Meet Devin Vassell and Aaron Nesmith, two of the Celtics’ latest workout participants

The Celtics can host up to 10 players for workouts ahead of next week's draft.

Devin Vassell worked out for the Celtics prior to next week's draft.
Devin Vassell worked out for the Celtics prior to next week's draft. –AP Photo/Gerry Broome
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Chris Grenham
November 13, 2020

It’s not breaking news that the Celtics could use some shooting and floor spacing off the bench, and now we know that two of Boston’s 10 in-person pre-draft workouts were targeted at addressing that need. 

In Zoom media availabilities this week, Florida State’s Devin Vassell and Vanderbilt’s Aaron Nesmith both confirmed that the Celtics have expressed interest in them ahead of the November 18th NBA Draft. Vassell noted that his workout and Zoom call with Boston went very well, while Nesmith said Wednesday that he was scheduled to work out for the Celtics in the coming days. Trade rumors are swirling, but for now, let’s keep those on the back burner and take a deeper look at Vassell and Nesmith.

Advertisement

Reminder: The Celtics currently own pick Nos. 14, 26, 30, and 47. 

Devin Vassell

When it comes to 3-and-D prospects in this class, it doesn’t get much better than the 6-foot-7 Florida State product. Vassell can be a plug-and-play addition wherever he lands, which serves to be extra beneficial this year following a short offseason. The combination of his sharpshooting and defensive skill as a wing is perfectly suited for today’s NBA. 

With that being said, if the Celtics were to stay put at No. 14., there’s a good chance Vassell is off the board by the time they jump on the clock. If they trade up into the back-end of the top-10, however, it becomes a bit more realistic. It’s also worth noting that the potential for a flurry of trades could really shake up the lottery and cause certain prospects to slide further than initially expected.  

In two seasons at Florida State, Vassell shot 41.7 percent from deep on roughly three attempts per game. He can shoot both off the catch and off the dribble and uses his good instincts to effectively space the floor and move off the ball. Vassell showed flashes as a good wing passer in his sophomore season as well, a complementary skill that could eventually become a nice plus to his game. Vassell isn’t a high-maintenance offensive player, either. He knows his role and fills it, without constantly requiring the ball, something that should quietly help him a lot in his first few professional seasons. 

Advertisement

Vassell brings a ton of value on the wing from a defensive standpoint, boasting a 6-foot-10 wingspan to go along with a brilliant sense for positioning, both on and off the ball. He’s a very good, versatile on-ball defender across multiple positions, but he’ll need to add some muscle if he wants to effectively guard up at the pro level. His team defense is one of his greatest strengths, using smart rotations, good hustle, and timely decision-making to become a vital component of his team’s system on that end. 

There isn’t a ton of upside with Vassell, but that isn’t a real concern. His floor is much higher than some of the class’ other top prospects, lessening the worry about the lack of star potential, especially for teams like Boston. The Celtics wouldn’t be asking Vassell to be some dynamic, explosive shot-creator — they already have their main offensive contributors. He’d be a reliable, starting-caliber 3-and-D wing, which perfectly fits what they need. 

Simply put: a defensive-minded wing who can shoot would be a welcome addition to any NBA team. 

A video surfaced on Twitter last month showing Vassell shooting with a concerning new form, causing his stock to fall a bit for various draft analysts. Prospects who change their shooting mechanics before the draft scare people more often than not (see: Markelle Fultz), but this was Vassell’s response to the video when asked about it on Thursday: 

“I haven’t changed my jump shot,” he said. “I feel like there’s no reason to change my jump shot at all. I think at the end of the day, it was just the end of the workout and we were just shooting from a lot deeper than the regular NBA 3-point line. I just think it was from the angle that she took it. I think it made it seem like I caught the ball up high above my head a lot further than I normally do. But I’ve never attempted to change my jump shot and won’t change it because I’ve had a lot of success with the jump shot that I have right now.” 

Advertisement

Aaron Nesmith

Nesmith is another wing who would bring knockdown shooting, floor spacing and size to Boston. His scheduled workout with the Celtics this week is a good indication of interest, considering teams are allowed a maximum of just 10 in-person workouts this year due to COVID-19 protocols. 

The 6-foot-6 wing is seeing interest right now in the late-lottery to the mid-’20s, but I’d be surprised if he’s still on the board by the time we hit the Miami Heat at No. 20. Nesmith played just 14 games during his sophomore season due to a foot fracture, but that small sample size was impressive, to say the least. 

In those 14 games, Nesmith hit an absurd 52.2 percent of his 3-pointers on 8.2 (!) attempts per game. Small sample size or not, those are some ridiculous shooting numbers. It’s important to note that those 14 games came against a light, non-conference schedule, in addition to the 33.7 percent clip he posted during his 32-game freshman season. He is arguably this class’ best shooter, though, and should be effective at the pro level both off the bounce and off the catch. 

Right now, he’s a straight shooter who plays hard, but his size and decent athleticism bode well for his development in other areas. Nesmith was a smart, hard-working defender at Vanderbilt, but sometimes got beat off the dribble against smaller matchups. His 6-foot-10 wingspan gives me long-term confidence on that end, and even early on, he won’t be a defensive liability on the floor. 

If the Celtics want shooting, floor spacing and someone who can contribute off the bench right away, Vassell and Nesmith are two very solid wing options. Vassell brings the high-level defensive skill set, which gives him the edge over Nesmith, but if Boston were to land either prospect with their top choice, Celtics fans should be happy.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Celtics NBA Basketball

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jim Christian has guided the Eagles to a 3-0 start.
BC Basketball
Boston College coach Jim Christian frontloads schedule with tough games November 13, 2020 | 3:48 PM
Tacko Fall said he loves playing for the Celtics.
TACKO FALL
Tacko Fall discussed his rookie year and his future in Boston November 13, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Dustin Johnson was tied for the lead through the first round of the Masters.
2020 MASTERS
Dustin Johnson joins Masters lead after round of record scoring November 13, 2020 | 1:08 PM
The Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng to be their next general manager, making her the first woman to be a general manager in the sport.
MLB
Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM, making her first female GM in MLB history November 13, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Bill Belichick Patriots comeback
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say when asked about the Patriots' lack of recent draft success November 13, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Cam Newton Patriots Raiders
Patriots
Handing out awards for the Patriots at the season's halfway mark November 13, 2020 | 8:58 AM
Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh faceoff again this weekend.
Patriots
Here's what experts are predicting for Sunday's Patriots-Ravens game November 13, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady was caught off guard by Tropical Storm Eta.
BRADY IN FLORIDA
Tom Brady was unprepared for first Florida tropical storm November 12, 2020 | 9:04 PM
2020 MASTERS
Paul Casey rides the buzz of Masters history to 65 and early lead November 12, 2020 | 8:51 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez appears ready to return after missing all of 2020.
RED SOX
Eduardo Rodriguez will '100 percent be ready for 2021' November 12, 2020 | 8:29 PM
Northeastern won its third straight Beanpot last February.
College Sports
Chances of the Beanpot being held in 2021 are ‘very unlikely’ November 12, 2020 | 7:39 PM
Tommy Amaker and his Harvard men's basketball team will be sidelined this year.
College Sports
Ivy League cancels all winter sports November 12, 2020 | 7:24 PM
Atlanta's Freddie Freeman has been a key part of the Braves' success this season.
MLB
Braves' Freddie Freeman wins NL MVP, White Sox slugger José Abreu gets AL MVP November 12, 2020 | 7:12 PM
Nick Folk's heroics against the Jets makes Cam Newton want to call him after a Boston sports legend.
KICKER GUY?
Cam Newton wants to nickname Nick Folk after Paul Pierce November 12, 2020 | 6:31 PM
Stephon Gilmore.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 10 injury report: Stephon Gilmore misses practice Thursday November 12, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Brandon Sebastian will proudly honor Welles Crowther this Saturday against Notre Dame.
BC FOOTBALL
Why the 'Red Bandanna Game' means so much to Boston College football November 12, 2020 | 4:09 PM
Bill Belichick is too competitive to tank.
Patriots
The Patriots aren't tanking; they're just very not good November 12, 2020 | 3:57 PM
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
CELTICS
An NBA insider explained how the Celtics could potentially land Jrue Holiday November 12, 2020 | 2:17 PM
Tedy Bruschi in 2019.
Patriots
Tedy Bruschi admitted Patriots' chance of a playoff run 'is going to be very tough to do' November 12, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Tony Allen (center) and teammate Glen Davis contest a Kobe Bryant jumper in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.
TOMMY HEINSOHN
Tony Allen described why earning a 'Tommy Point' was so special November 12, 2020 | 12:43 PM
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, right, instructs as Brad Marchand listens.
BRUINS
Bruce Cassidy shared an update on Tuukka Rask, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak November 12, 2020 | 10:59 AM
Lamar Jackson Ravens play calling
NFL
Ahead of Patriots matchup, Lamar Jackson unhappy with predictable Ravens play-calling November 12, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Cam Newton talks to Jakobi Meyers during Meyers's breakout game against the Jets.
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers met Cam Newton as a teenager. How that early connection is paying off now. November 12, 2020 | 10:32 AM
Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.
Golf
Who can win the Masters, who can but won't, and who to pick in your pool November 12, 2020 | 7:13 AM
PATRIOTS
Joe Cardona named Patriots' nominee for Salute to Service Award November 11, 2020 | 10:49 PM
Cam Newton warms up before Monday's game.
CAM NEWTON
Lamar Jackson tips his cap to Cam Newton prior to Ravens-Patriots game November 11, 2020 | 8:42 PM
Cam Newton celebrates with Jakobi Meyers.
CAM NEWTON
John Harbaugh focuses on Cam Newton and Jakobi Meyers ahead of Sunday's game November 11, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder NBA basketball assistant coach Mark Daigneault is shown during an NBA basketball game between the Thunder and San Antonio Spurs at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, handing the team over to the 35-year-old former coach of its G League team. (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder announce Massachusetts native as new head coach November 11, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Danny Ainge and the Celtics didn't make any moves at the trade deadline.
CELTICS
Danny Ainge open to trades ahead of NBA Draft November 11, 2020 | 5:05 PM
(Left to right) Tommy Heinsohn, Walter McCarty, and Mike Gorman in 2012.
Celtics
Walter McCarty described his special bond with Tommy Heinsohn November 11, 2020 | 12:56 PM