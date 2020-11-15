A look at the key NBA offseason dates and how they pertain to the Celtics

If the Celtics end up making a splash this offseason, it could occur as soon as this week.

The NBA’s trade moratorium is reportedly set to be lifted Monday, Nov. 16, at noon, which means the Celtics are able to formally agree to deals in principle at that time.

Next up is the NBA Draft on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. It’s possible a trade will occur on draft night if the Celtics elect to move some or all of their four picks (Nos. 14, 26, 30, and 47) to a rebuilding team in exchange for a player or two to help Boston win now. After the draft, all trades can be officially finalized, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

I'm going to try to put important stuff in one tweet here:

Monday at 12 PM ET – Moratorium lifts Wednesday – NBA Draft Thursday 5PM ET – Deadline for most player/team options Friday 6 PM ET – FA negotiations open Sunday – FA opens 11/23 & 11/24 – Many trade Exceptions expire — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 15, 2020

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers, for instance, reportedly already struck a deal to acquire Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for the 28th pick and Danny Green. That deal can be formally agreed to Monday and finalized late Wednesday once the draft is complete, according to Wojnarowski.

Some potential trade targets for the Celtics include New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner, and Pacers guard Victor Oladipo. The Celtics have Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Javonte Green, Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, and Vincent Poirier under contract. Brad Wanamaker (restricted free agent), Gordon Hayward (player option), Semi Ojeleye (team option), and Enes Kanter (player option) can all be free agents.

Thursday at 5 p.m. is reportedly the deadline for most player or team options to be exercised. Free agency negotiations then open Friday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m., and free agency opens Sunday. The Celtics still need to decide what to do with Ojeleye ($1.75 million team option) and whether to re-sign Wanamaker.

On Monday, Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov. 24, many trade exceptions expire. A traded player exception occurs when a team sends out a player’s salary in a trade without taking back the same total salary or any salary in return.

Advertisement

Training camp is set to open Dec. 1, so it’s a quick turnaround until teams start working out together.

Dates are also tentatively set for the season: Opening night on Dec. 22, the All-Star Break from March 5-10, the end of the regular season on May 16, the play-in tournament from May 17-21, and the playoffs from May 22 to as late as July 22.

Tentative schedule

December 22: Opening night.

All-Star Break (minus an ASG): March 5-10

May 16: Regular season ends

May 17-to-21: Play-in tournament for 7-to-10 seeds.

May 22: First-round playoffs

June 7: Conference semifinals

June 22: Conference Finals

July 8-22: NBA Finals — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020