over 60,” Gorman said, “you know Tommy as a player.”

“If you’re over 40, you know Tommy as a coach.”

“If you’re over 20, you know Tommy as a broadcaster.”

“If you’re under 10, you think he’s Shrek.”

“He loved that intro,” his broadcast partner Gorman recalled Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston. “The first time I gave it to him, he said, ‘Who’s Shrek? What’s Shrek?’ I said, ‘Shrek’s an ogre, but he’s a good guy.’ Tommy says, ‘OK, you can use that whenever you want. That’s good.’”

Advertisement

Heinsohn, of course, was known for his honesty, Homerism, and relentlessness while playfully bashing officials during Celtics games for decades. Gorman said referees understood who Heinsohn was, and they didn’t mind the barrage of complaints because of his pristine reputation as a basketball lifer.

He may have been over the top, Gorman said, but it was for the right reasons. It was “quality over the top” that added context and perspective, he noted.

“All he is is just a guy who really wants his team to win,” Gorman told Kyle Draper and Brian Scalabrine on NBC Sports Boston. “He’s a little louder than most, and has a microphone, so he has a little different responsibility than the guy with a Budweiser in the second balcony. But Tommy’s Tommy. Tommy’s never going to be replaced. He’s bigger than life. The Celtics lost their heart and their voice today.”

Scalabrine asked if Heinsohn typically planned his outlandish comments that ended up going viral or if they were all totally spontaneous, and Gorman explained that Heinsohn simply felt as though he always needed to provide a spark.

As a broadcaster, he didn’t have quite as much say in the outcome of the game as he did as a player or coach, so his remarks were often designed to give the Celtics a small push in whatever way he could. Regardless of the opponent, Gorman said, all he wanted was a victory.

Advertisement

“Tommy thought playing the Lakers was exactly the same as playing the Orlando Magic,” Gorman shared. “It didn’t matter who the team was in the standings, or anything else. It mattered that you were the Boston Celtics that particular night, and you need to go beat this team. You need to treat them as though they’re a big-time team, whether they were or weren’t.”

Even though Heinsohn was aggressive toward officials, Gorman said he was a “romantic at heart,” noting that Heinsohn would often bring his watercolors on the road with him and paint in parks.

He also recounted how Heinsohn created an oil painting of the inn where Gorman and his wife were married. It took him a year to paint, and it now hangs in a prominent place in the Gorman home.

Gorman flashed back to the first Celtics game he called alongside Heinsohn. He recalled how he was completely over-prepared, with key words written in different colors all over his notes. Heinsohn, meanwhile, was nonchalantly smoking a cigarette, and about three minutes before they went on air, Heinsohn looked at Gorman’s notes and said, “What’s this blank?”

“‘We’re not going to need this blank,'” Gorman recalled Heinsohn saying. “He takes my notes, crumples them up in a ball, and throws them off the first balcony.”

Ten hours of work had vanished instantaneously, Gorman said, remembering how shocked he was in the moment. Heinsohn then put his arm around Gorman, endearingly called him “kiddo,” and told him they were going to talk about what they saw on the court. That was all they needed to do, and the rest would fall into place.

Advertisement

“That’s what we did for 39 years,” Gorman said.

Gorman said Heinsohn had a tough couple of months in the end, and he believes he’s “in a better place.” He added that there’s a “certain sense of relief now,” and he hopes he’ll rest in peace.

“Unless they put him anywhere near officials,” Gorman said. “Then he’ll have a real problem.”

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Sports News

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
How the basketball world reacted to Tommy Heinsohn's passing November 10, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Tommy Heinsohn
Celtics
'This is a devastating loss': Read the Celtics' ownership and team statements on Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Tommy Heinsohn, shown in September.
Celtics
Longtime Celtics player, coach, and broadcaster Tom Heinsohn dies at 86 November 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Alex Cora is back with the Red Sox.
ALEX CORA
Alex Cora discussed his past, present, and future with the Red Sox November 10, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed Patriots' comeback, thoughts on tanking, and no fans at Gillette Stadium in WEEI interview November 10, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Adam Gase
Patriots
New York media's reaction to the Patriots' comeback, Jets' 'choke' November 10, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Cam Newton smiles after rushing for a touchdown against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton relieved after slump-breaking performance in win against Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:13 AM
Cam Newton earned praise from LeBron James on Monday.
PATRIOTS
LeBron James gave Cam Newton a special shoutout after the Patriots beat the Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Jakobi Meyers had a birthday to remember.
JAKOBI MEYERS
Jakobi Meyers shared some personal context around his breakout game November 10, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' comeback win November 10, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown against the Jets.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the New York Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:58 AM
Mark J. Terrill
NBA
It's done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season November 10, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Jakobi Meyers showed flashes of his rookie training camp with a 12-catch performance.
Patriots
11 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the winless Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Nick Folk reacts after kicking the winning field goal against the New York Jets.
Patriots
Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid November 9, 2020 | 11:35 PM
Tony La Russa.
MLB
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI November 9, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Jarrett Stidham has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 18.5 in two appearances this season.
PATRIOTS
A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham November 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians dissects Tom Brady's lack of a connection with Mike Evans, other issues November 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
NBA players take victory lap on social media after Biden defeats Trump November 9, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Nick Folk delivered the game winner for the Patriots Monday night.
Patriots
Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal at the buzzer gives Patriots 30-27 win over Jets November 9, 2020 | 6:47 PM
College Sports
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration November 9, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Sterling Brown
NBA
Bucks player Sterling Brown agrees to $750K settlement over arrest November 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Pool
Sports News
Fans won't be back at Gillette Stadium through the 2020 season November 9, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Steven Senne
sports Q
Who was the worst first-round pick in Patriots history? November 9, 2020 | 1:35 PM
Dalton Keene is sidelined Monday due to a knee injury.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Tight end Dalton Keene ruled out for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 9, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
The Patriots offense hasnt scored in the first quarter this season. Will that change vs. the Jets? November 9, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Bucs loss Saints
Tom Brady
ESPN analyst on what is 'starting to worry' him about Tom Brady with the Buccaneers November 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots will be missing three key defensive starters for Jets game November 9, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers routed by Saints 38-3 November 8, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the Patriots' most consistent receiver the past two weeks.
Chad Finn
Unconventional Preview: Patriots will find answers to beat the Jets, but many questions will remain November 8, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Cam Newton during Patriots practice.
Patriots
Patriots, Jets face big-time QB questions beyond this season November 8, 2020 | 3:40 PM