What the Celtics could do with each of their 2020 NBA Draft picks

Boston has the 14th, 26th, 30th, and 47th picks.

Saddiq Bey could potentially help the Celtics right away.
Saddiq Bey could potentially help the Celtics right away. –Nick Wass/AP Photo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports Producer
November 11, 2020 | 11:47 AM

The NBA Draft is set for Wednesday, Nov. 18, and the Celtics are the only team with three first-round picks, at 14, 26, and 30. They also have the 47th selection.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported that the Celtics have offered their first-round picks in trades to try to move up, but “no one is biting” so far. With minimal room on the roster, the Celtics would need to move some players in order to hypothetically make room for three rookies.

The consensus, however, is that this draft is relatively weak at the top but deep in overall talent, so it’s possible the Celtics will keep all four picks and try to nab either players who can contribute right away or can be turned into long-term projects.

Advertisement

Experts believe they’ll likely focus on wings who can shoot and defend, athletic big men, and point guards with upside. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the team’s cornerstones going forward, the main area of focus is on finding players who complement them well and can fill specific roles on the court.

Here are some potential avenues the Celtics could take with each of their four picks.

Options at No. 14

The Celtics were sorely missing shooting off the bench all season, and that weakness surfaced most against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

When Tatum and Brown got in foul trouble, the Celtics were often unable to fill the void and match Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro’s prowess from the 3-point line. One option for the Celtics at No. 14 is to take a proven shooter who has a chance to chip in off the bench right away.

A name that consistently surfaces on draft boards is Saddiq Bey, a a 6-foot-8 marksman from Villanova. Bey, a first-team All-Big East selection, is considered a knockdown shooter who has a high motor and can play steady defense.

“From Boston’s perspective, Bey doesn’t ooze upside, but he provides a good shooter and switchable defender at the 3 and 4 to take over some of the backup wing minutes that had Brad Stevens desperately sifting through the (Semi) Ojeleye-(Romeo) Langford-(Grant) Williams pupu platter a season ago,” The Athletic’s John Hollinger wrote.

Advertisement

Other shooters who could be available are Devin Vassell (Florida State), Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt), and Isaiah Joe (Arkansas). Stadium’s Jeff Goodman pointed out that Vassell’s stats don’t do him justice, because Florida State plays 10 or 11 guys every game. Goodman also noted that Vanderbilt was 3-15 without Nesmith and 8-6 with him last season.

If they don’t take a three-and-D guy, the expectation is that the Celtics will go after a big man or a guard. One name floating around is Jalen Smith, a 6-foot-10 power forward out of Maryland. Smith averaged 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks last season, and he also shot 53.8 percent from the floor, 36.8 percent from 3-point range, and 75 percent from the line. While it’s clear the Celtics love the upside of Robert Williams, Smith’s versatility could make him a prime candidate. NBAdraft.net has the Celtics taking him at 14 in its latest mock.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports believes Nesmith, Bey, and Vassell will all be gone at 14, and he expects the Celtics to take a point guard with tremendous upside in Kira Lewis (Alabama).

“The fact that Kemba Walker is 30 years old and coming off of a disappointing postseason might have the Celtics looking at point guard options with this pick,” Parrish wrote. “If so, the best one available is probably Kira Lewis, who will still only be 19 years-old on the night of the draft.”

Options at No. 26

President of basketball operations Danny Ainge is an ideal spot, where the Celtics are just a few pieces away from contending for a championship and he has many opportunities to find players who could help the cause.

Advertisement

While it can be more difficult to pinpoint that kind of value late in the first round, there’s still a chance to find a hidden gem. One player whose name has appeared in this spot is Tyler Bey, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Colorado – which means it’s possible the Celtics could draft two players named Bey in a row to complement the Grant and Robert Williams combo. Tyler Bey averaged 13.8 points, 9 rebounds and 1.5 assists last year. He improved his scoring average every year with the Buffaloes, and his 3-point percentage skyrocketed from 0 percent as a freshman to 22.7 as a sophomore to 41.9 this past season.

Leandro Bolmaro is another name to keep an eye on here. Bolmaro, a 6-foot-7 Argentine-Italian, is 20 years old and is described as a potential point-forward. He’s currently playing for Barcelona and will be there all season at a minimum, according to Hollinger. Both Hollinger and Parrish have the Celtics taking Bolmaro at No. 26, and NBAdraft.net has them nabbing him at pick 30.

The strategy for the Celtics here would be to stash Bolmaro and develop him in the coming years.

“He makes a ton of sense if Boston can’t move the pick, given the Celtics’ roster crunch and the fact they have three first-round picks,” Hollinger said.

NBC Sports Boston has the Celtics selecting San Diego State 6-foot-1 guard Malachi Flynn 26th overall.

“A really smart guard who could fill the Brad Wanamaker role really well if the C’s do indeed decide to get younger at that spot,” Rob Snyder wrote.

Options at No. 30

The Celtics’ strategy with the 30th overall pick is predicated upon what they do with the 14th and 26th selections.

If they take a shooter early and a guard after that, they could go with a big man here. If they draft a power forward followed by a point guard, they could select a shooter with the final pick of the first round.

NBC Sports Boston chose 6-foot-7 guard Robert Woodard out of Mississippi State as the best option in this slot. He could be a G-League project who would have a chance to develop with the Maine Red Claws and potentially help the Celtics in the future.

“It wouldn’t be a Celtics draft without grabbing the high-energy guy who excels at the little things,” Snyder wrote. “Woodard just feels like a Brad Stevens project.”

Options at No. 47

Most mock drafts include just one round, but NBAdraft.net has the Celtics taking Ashton Hagans (Kentucky) with the 47th overall pick.

He averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, shooting 81 percent from the stripe but just 25.8 percent from 3.

Other options include Duke guard Tre Jones, Michigan State guard Cassius Winston, Louisville wing Jordan Nwora, and Georgetown big man Omar Yurtseven, all of whom are projected as second-round picks and fill a need for the Celtics.

Last year, with four picks in similar spots, the Celtics took Langford at 14, Grant Williams at 22, Carsen Edwards at 34, and Tremont Waters at 51. Langford showed flashes but battled injuries, Williams impressed right away and carved out a role for himself, Edwards was streaky in a limited role, and Waters excelled with the Red Claws and was inconsistent with the Celtics.

The question this year is whether or not the Celtics keep all four picks. Ainge often likes to strike a balance between immediate contributors and long-term projects, and this year’s deep draft class should give him ample opportunity to find both.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Basketball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
N'Keal Harry has the tools, but hasn't been able to figure out how to use them.
PATRIOTS
N'Keal Harry returns to practice after missing last two games with concussion November 11, 2020 | 5:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball assistant coach Mark Daigneault is shown during an NBA basketball game between the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder announce Massachusetts native as new head coach November 11, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge open to trades ahead of NBA Draft November 11, 2020 | 5:05 PM
(Left to right) Tommy Heinsohn, Walter McCarty, and Mike Gorman in 2012.
Celtics
Walter McCarty described his special bond with Tommy Heinsohn November 11, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick called resigning as Jets head coach 'one of the great moments of my career' November 11, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Three years nearly to the day after first welcoming Alex Cora as their manager, the Red Sox did so again on Nov. 10, 2020.
Red Sox
Red Sox, baseball welcome Alex Cora back by encouraging us only to look forward November 11, 2020 | 9:59 AM
To generations of Celtics fans, Tommy Heinsohn was best known as the color analyst alongside Mike Gorman for 39 years on the team’s regional television broadcasts.
Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn’s broadcasting career filled with disdain for officials, love for Celtics November 11, 2020 | 7:05 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
After 8 games, it's clear Cam Newton is not the Patriots' long-term solution November 10, 2020 | 8:52 PM
BOSTON MA. - NOVEMBER 10: Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during his daily covid-19 update on November 10, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
'Oh my god'
Charlie Baker reacts to the death of Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Mike Gorman shared why Tommy Heinsohn is 'never going to be replaced' November 10, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
How the basketball world reacted to Tommy Heinsohn's passing November 10, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Tommy Heinsohn
Celtics
'This is a devastating loss': Read the Celtics' ownership and team statements on Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Tommy Heinsohn, shown in September.
Celtics
Longtime Celtics player, coach, and broadcaster Tom Heinsohn dies at 86 November 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Alex Cora is back with the Red Sox.
ALEX CORA
Alex Cora discussed his past, present, and future with the Red Sox November 10, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed Patriots' comeback, thoughts on tanking, and no fans at Gillette Stadium in WEEI interview November 10, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Adam Gase
Patriots
New York media's reaction to the Patriots' comeback, Jets' 'choke' November 10, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Cam Newton smiles after rushing for a touchdown against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton relieved after slump-breaking performance in win against Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:13 AM
Cam Newton earned praise from LeBron James on Monday.
PATRIOTS
LeBron James gave Cam Newton a special shoutout after the Patriots beat the Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Jakobi Meyers had a birthday to remember.
JAKOBI MEYERS
Jakobi Meyers shared some personal context around his breakout game November 10, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' comeback win November 10, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown against the Jets.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the New York Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:58 AM
Mark J. Terrill
NBA
It's done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season November 10, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Jakobi Meyers showed flashes of his rookie training camp with a 12-catch performance.
Patriots
11 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the winless Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Nick Folk reacts after kicking the winning field goal against the New York Jets.
Patriots
Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid November 9, 2020 | 11:35 PM
Tony La Russa.
MLB
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI November 9, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Jarrett Stidham has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 18.5 in two appearances this season.
PATRIOTS
A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham November 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians dissects Tom Brady's lack of a connection with Mike Evans, other issues November 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
NBA players take victory lap on social media after Biden defeats Trump November 9, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Nick Folk delivered the game winner for the Patriots Monday night.
Patriots
Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal at the buzzer gives Patriots 30-27 win over Jets November 9, 2020 | 6:47 PM
College Sports
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration November 9, 2020 | 4:57 PM