Danny Ainge open to trades ahead of NBA Draft

The Celtics have four picks - including three first-rounders - in next week's draft.

Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
Danny Ainge will have less than two weeks to make the Celtics' roster ready for training camp. –David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Weekend Sports Producer
November 11, 2020 | 5:05 PM

Celtics president Danny Ainge is getting prepared for the sprint that will be the 2020 NBA offseason.

While the 2019-20 season ended just a month ago, the NBA Draft (which is on Nov. 18) and the start of free agency (Nov. 20) will take place less than two weeks before training camp tips off on Dec. 1.

Ainge will be a busy man in that short time. The Celtics hold four picks – including three first-round picks – in next week’s draft.

Holding the 14th, 26th, and 30th picks in the first round, the Celtics have been the subject of trade rumors heading into the draft. One rumor suggests that the team is trying to trade up to as high as the No. 6 pick – currently held by the Atlanta Hawks, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

Advertisement

Ainge didn’t downplay that the Celtics are looking to make trades either ahead of, or on draft night.

“It’s not ideal if we add four rookies to the team that we currently have,” Ainge told reporters Wednesday, giving credence to the idea that the Celtics may consolidate their picks to move up.

Ainge won’t make trades just for the sake of making them though.

“We’re trying to do good deals, not deals to make deals,” Ainge said. “It’s hard to get deals done. There’s teams out there that want to do deals that can’t match up contracts. You have to get third and fourth teams involved. A lot of times deals fall through in that scenario. This is a difficult time for every team.”

This year’s draft class isn’t viewed as highly as past drafts by scouts. Ainge feels the same, but still thinks there’s some talent that can be found with one of the Celtics’ later picks.

“It’s not a great draft, but it’s a deep draft,” he said. “Not every rookie is the same. Not every rookie is a 19 or 20-year old. Some are ready to step in and play a role. That will be a factor with these picks.”

Advertisement

Moving forward to free agency, the Celtics will find out soon if forward Gordon Hayward and Enes Kanter will opt in or out of the final year of their contracts. Even though their salaries combined for next season are roughly $40 million ($34.2 million for Hayward and $5 million for Kanter), the Celtics would be roughly $8 million under the $109.1 million salary cap for if both players opt out, giving them little financial flexibility for free agents.

Ainge doesn’t think the Celtics have to do much in free agency. He likes the state of the team, even after they were bounced by the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“We don’t feel a need to have to do anything,’’ Ainge said. “We like our guys. You can view that as overvaluing our players, but we do value our guys. Our team has been to the final four three of the last four years with a young core group of guys and that’s not nothing. We would like to take a step and the best step right now could be player development, our young players just getting better with more experience.’’

One of the other big questions looming on the Celtics as they complete a quick offseason is if Kemba Walker will be ready for the start of the season. Walker missed nine of the Celtics’ last 16 games prior to the league suspending the season in March due to a knee injury. He was also on a minutes restriction in the eight seeding games when the season resumed before having the restriction lifted for the playoffs.

Advertisement

Ainge has “all the confidence in the world that Kemba will be back healthy, and fresh and ready,” but didn’t rule out Walker missing some time to start the season.

“Last year was a very unique situation,” Ainge said. “We have to put Kemba’s health at the front as a No. 1 priority. We have to make sure we have three more years with Kemba at least. We’re excited about those three years. He’s a terrific player. But, yeah, there could be maintenance issues during the offseason and the early part of the season, but at some point he’ll be back and ready to go.’’

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Danny Ainge Baseball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
(Left to right) Tommy Heinsohn, Walter McCarty, and Mike Gorman in 2012.
Celtics
Walter McCarty described his special bond with Tommy Heinsohn November 11, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Saddiq Bey could potentially help the Celtics right away.
CELTICS
What the Celtics could do with each of their 2020 NBA Draft picks November 11, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick called resigning as Jets head coach 'one of the great moments of my career' November 11, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Three years nearly to the day after first welcoming Alex Cora as their manager, the Red Sox did so again on Nov. 10, 2020.
Red Sox
Red Sox, baseball welcome Alex Cora back by encouraging us only to look forward November 11, 2020 | 9:59 AM
To generations of Celtics fans, Tommy Heinsohn was best known as the color analyst alongside Mike Gorman for 39 years on the team’s regional television broadcasts.
Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn’s broadcasting career filled with disdain for officials, love for Celtics November 11, 2020 | 7:05 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
After 8 games, it's clear Cam Newton is not the Patriots' long-term solution November 10, 2020 | 8:52 PM
BOSTON MA. - NOVEMBER 10: Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during his daily covid-19 update on November 10, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
'Oh my god'
Charlie Baker reacts to the death of Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Mike Gorman shared why Tommy Heinsohn is 'never going to be replaced' November 10, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
How the basketball world reacted to Tommy Heinsohn's passing November 10, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Tommy Heinsohn
Celtics
'This is a devastating loss': Read the Celtics' ownership and team statements on Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Tommy Heinsohn, shown in September.
Celtics
Longtime Celtics player, coach, and broadcaster Tom Heinsohn dies at 86 November 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Alex Cora is back with the Red Sox.
ALEX CORA
Alex Cora discussed his past, present, and future with the Red Sox November 10, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed Patriots' comeback, thoughts on tanking, and no fans at Gillette Stadium in WEEI interview November 10, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Adam Gase
Patriots
New York media's reaction to the Patriots' comeback, Jets' 'choke' November 10, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Cam Newton smiles after rushing for a touchdown against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton relieved after slump-breaking performance in win against Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:13 AM
Cam Newton earned praise from LeBron James on Monday.
PATRIOTS
LeBron James gave Cam Newton a special shoutout after the Patriots beat the Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Jakobi Meyers had a birthday to remember.
JAKOBI MEYERS
Jakobi Meyers shared some personal context around his breakout game November 10, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' comeback win November 10, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown against the Jets.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the New York Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:58 AM
Mark J. Terrill
NBA
It's done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season November 10, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Jakobi Meyers showed flashes of his rookie training camp with a 12-catch performance.
Patriots
11 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the winless Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Nick Folk reacts after kicking the winning field goal against the New York Jets.
Patriots
Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid November 9, 2020 | 11:35 PM
Tony La Russa.
MLB
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI November 9, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Jarrett Stidham has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 18.5 in two appearances this season.
PATRIOTS
A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham November 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians dissects Tom Brady's lack of a connection with Mike Evans, other issues November 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
NBA players take victory lap on social media after Biden defeats Trump November 9, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Nick Folk delivered the game winner for the Patriots Monday night.
Patriots
Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal at the buzzer gives Patriots 30-27 win over Jets November 9, 2020 | 6:47 PM
College Sports
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration November 9, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Sterling Brown
NBA
Bucks player Sterling Brown agrees to $750K settlement over arrest November 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Pool
Sports News
Fans won't be back at Gillette Stadium through the 2020 season November 9, 2020 | 1:41 PM