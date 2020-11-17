Gordon Hayward’s player option deadline is reportedly getting pushed to Thursday

It appears Gordon Hayward and the Celtics need more time to figure out their future plans and how they intertwine.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe on Tuesday reported that the sides are “working to extend the deadline” on Hayward – to decide on his $34.2 million player option for the 20-21 season – from Tuesday at 5 p.m. to Thursday afternoon.

Keith Smith of Yahoo! Sports followed up Lowe’s report by tweeting that the sides have agreed to push Hayward’s player option deadline to Thursday, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. EST.

If Hayward opts in, he could make $34.2 million either with the Celtics or with a different team via a trade. If he opts out, he loses out on that money, becomes a free agent, and can sign with anyone.

The Athletic‘s John Hollinger quote-tweeted Lowe’s report and said: “You typically don’t see this unless a) something is up, and b) the something involves both the team and the player.”

Boston Sports Journal‘s Brian Robb said that perhaps Hayward’s camp is trying to see if another suitor emerges after draft night.

“Or perhaps both sides will have a better idea of what a sign-and-trade landscape looks like after the dust settles from the draft,” Robb tweeted.

If nothing else, Robb wrote, Hayward potentially agreeing to wait on opting-in is a sign that it’s unlikely he’ll will walk away with nothing coming back for Boston. Otherwise, Robb said, there would be little reason for a delayed decision.

The Ringer‘s Kevin O’Connor succinctly summed the situation up, calling it “huge news.”

“Still a lack of clarity on what’s next for Gordon Hayward but this decision would give all sides—Hayward, the Celtics, and any interested teams—more time to figure it all out,” O’Connor wrote.

O’Connor reported that the Celtics offered Hayward and three first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans, but Holiday ended up going to the Milwaukee Bucks instead.