Walter McCarty described his special bond with Tommy Heinsohn

"I love you T."

(Left to right) Tommy Heinsohn, Walter McCarty, and Mike Gorman in 2012.
(Left to right) Tommy Heinsohn, Walter McCarty, and Mike Gorman in 2012. –Jim Davis/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Deputy Digital Sports Editor
November 11, 2020 | 12:56 PM

Related Links

Celtics fans of a certain age will immediately recognize the catchphrase “I love Waltah” as Tommy Heinsohn’s, and just as quickly identify the recipient of the longtime Celtics broadcaster’s devotion as Walter McCarty.

Heinsohn, who died Monday at the age of 86, was known to pepper his broadcasts with affection for anyone associated with the Celtics. But mentioning McCarty, a sometimes exciting, mostly middling player who averaged 5.2 points per game during his NBA career, alongside the longtime Celtics color commentator elicits a certain kind of nostalgia.

McCarty was often on the receiving end of Heinsohn’s praise during his time with the Celtics from 1997 to 2004, seasons in which the Celtics mostly were not very good. That Heinsohn showed such enthusiasm for that player and those teams was representative of his approach to calling games as a whole, and his connection to the fans who watched them.

Advertisement

The two formed a bond after McCarty’s playing days were done, a bond which McCarty, who has since gone into coaching, elaborated on Tuesday following Heinsohn’s death.

View this post on Instagram

Definitely at a loss for words today. I’m saddened by the passing of my good buddy and friend Tommy, I can’t explain the relationship you and I have had over years but I’m so grateful. You were dear to my heart. Though we played in different eras, our love and respect for one another did not. My favorite Celtic memories include dinners at your house with guys like Cous, Hondo, and Satch. There, I truly learned what being a Celtic was all about. There isn’t a day that passes where I don’t hear the phrase you coined, “I Love Waltah” from people of all ages that I’ve never met. That wouldn’t be possible without you my friend. You meant and touched so many lives on and off the court, I’m just happy to be on one of those pages. I will miss you my friend. I will miss giving you hugs and seeing that great big smile. I will cherish the special bond that you and I had. May you rest in heaven big guy. Give Helen a Waltah hug for me. I love you T. Waltah #celtics #legend #15 #hof #boston

A post shared by Walter McCarty (@waltermccarty) on

“There isn’t a day that passes where I don’t hear the phrase you coined,’I Love Waltah’ from people of all ages that I’ve never met,” McCarty wrote, in part, on Instagram. “That wouldn’t be possible without you my friend. You meant and touched so many lives on and off the court, I’m just happy to be on one of those pages.

“I will miss you my friend. I will miss giving you hugs and seeing that great big smile. I will cherish the special bond that you and I had. May you rest in heaven big guy. Give Helen a Waltah hug for me. I love you T.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics Media

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Saddiq Bey could potentially help the Celtics right away.
CELTICS
What the Celtics could do with each of their 2020 NBA Draft picks November 11, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick called resigning as Jets head coach 'one of the great moments of my career' November 11, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Three years nearly to the day after first welcoming Alex Cora as their manager, the Red Sox did so again on Nov. 10, 2020.
Red Sox
Red Sox, baseball welcome Alex Cora back by encouraging us only to look forward November 11, 2020 | 9:59 AM
To generations of Celtics fans, Tommy Heinsohn was best known as the color analyst alongside Mike Gorman for 39 years on the team’s regional television broadcasts.
Celtics
Tommy Heinsohn’s broadcasting career filled with disdain for officials, love for Celtics November 11, 2020 | 7:05 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 09: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 09, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
PATRIOTS
After 8 games, it's clear Cam Newton is not the Patriots' long-term solution November 10, 2020 | 8:52 PM
BOSTON MA. - NOVEMBER 10: Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during his daily covid-19 update on November 10, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Stuart Cahill/Pool)
'Oh my god'
Charlie Baker reacts to the death of Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 6:48 PM
Mike Gorman and Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Mike Gorman shared why Tommy Heinsohn is 'never going to be replaced' November 10, 2020 | 6:25 PM
Tommy Heinsohn.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
How the basketball world reacted to Tommy Heinsohn's passing November 10, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Tommy Heinsohn
Celtics
'This is a devastating loss': Read the Celtics' ownership and team statements on Tommy Heinsohn November 10, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Tommy Heinsohn, shown in September.
Celtics
Longtime Celtics player, coach, and broadcaster Tom Heinsohn dies at 86 November 10, 2020 | 2:01 PM
Alex Cora is back with the Red Sox.
ALEX CORA
Alex Cora discussed his past, present, and future with the Red Sox November 10, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Cam Newton Patriots comeback
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed Patriots' comeback, thoughts on tanking, and no fans at Gillette Stadium in WEEI interview November 10, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Adam Gase
Patriots
New York media's reaction to the Patriots' comeback, Jets' 'choke' November 10, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Cam Newton smiles after rushing for a touchdown against the Jets.
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton relieved after slump-breaking performance in win against Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:13 AM
Cam Newton earned praise from LeBron James on Monday.
PATRIOTS
LeBron James gave Cam Newton a special shoutout after the Patriots beat the Jets November 10, 2020 | 2:02 AM
Jakobi Meyers had a birthday to remember.
JAKOBI MEYERS
Jakobi Meyers shared some personal context around his breakout game November 10, 2020 | 1:17 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say after the Patriots' comeback win November 10, 2020 | 1:05 AM
Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown against the Jets.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' win over the New York Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:58 AM
Mark J. Terrill
NBA
It's done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season November 10, 2020 | 12:34 AM
Jakobi Meyers showed flashes of his rookie training camp with a 12-catch performance.
Patriots
11 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the winless Jets November 10, 2020 | 12:31 AM
Nick Folk reacts after kicking the winning field goal against the New York Jets.
Patriots
Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid November 9, 2020 | 11:35 PM
Tony La Russa.
MLB
White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI November 9, 2020 | 10:34 PM
Jarrett Stidham has one touchdown pass, three interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 18.5 in two appearances this season.
PATRIOTS
A Patriots insider explained why the team may be down on Jarrett Stidham November 9, 2020 | 9:19 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) sits with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the second half Sunday.
TOM BRADY
Bruce Arians dissects Tom Brady's lack of a connection with Mike Evans, other issues November 9, 2020 | 8:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands midcourt before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Politics
NBA players take victory lap on social media after Biden defeats Trump November 9, 2020 | 7:48 PM
Nick Folk delivered the game winner for the Patriots Monday night.
Patriots
Nick Folk's 51-yard field goal at the buzzer gives Patriots 30-27 win over Jets November 9, 2020 | 6:47 PM
College Sports
Notre Dame mandates virus testing after football celebration November 9, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Sterling Brown
NBA
Bucks player Sterling Brown agrees to $750K settlement over arrest November 9, 2020 | 2:20 PM
Pool
Sports News
Fans won't be back at Gillette Stadium through the 2020 season November 9, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Steven Senne
sports Q
Who was the worst first-round pick in Patriots history? November 9, 2020 | 1:35 PM